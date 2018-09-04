J C Penney : Sept. 4, 2018 – JCPenney Unwraps Its “Top 20 Toys” List for Holiday 2018

Log in
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2018 | 04:12pm CEST

PLANO, Texas - (Sept. 4, 2018) - Celebrating the successful one-year anniversary of its toy shops, JCPenney (NYSE: JCP) today unveiled its Top 20 Toys, inviting shoppers to discover the most popular toys sure to top kid's wish lists this Christmas. Gift-givers can turn to JCPenney to find the hottest trends in toys for kids of all ages with collectibles, licensed characters, interactive products and more from top brands including LEGO®, Hasbro®, Mattel® and Fisher Price®. Items from the retailer's Top 20 Toys list will land in stores and at JCPenney.com next month.

The JCPenney Top 20 Toys will be featured prominently within a dedicated toys book, which will be delivered to customers' homes in time for the holiday season and will include a sticker sheet enabling kids to mark the items they want from Santa.

'Toys always top kids' Christmas wish lists and this season we'll be here to help Santa - and parents - deliver smiles on Christmas morning,' said James Starke, senior vice president and head of merchandising for JCPenney. 'Along with our Top 20 Toys list and new toy book, we've added 40 percent more toys, games and plush toys to our assortment from the industry's leading brands. With these initiatives in place, we're primed to capture additional market share in toys during the competitive holiday shopping season and beyond.'

JCPenney curated the hottest toys of the season and developed its Top 20 Toys list based on a variety of factors including industry trends, customer feedback and toys that brought kids' favorite TV shows and movies to life. The Company's Top 20 Toys list includes:

Collectibles craze:

  • Fingerlings® BFF, $14.99
  • L.O.L Bigger Surprise, $89.99
  • Pomsies, $14.99
  • Hairdorables®, $14.99
  • Cutetitos, $11.99

Favorite characters come to life:

  • LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall, $99.99
  • Paw Patrol Ultimate Firetruck, $59.99
  • Barbie® Ultimate Kitchen with Doll, $49.99
  • Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Action Figures, $8.99
  • Talking Woody or Talking Buzz, $25 each
  • PJ Masks® Vehicles, $14.99 each
  • Mickey Mouse® 90th birthday plush, $18

Move and groove:

  • NERF® Megastrike Thunderhawk, $49.99
  • Little Tykes® Basketball Goal, $24.99
  • Fisher-Price® Double Dance and Sing Along Mat*, $79.99

Play with me:

  • New product from Hatchimals®, hatching Oct. 5, $59.99
  • Baby Alive Potty Dance Baby $49.99
  • Furreal Friends® Chompn' Dino, $49.99
  • Melissa and Doug® Rolling Shopping Cart, $24.99
  • Monopoly® Cheaters Edition, $24.99

In addition to the Company's Top 20 Toys, the toy shops inside every JCPenney store are packed with fun that appeals to a variety of ages and interests. Shoppers will find family board games, character toys, baby dolls, arts and crafts, collectible surprise toys, vehicles, action figures and more. LEGO building blocks are now featured prominently in the toy shops with more playsets than ever before and over 300 LEGO items can be found at JCPenney.com this holiday season. Over the last year, JCPenney has also doubled its assortment of Fisher Price educational toys for babies, toddlers and kids.

Kids Zone events
Each month, next to the toy shops, JCPenney hosts free activities for our youngest shoppers. Kids, along with their parents, are invited to a festive, interactive Kids Zone workshop taking place in all JCPenney stores from 11 am to 12 pm, local time. Upcoming, hands-on events include decorating a greeting card on Sept. 15, creating a scarecrow or haunted house on Oct. 13 and a limited-edition Kids Zone event with Nickelodeon on Nov. 10. Kids receive a collectible pin for every project they finish. And after each event, adults will receive a special 10 percent off coupon to use in-store on the day of the event. This coupon can be used in addition to current marketing promotions for maximum savings.

For a trend sheet showcasing the Top 20 Toys at JCPenney, please visit: https://www.jcpnewsroom.com/news-releases/2018/0904_jcpenney_top_20_toys_list.html

*JCPenney exclusive

JCPenney Corporate Communications & Public Relations:
(972) 431-3400 or jcpnews@jcp.com
Follow @jcpnews on Twitter for the latest announcements and Company information.

About JCPenney:
J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP), one of the nation's largest apparel and home retailers, combines an expansive footprint of over 860 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico with a powerful e-commerce site, jcp.com, to deliver style and value for all hard-working American families. At every touchpoint, customers will discover stylish merchandise at incredible value from an extensive portfolio of private, exclusive and national brands. Reinforcing this shopping experience is the customer service and warrior spirit of approximately 98,000 associates across the globe, all driving toward the Company's mission to help customers find what they love for less time, money and effort. For additional information, please visit jcp.com.

###

Disclaimer

J.C. Penney Company Inc. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 14:11:05 UTC
