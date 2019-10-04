J D Wetherspoon : Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company was informed on the 03rd October 2019 that the following shares were awarded under the approved and unapproved Share Incentive Plan to the directors and
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMRs) on 01s tOctober 2019 at a price of 1543.00 pence per share:
Approved SIP
Unapproved SIP
Directors
John Hutson
233
5,822
Su Cacioppo
233
3,166
Ben Whitley
233
1,589
PDMR
‐
Martin Geoghegan
233
2,163
David Capstick
233
2,308
Miles Slade
233
1,002
Nigel Connor
211
634
James Ullman
207
830
Following the above transactions, the directors and PDMR's now hold the following:
Total Approved SIPS
Total Unapproved SIPS
Shareholding
held in Trust (less
held in Trust (less than
including SIPS
than 3 years)
3 years)
held in Trust (over
3 years)
Directors
John Hutson
1,175
50,551
118,423
Su Cacioppo
1,175
27,861
25,388
Ben Whitley
1,175
12,295
5,700
PDMR
Martin Geoghegan
1,175
16,564
32,166
David Capstick
1,175
20,668
45,189
Miles Slade
1,174
9,551
586
Nigel Connor
1,149
6,201
1,350
James Ullman
1,142
6,399
27,664
4th October 2019 Enquiries
JD Wetherspoon plc
Tel.: 01923 477777
