J C Penney : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
06/06/2019 | 07:18pm EDT
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
Gensch Shawn R
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
J C PENNEY CO INC [JCP]
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
_____ Director
_____ 10% Owner
__X__ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
EVP, Chief Customer Officer
C/O J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC., 6501 LEGACY DRIVE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
06/06/2019
PLANO, TX 75024
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) _X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Common Stock of 50 cents Par Value
06/06/2019
A
750,000
(1)
A
$ 0
750,100
D
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Gensch Shawn R
C/O J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC.
6501 LEGACY DRIVE
PLANO, TX 75024
EVP, Chief Customer Officer
Signatures
*** /s/ Amy Lanctot, attorney in fact
06/06/2019
(1)
Represents restricted stock units granted in connection with the commencement of Mr. Gensch's employment, of which 500,000 units will vest on June 6, 2022, and 250,000 units will vest one-third on June 6, 2020, one-third on June 6, 2021 and one-third on June 6, 2022, respectively.
Remarks:
*** Under continuing POA as filed with the S.E.C.
