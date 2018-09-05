J C Penney : Sept. 6, 2018 – JCPenney Introduces Affordable, Boho Styles for Women with Launch of Artesia™

PLANO, Texas - (Sept. 6, 2018) - As JCPenney (NYSE: JCP) focuses on driving its women's apparel business, the retailer is launching Artesia, a new boho style brand for women. Arriving just in time for the fall fashion season, Artesia offers an effortlessly chic collection of relaxed silhouettes, flowy fabrics and peasant-style tops and dresses that bring a modern twist to the vintage, bohemian trend. Available exclusively at JCPenney, the brand will launch in nearly 400 stores and at JCPenney.com beginning Sept. 7.

'We strategically chose to bring Artesia into our women's assortment to fill a void on our floor. The carefree, eclectic aesthetic of the boho trend appeals to many women and the fit is flattering on countless different shapes and sizes,' said Jodie Johnson, senior vice president and head of merchandising for JCPenney. 'With the introduction of Artesia, our customer can embrace the bohemian trend without spending a fortune, reinforcing our commitment to bring her elevated, on-trend looks at an incredible value.'

The debut collection of Artesia features an updated, free-spirited look, with items including crochet cardigans and dusters, peasant blouses and tiered flounce tops combined with beautiful details such as flutter sleeves, lace, tassels and fringe. Women will gravitate to the earthy tones and rich paisley prints of the brand, with each piece available on sale for less than $30. Located on the women's floor next to the retailer's a.n.a® denim shop, Artesia is designed to pair with denim pieces from the Company's popular casual women's brand.

Artesia will be showcased in the JCPenney women's fall fashion mailer this month and promoted via the Company's email, social and digital marketing channels. Customers can look forward to shopping new, whimsical styles from Artesia each month.

