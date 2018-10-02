Log in
J C Penney : names former Joann Stores chief as CEO

10/02/2018
(Reuters) - J. C. Penney Co Inc on Tuesday named Jill Soltau as its new chief executive officer, effective mid-October, ending the department store chain's months-long search to fill the top job.

Shares of the company, which hit a record low last week on the news of its chief financial officer resigning, were up about 10 percent in after-market trading.

Soltau — who most recently was the CEO of fabric and crafts retailer Joann Stores — is tasked with stemming J. C. Penney's declining sales, as it struggles to stay relevant in a brutal U.S. retail landscape where shoppers increasingly move toward online shopping.

Former Chief Executive Officer Marvin Ellison left J. C. Penney in May to join home improvement chain Lowe's Cos Inc.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
09/24J.C. PENNEY : Mid-Year Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 241 M
EBIT 2019 55,2 M
Net income 2019 -292 M
Debt 2019 3 729 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
Capitalization 535 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1,58 $
Spread / Average Target -6,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald W. Tysoe Chairman
Jeffrey Allan Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Therace Risch Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Robert Gerald Turner Independent Director
Leonard H. Roberts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J C PENNEY COMPANY INC-46.20%535
WESFARMERS LTD11.19%40 361
AEON CO LTD40.83%20 705
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV14.14%9 933
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD-5.75%8 285
FIVE BELOW INC96.11%7 140
