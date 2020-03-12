J D Wetherspoon : Business Update

12 March 2020

J D WETHERSPOON PLC

BUSINESS UPDATE

As a result of an unusually high number of media and shareholder enquiries during our 'closed period', the Company is today issuing a brief sales update in advance of our Interim trading statement which will be published as scheduled on 20 March 2020.

In the six weeks to 8 March 2020, like-for-like sales increased by 3.2% and total sales by 2.9%. In the period, we estimate that sales have been more adversely affected by poor weather than by the health scare.

As of today, and the situation might change, we are not aware that any of our 43,000 staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

Our outlook for this financial year is, currently, unchanged.

ENDS.

Notes to editors:

1. J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs throughout the UK.

5. The current financial year comprises 52 trading weeks to 26 July 2020.

6. The next trading update is expected to be the Company's interim results statement on 20 March 2020.