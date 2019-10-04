J D Wetherspoon : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Released : 04 Oct 2019 09:29

RNS Number : 8063O

Wetherspoon (JD) PLC

04 October 2019

JD Wetherspoon plc

("the Company")

Share Incentive Plan - Award

The Company was informed on the 03rd October 2019 that the following shares were awarded under the approved and unapproved Share Incentive Plan to the directors and

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMRs) on 01s t October 2019 at a price of 1543.00 pence per share:

Approved SIP Unapproved SIP Directors John Hutson 233 5,822 Su Cacioppo 233 3,166 Ben Whitley 233 1,589 PDMR ‐ Martin Geoghegan 233 2,163 David Capstick 233 2,308 Miles Slade 233 1,002 Nigel Connor 211 634 James Ullman 207 830

Following the above transactions, the directors and PDMR's now hold the following:

Total Approved SIPS Total Unapproved SIPS Shareholding held in Trust (less held in Trust (less than including SIPS than 3 years) 3 years) held in Trust (over 3 years) Directors John Hutson 1,175 50,551 118,423 Su Cacioppo 1,175 27,861 25,388 Ben Whitley 1,175 12,295 5,700 PDMR Martin Geoghegan 1,175 16,564 32,166 David Capstick 1,175 20,668 45,189 Miles Slade 1,174 9,551 586 Nigel Connor 1,149 6,201 1,350 James Ullman 1,142 6,399 27,664

