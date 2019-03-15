Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  J D Wetherspoon plc    JDW   GB0001638955

J D WETHERSPOON PLC

(JDW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

J D Wetherspoon : High labour costs eat into JD Wetherspoon's profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 03:51am EDT

(Reuters) - British pubs group JD Wetherspoon Plc posted an 18.9 percent fall in first-half pretax profit on Friday, hit by high labour costs.

The company, like most restaurant chains in the country, has been battling high staff costs, property prices and power bills as well as a move away from pub drinking by younger Britons.

The FTSE 250 group, which relies heavily on alcohol sales at its restaurants, said on Friday labour costs increased by about 33 million pounds, accounting for the biggest chunk of overall costs.

It expects results for the current financial year to remain unchanged.

The company said like-for-like sales rose 9.6 percent in the six weeks to March 10, helped by good weather this year, while total sales increased 10.9 percent.

The owner and operator of more than 900 pubs in UK and Ireland said like-for-like sales rose 6.3 percent in the 26 weeks to Jan. 27.

Pretax profit fell to 50.3 million pounds from 62 million pounds a year earlier.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on J D WETHERSPOON PLC
03:51aJ D WETHERSPOON : High labour costs eat into JD Wetherspoon's profit
RE
03:29aJ D WETHERSPOON : SThree profit rises as international growth offsets Britain we..
RE
02/20J D WETHERSPOON : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
01/29J D WETHERSPOON : No deal, no problem - Wetherspoon pubs boss raises a glass to ..
RE
01/23J D WETHERSPOON : Q2 Trading Update
PU
01/23J D WETHERSPOON : JD Wetherspoon warns on profit as costs bite ahead of Brexit
RE
01/23J D WETHERSPOON : JD Wetherspoon warns on profit amid rising costs
RE
01/23J D WETHERSPOON : JD Wetherspoon warns on profit amid rising costs
RE
01/22J D WETHERSPOON : Gold out, beers in? MP gives Bank of England money-saving tips
RE
2018Brexit fatigue is driving Britons to drink, says pub chain Greene King
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 781 M
EBIT 2019 136 M
Net income 2019 78,1 M
Debt 2019 712 M
Yield 2019 0,93%
P/E ratio 2019 16,78
P/E ratio 2020 16,16
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
Capitalization 1 363 M
Chart J D WETHERSPOON PLC
Duration : Period :
J D Wetherspoon plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J D WETHERSPOON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 12,4  GBP
Spread / Average Target -3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Hutson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Timothy Randall Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Geoghegan Operations Director
Ben Whitley Director & Finance Director
David Capstick Director-Information Technology & Property
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J D WETHERSPOON PLC16.08%1 805
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION2.91%139 334
STARBUCKS CORPORATION9.84%87 176
COMPASS GROUP PLC4.88%36 412
YUM BRANDS7.31%30 225
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC17.44%28 902
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.