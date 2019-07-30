Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  J C Penney Company Inc    JCP

J C PENNEY COMPANY INC

(JCP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

J.C. Penney hires former Shopko executive to aid turnaround

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 05:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers enter and leave the J.C. Penney department store in North Riverside

(Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc has hired a former Shopko Stores senior executive, the retailer said on Tuesday, as it hopes to resurrect itself despite stiff competition from online and discount retailers.

James DePaul, formerly chief administration officer and senior vice president of stores and operations at general merchandise chain Shopko, will be tasked with improving the in-store and online shopping experience, the retailer said in a statement.

DePaul will report to Chief Executive Officer Jill Soltau, who spent eight years at Shopko in the roles of president, EVP and chief merchandising officer from 2007-2015.

Since filing for bankruptcy in January, Shopko has shuttered hundreds of its stores.

J.C. Penney, based in Plano, Texas, has hired advisers to explore debt restructuring options that would buy more time for the money-losing U.S. retailer to forge a turnaround, Reuters reported earlier this month.

The retailer, which employs 95,000 people and operates more than 860 stores, has seen its stock plunge more than 60% over the past year despite rising U.S. consumer spending.

(Reporting by Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.73% 1898.53 Delayed Quote.29.37%
J C PENNEY COMPANY INC 5.45% 0.7914 Delayed Quote.-24.04%
THE TJX COMPANIES -0.83% 54.98 Delayed Quote.23.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on J C PENNEY COMPANY INC
05:36pJ.C. Penney hires former Shopko executive to aid turnaround
RE
04:38pJ C PENNEY CO INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:16pJCPenney Announces Jim DePaul as Executive Vice President of Stores
GL
09:22aJ C PENNEY : Provides Statement on Strategic Advisors
AQ
07/29J C PENNEY : July 29, 2019 – JCPenney Gives Back to Teachers and Brings St..
PU
07/29J C PENNEY : JCPenney Gives Back to Teachers and Brings Style to the Classroom t..
AQ
07/25J C PENNEY : Provides Statement on Strategic Advisors
AQ
07/25J.C. Penney tie-up favourable for Sephora business - LVMH
RE
07/19PENNEY : We haven't hired advisers for in-court restructuring
AQ
07/19EXCLUSIVE : J.C. Penney taps debt restructuring advisers - sources
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 227 M
EBIT 2020 -47,0 M
Net income 2020 -361 M
Debt 2020 3 797 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,75x
P/E ratio 2021 -1,07x
EV / Sales2020 0,36x
EV / Sales2021 0,37x
Capitalization 238 M
Chart J C PENNEY COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
J C Penney Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J C PENNEY COMPANY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,11  $
Last Close Price 0,79  $
Spread / Highest target 89,5%
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jill Ann Soltau Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald W. Tysoe Chairman
Michael Fung Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Therace Risch Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Robert Gerald Turner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J C PENNEY COMPANY INC-24.04%238
WESFARMERS LTD23.34%31 352
MAGAZINE LUIZA39.17%13 157
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV-27.07%7 190
FIVE BELOW INC17.07%6 704
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC (ADR)--.--%5 056
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group