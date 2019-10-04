Log in
J D Wetherspoon : Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/04/2019 | 04:42am EDT

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Released : 04 Oct 2019 09:29

RNS Number : 8063O

Wetherspoon (JD) PLC

04 October 2019

JD Wetherspoon plc

("the Company")

Share Incentive Plan - Award

The Company was informed on the 03rd October 2019 that the following shares were awarded under the approved and unapproved Share Incentive Plan to the directors and

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMRs) on 01s t October 2019 at a price of 1543.00 pence per share:

Approved SIP

Unapproved SIP

Directors

John Hutson

233

5,822

Su Cacioppo

233

3,166

Ben Whitley

233

1,589

PDMR

Martin Geoghegan

233

2,163

David Capstick

233

2,308

Miles Slade

233

1,002

Nigel Connor

211

634

James Ullman

207

830

Following the above transactions, the directors and PDMR's now hold the following:

Total Approved SIPS

Total Unapproved SIPS

Shareholding

held in Trust (less

held in Trust (less than

including SIPS

than 3 years)

3 years)

held in Trust (over

3 years)

Directors

John Hutson

1,175

50,551

118,423

Su Cacioppo

1,175

27,861

25,388

Ben Whitley

1,175

12,295

5,700

PDMR

Martin Geoghegan

1,175

16,564

32,166

David Capstick

1,175

20,668

45,189

Miles Slade

1,174

9,551

586

Nigel Connor

1,149

6,201

1,350

James Ullman

1,142

6,399

27,664

4th October 2019 Enquiries

JD Wetherspoon plc

Tel.: 01923 477777

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHGIBDGIDGBGCS

Disclaimer

JD Wetherspoon plc published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 08:41:13 UTC
