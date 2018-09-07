Log in
J D Wetherspoon : Director/PDMR Shareholding

09/07/2018 | 04:07am EDT

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Released : 07 Sep 2018 08:59

RNS Number : 1109A Wetherspoon (JD) PLC 07 September 2018

For immediate release

JD Wetherspoon plc ("the Company")

Notification of transactions of directors, persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMR) or connected persons

JD Wetherspoon plc was notified on 21 August 2018 (that as part of the Company's partnership shares plan, whereby employees are able to purchase ordinary shares in the Company using deductions from monthly salary at the then prevailing market price), EES Corporate Trustees Limited acquired the following ordinary shares of the Company on behalf of directors and PDMRs at a price per ordinary share of 1238.09 pence on 20 August 2018:

Name

Role

No. of ordinary shares purchased

John Hutson

Chief Executive Officer

12

Martin Geoghegan

Operations Director

13

David Capstick

IT & Property Director

12

Su Cacioppo

Personnel & Legal Director

13

Miles Slade

Retail Director

10

Ben Whitley

Finance Director

12

This monthly notification is made pursuant to Article 19.3 Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

Alex Bull,

PA to Finance Director abull@jdwetherspoon.co.uk Tel.: 01923477936

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHGRGDCIUGBGIR

Disclaimer

JD Wetherspoon plc published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 08:06:04 UTC
