Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  J. C. Penney Company, Inc.    JCP

J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC.

(JCP)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/15 04:02:22 pm
1.17 USD   +6.36%
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:48aJ C PENNEY : Penney's Sales Fall, Outlook Improves
DJ
11/15WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

What's News : Business & Finance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/16/2019 | 02:48am EST

Hospitals and insurers would be forced to disclose their secret negotiated rates under a far-reaching plan released by the Trump administration.

The Dow gained 0.8% to close above 28000 for the first time, notching a new high as fading recession fears extended the decadelong bull-market rally.

Americans spent more on shopping in October while pulling back on nonessential items, suggesting consumers' willingness to buy remained solid but more cautious.

J.C. Penney reported another quarter of falling sales but boosted part of its financial outlook for the retailer's fiscal year.

The UAW said it secured a new labor deal at Ford after unionized workers at the company's U.S. factories voted to back the agreement.

A group representing big miners published draft proposals for strict new standards governing mine-waste dams.

Taylor Swift and her former label traded barbs in an escalating dispute over the pop star's right to perform her old hits.

Disney-controlled Hulu said it is raising the price of its live and on-demand TV offering next month.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC.
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:48aJ C PENNEY : Penney's Sales Fall, Outlook Improves
DJ
11/15WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
11/15STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/15Consumer Cos Up After October Retail Sales Report -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
11/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/15J C PENNEY : Sales Fall, but Outlook Improves--Update
DJ
11/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 797 M
EBIT 2020 -93,2 M
Net income 2020 -283 M
Debt 2020 3 853 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,14x
P/E ratio 2021 -1,42x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
EV / Sales2021 0,41x
Capitalization 372 M
Chart J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
J. C. Penney Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 0,91  $
Last Close Price 1,17  $
Spread / Highest target 6,84%
Spread / Average Target -22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jill Ann Soltau Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald W. Tysoe Non-Executive Chairman
Bill Wafford Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Therace Risch Chief Information & Digital Officer, Executive VP
Leonard H. Roberts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC.5.77%372
WESFARMERS LIMITED30.38%32 443
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.96.08%16 045
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-21.18%7 672
FIVE BELOW, INC.16.93%6 660
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.-90.44%5 958
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group