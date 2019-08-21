J D Wetherspoon : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding
Released : 21 Aug 2019 07:00
Wetherspoon (JD) PLC
20 August 2019
For immediate release
JD Wetherspoon plc ("the Company")
Notification of transactions of directors, persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMR) or connected persons
JD Wetherspoon plc was notified on 20th August 2019 (that as part of the Company's partnership shares plan, whereby employees are able to purchase ordinary shares in the Company using deductions from monthly salary at the then prevailing market price), EES Corporate Trustees Limited acquired the following ordinary shares of the Company on
behalf of directors and PDMRs at a price per ordinary share of 1,568.19 pence on 19th August 2019:
|
Name
|
Role
|
No. of ordinary
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
purchased
|
John Hutson
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
10
|
Martin Geoghegan
|
Operations Director
|
10
|
David Capstick
|
IT & Property Director
|
10
|
Su Cacioppo
|
Personnel & Legal Director
|
10
|
Miles Slade
|
Retail Director
|
9
|
Ben Whitley
|
Finance Director
|
10
This monthly notification is made pursuant to Article 19.3 Market Abuse Regulation.
Enquiries:
Alex Bull,
PA to Finance Director abull@jdwetherspoon.co.ukTel.: 01923477936
