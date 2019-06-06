J C Penney : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 OMB APPROVAL Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

(Print or Type Responses)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * Gensch Shawn R 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

J C PENNEY CO INC [JCP] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

_____ Director _____ 10% Owner __X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) EVP, Chief Customer Officer C/O J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC., 6501 LEGACY DRIVE 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

06/06/2019 PLANO, TX 75024 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person 1.Title of Security

(Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code

(Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price Common Stock of 50 cents Par Value 06/06/2019 A 750,000 (1) A $ 0 750,100 D

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number. SEC 1474 (9-02)

1. Title of Derivative Security

(Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code

(Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3, 4, and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date

(Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Underlying Securities

(Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security

(Instr. 5) 9. Number of Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)

(Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4) Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Gensch Shawn R

C/O J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC.

6501 LEGACY DRIVE

PLANO, TX 75024 EVP, Chief Customer Officer

Signatures

*** /s/ Amy Lanctot, attorney in fact 06/06/2019 **Signature of Reporting Person Signature of Reporting Person Date

Explanation of Responses:

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v). ** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). (1) Represents restricted stock units granted in connection with the commencement of Mr. Gensch's employment, of which 500,000 units will vest on June 6, 2022, and 250,000 units will vest one-third on June 6, 2020, one-third on June 6, 2021 and one-third on June 6, 2022, respectively.

Remarks:

*** Under continuing POA as filed with the S.E.C.

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.