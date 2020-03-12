Log in
J D Wetherspoon plc    JDW   GB0001638955

J D WETHERSPOON PLC

(JDW)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/12 10:28:41 am
1043.5 GBp   -11.72%
J D Wetherspoon : Business Update

03/12/2020 | 10:03am EDT
Regulatory Story
Business Update
Released 14:00 12-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 9579F
Wetherspoon (JD) PLC
12 March 2020

12 March 2020

J D WETHERSPOON PLC

BUSINESS UPDATE

As a result of an unusually high number of media and shareholder enquiries during our 'closed period', the Company is today issuing a brief sales update in advance of our Interim trading statement which will be published as scheduled on 20 March 2020.

In the six weeks to 8 March 2020, like-for-like sales increased by 3.2% and total sales by 2.9%. In the period, we estimate that sales have been more adversely affected by poor weather than by the health scare.

As of today, and the situation might change, we are not aware that any of our 43,000 staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

Our outlook for this financial year is, currently, unchanged.

ENDS.

Enquiries:

John Hutson Chief Executive Officer 01923 477777

Ben Whitley Finance Director 01923 477777

Eddie Gershon Company Spokesman 07956 392234

Notes to editors:

1. J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs throughout the UK. The Company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drink, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices. The pubs are individually designed, and the Company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.

2. Visit our website: www.jdwetherspoon.com

3. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to the shareholders of J D Wetherspoon, to meet the requirements of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. It should not be relied on by any other party, for any other purposes. Forward-looking statements have been made by the directors in good faith, using information available up until the date on which they approved this statement. Forward-looking statements should be regarded with caution, because of the inherent uncertainties in economic trends and business risks.

4. This announcement contains inside information on J D Wetherspoon plc.

5. The current financial year comprises 52 trading weeks to 26 July 2020.

6. The next trading update is expected to be the Company's interim results statement on 20 March 2020.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
UPDBXGDXRDBDGGD
Business Update - RNS

Disclaimer

JD Wetherspoon plc published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 14:02:09 UTC
