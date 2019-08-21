Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  J D Wetherspoon plc    JDW   GB0001638955

J D WETHERSPOON PLC

(JDW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

J D Wetherspoon : Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 02:23am EDT

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Released : 21 Aug 2019 07:00

RNS Number : 7004J

Wetherspoon (JD) PLC

20 August 2019

For immediate release

JD Wetherspoon plc ("the Company")

Notification of transactions of directors, persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMR) or connected persons

JD Wetherspoon plc was notified on 20th August 2019 (that as part of the Company's partnership shares plan, whereby employees are able to purchase ordinary shares in the Company using deductions from monthly salary at the then prevailing market price), EES Corporate Trustees Limited acquired the following ordinary shares of the Company on

behalf of directors and PDMRs at a price per ordinary share of 1,568.19 pence on 19th August 2019:

Name

Role

No. of ordinary

shares

purchased

John Hutson

Chief Executive Officer

10

Martin Geoghegan

Operations Director

10

David Capstick

IT & Property Director

10

Su Cacioppo

Personnel & Legal Director

10

Miles Slade

Retail Director

9

Ben Whitley

Finance Director

10

This monthly notification is made pursuant to Article 19.3 Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

Alex Bull,

PA to Finance Director abull@jdwetherspoon.co.ukTel.: 01923477936

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHBCGDIBGDBGCG

Disclaimer

JD Wetherspoon plc published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 06:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on J D WETHERSPOON PLC
02:23aJ D WETHERSPOON : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
08/20LONDON MARKETS: Sainsbury Continues Climb From 30-year Low As FTSE 100 Edges ..
DJ
08/19LI KA-SHING : UK pubs operator Greene King agrees to 4.6 billion pounds Hong Kon..
RE
08/19LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil majors, banks lead FTSE 100; Greene King soars on M&..
RE
07/18LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Global trade worries weigh down FTSE 100; pub chain Ei s..
RE
07/18Slug and Lettuce owner to buy pub chain Ei for 1.3 billion pounds
RE
07/10LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Exporters lead FTSE 100 lower as Fed Chair's comments kn..
RE
07/10J D WETHERSPOON : comparable sales rise, but sees higher debt
RE
06/05J D WETHERSPOON : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
05/08LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Hopes of trade dispute resolution underpin FTSE 100
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 809 M
EBIT 2019 134 M
Net income 2019 79,8 M
Debt 2019 734 M
Yield 2019 0,78%
P/E ratio 2019 20,5x
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,28x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
Capitalization 1 587 M
Chart J D WETHERSPOON PLC
Duration : Period :
J D Wetherspoon plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J D WETHERSPOON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1 249,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 545,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target -2,91%
Spread / Average Target -19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Hutson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Timothy Randall Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Geoghegan Operations Director
Ben Whitley Director & Finance Director
David Capstick Director-Information Technology & Property
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J D WETHERSPOON PLC38.81%1 929
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION23.21%166 151
STARBUCKS CORPORATION48.49%115 702
COMPASS GROUP PLC25.33%39 628
YUM BRANDS26.82%35 437
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.89.98%22 741
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group