Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  J C Penney Company Inc    JCP

J C PENNEY COMPANY INC

(JCP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

J C Penney : Thinking about buying stock in Bristol-Myers Squibb, Canopy Growth Corp, General Electric, JC Penney or Arcadia Biosciences?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 09:32am EST

NEW YORK, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for BMY, CGC, GE, JCP, and RKDA.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-bristol-myers-squibb-canopy-growth-corp-general-electric-jc-penney-or-arcadia-biosciences-300804961.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on J C PENNEY COMPANY INC
09:32aJ C PENNEY : Thinking about buying stock in Bristol-Myers Squibb, Canopy Growth ..
PR
02:48aJ C PENNEY : Holidays Fail to Boost Mall Mainstays
DJ
02/28MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks End Lower After Failed Trump-Kim Summit, But Benchmar..
DJ
02/28Penney and Monster rise while Celgene and Box slide
AQ
02/28J C PENNEY : fourth-quarter results beat estimates, shares surge 31 percent
RE
02/28J C PENNEY : Holiday Sales Haven't Rescued J.C. Penney, Victoria's Secret
DJ
02/28J C PENNEY : targets 24 more U.S. stores for closure
AQ
02/28J C PENNEY : Penney closes more stores as sales deteriorate
AQ
02/28SEARS : JC Penney closes more stores after a weak holiday season
AQ
02/28J C PENNEY : Feb. 28, 2019 – JCPenney Welcomes Chief Merchant and New Lead..
PU
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.