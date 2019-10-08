Log in
J D WETHERSPOON PLC

(JDW)
J D Wetherspoon : Director Declaration

10/08/2019

Director Declaration

Released : 08 Oct 2019 16:44

RNS Number : 1948P

Wetherspoon (JD) PLC

08 October 2019

8th October 2019

J D WETHERSPOON PLC

Directorate update

JD Wetherspoon plc ("JD Wetherspoon" or "the Company") notes today's announcement from Dalata Hotel Group plc that Elizabeth McMeikan has been appointed an independent non-executive director. This announcement is made pursuant to paragraph 9.6.14 R of the Listing Rules.

Enquiries:

Eddie Gershon

Company spokesman

07956 392234

Notes to editors

  1. J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs throughout the UK. The Company aims to provide customers with good- quality food and drink, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices. The pubs are individually designed, and the Company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.
  2. Visit our website: www.jdwetherspoon.co.uk
  3. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to the shareholders of J D Wetherspoon, to meet the requirements of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. It should not be relied on by any other party, for any other purposes. Forward-looking statements have been made by the directors in good faith, using information available up until the date on which they approved this statement. Forward-looking statements should be regarded with caution, because of the inherent uncertainties in economic trends and business risks.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

JD Wetherspoon plc published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 16:14:05 UTC
