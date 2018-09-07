J D Wetherspoon : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

JD Wetherspoon plc ("the Company")

Notification of transactions of directors, persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMR) or connected persons

JD Wetherspoon plc was notified on 21 August 2018 (that as part of the Company's partnership shares plan, whereby employees are able to purchase ordinary shares in the Company using deductions from monthly salary at the then prevailing market price), EES Corporate Trustees Limited acquired the following ordinary shares of the Company on behalf of directors and PDMRs at a price per ordinary share of 1238.09 pence on 20 August 2018:

Name Role No. of ordinary shares purchased John Hutson Chief Executive Officer 12 Martin Geoghegan Operations Director 13 David Capstick IT & Property Director 12 Su Cacioppo Personnel & Legal Director 13 Miles Slade Retail Director 10 Ben Whitley Finance Director 12

This monthly notification is made pursuant to Article 19.3 Market Abuse Regulation.

