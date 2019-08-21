J D Wetherspoon : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Released : 21 Aug 2019 07:00

RNS Number : 7004J

Wetherspoon (JD) PLC

20 August 2019

For immediate release

JD Wetherspoon plc ("the Company")

Notification of transactions of directors, persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMR) or connected persons

JD Wetherspoon plc was notified on 20th August 2019 (that as part of the Company's partnership shares plan, whereby employees are able to purchase ordinary shares in the Company using deductions from monthly salary at the then prevailing market price), EES Corporate Trustees Limited acquired the following ordinary shares of the Company on

behalf of directors and PDMRs at a price per ordinary share of 1,568.19 pence on 19th August 2019:

Name Role No. of ordinary shares purchased John Hutson Chief Executive Officer 10 Martin Geoghegan Operations Director 10 David Capstick IT & Property Director 10 Su Cacioppo Personnel & Legal Director 10 Miles Slade Retail Director 9 Ben Whitley Finance Director 10

This monthly notification is made pursuant to Article 19.3 Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

Alex Bull,

PA to Finance Director abull@jdwetherspoon.co.ukTel.: 01923477936

