What's News : Business & Finance

Hospitals and insurers would be forced to disclose their secret negotiated rates under a far-reaching plan released by the Trump administration.

The Dow gained 0.8% to close above 28000 for the first time, notching a new high as fading recession fears extended the decadelong bull-market rally.

Americans spent more on shopping in October while pulling back on nonessential items, suggesting consumers' willingness to buy remained solid but more cautious.

J.C. Penney reported another quarter of falling sales but boosted part of its financial outlook for the retailer's fiscal year.

The UAW said it secured a new labor deal at Ford after unionized workers at the company's U.S. factories voted to back the agreement.

A group representing big miners published draft proposals for strict new standards governing mine-waste dams.

Taylor Swift and her former label traded barbs in an escalating dispute over the pop star's right to perform her old hits.

Disney-controlled Hulu said it is raising the price of its live and on-demand TV offering next month.