JCPenney Unfolds Reimagined a.n.a Denim Collection with Assortment of Honestly Good Jeans

02/06/2020 | 07:31am EST

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JCPenney (NYSE: JCP) is unfolding a new assortment of jeans with a complete reimagination of its a.n.a brand, focused on the denim customers love and a size-inclusive selection for all body shapes and sizes. The brand’s new look is the result of extensive customer research and establishes a.n.a as the Company’s denim lifestyle brand for women.

Under the direction of Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president and chief merchant, the Company has been focused on strengthening its iconic private brands according to the five lifestyles that resonate with customers and how they want to shop: Move, Chill, All Day, On Point, and Shine.

“With the reimagination of our a.n.a brand to be more denim focused and friendly, we will continue to establish ourselves as a destination for casual apparel and accessories,” said Wlazlo. “We are confident this new selection will help customers find the elusive perfect pair of jeans, in just the right size and style preference.”

New a.n.a products were created by experienced, in-house JCPenney product and design teams, who utilized real-time customer feedback to ensure the selection is nothing short of what denim shoppers want. The expanded collection touts Honestly Good Jeans, with 15 fits in more than 80 washes in missy, petite, plus, and tall categories. Sizes 2-24W will be available February 6 in stores and the JCPenney flagship store, jcp.com, with the full online assortment carrying sizes 2-30W and tall sizing available March 1.

JCPenney is a leader in the private-apparel space and is strengthening its brand architecture framework to deliver the looks customers want. For more information or to download high-res images, visit the brand's webpage or view the a.n.a lookbook.

JCPenney Corporate Communications & Public Relations:
(972) 431-3400 or jcpnews@jcp.com
Follow @jcpnews on Twitter for the latest announcements and Company information.

About JCPenney
J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP), one of the nation’s largest apparel and home retailers, combines an expansive footprint of approximately 850 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico with a powerful e-commerce site, jcp.com, to deliver style and value for all hard-working American families. At every touchpoint, customers will discover stylish merchandise at incredible value from an extensive portfolio of private, exclusive and national brands. Reinforcing this shopping experience is the customer service and warrior spirit of approximately 95,000 associates across the globe, all driving toward the Company's mission to help customers find what they love for less time, money and effort. For additional information, please visit jcp.com.

###

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
