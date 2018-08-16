Log in
J C Penney Company Inc    JCP

J C PENNEY COMPANY INC (JCP)
08/16 04:42:41 pm
1.855 USD   -23.03%
J.C. Penney shares dive 25 percent on forecast cut, weak results

08/16/2018 | 04:26pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A shopper checks on merchandise at the J.C. Penney department store in North Riverside

(Reuters) - Shares of U.S. retail chain J.C. Penney Co Inc sank below $2 for the first time on Thursday after it forecast a wider-than-expected full-year loss and posted disappointing results on the back of price cuts across product lines.

The company's shares fell more than 20 percent to $1.92 in trading before the bell, its lowest since listing on the New York Stock Exchange a week before the launch of the Great Depression in 1929.

The company said it now expected a loss of between $1 per share and 80 cents per share, much bigger than its previously estimated range of a 7 cent loss to a 13 cent profit.

"We took necessary actions to mark down and clear excessive inventory positions across many of our categories, which encompasses more than just seasonal product or fashion misses," Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Davis said.

"We will continue to take actions to right-size our inventory," Davis added.

The poor results and cut in its annual forecast highlighted the struggles of brick-and-mortar retailers in attracting shoppers amid lower demand for apparel and cut-throat competition from Amazon.com Inc and other online players.

The company also relied on price cuts in the previous quarter as an unusually long winter hurt demand for spring clothing lines.

Earlier this year, Penney said it was "still playing catch-up" in certain areas, and that fixing its women's apparel business was its top priority.

Thursday's results showed same-store sales rose 0.3 percent, short of an analysts' average estimate of about 1 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net losses widened to $101 million, or 32 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 4 from $48 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the chain posted a loss of 38 cents per share, while analysts were expecting a loss of 6 cents per share, while total revenue also missed expectations.

J.C. Penney is in the midst of finding a replacement for Chief Executive Officer Marvin Ellison who left abruptly in May to join home improvement chain Lowe's Cos Inc.

The process is going well and the board has met with highly qualified candidates, the company said in the statement.

"We don't see an immediate catalyst for investors to get more bullish until the Street is more comfortable with the future of its management team and has a clearer sense of the company's strategic direction going forward," Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom wrote in a pre-earnings note.

(This version of the story corrects to profit, not loss, of 13 cents in paragraph 3)

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Aishwarya Venugopal
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 1.02% 1901.06 Delayed Quote.60.98%
J C PENNEY COMPANY INC -23.86% 1.8301 Delayed Quote.-16.46%
LOWE'S COMPANIES 0.54% 97.44 Delayed Quote.5.87%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 356 M
EBIT 2019 323 M
Net income 2019 10,5 M
Debt 2019 3 560 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 80,33
P/E ratio 2020 14,81
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
Capitalization 830 M
Chart J C PENNEY COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
J C Penney Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J C PENNEY COMPANY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 2,96 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald W. Tysoe Chairman
Jeffrey Allan Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Therace Risch Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Robert Gerald Turner Independent Director
Leonard H. Roberts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J C PENNEY COMPANY INC-16.46%830
WESFARMERS LTD17.51%43 071
AEON CO LTD22.27%18 458
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV8.40%9 657
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD-3.79%8 685
MAGAZINE LUIZA SA73.33%6 897
