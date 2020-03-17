Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  J D Wetherspoon plc    JDW   GB0001638955

J D WETHERSPOON PLC

(JDW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/17 07:36:07 am
593.75 GBp   -16.37%
07:25aJ D WETHERSPOON : Holding Announcement
PU
06:18aLondon stocks drop as containment measures bite
RE
03/12J D WETHERSPOON : Business Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

J D Wetherspoon : Holding Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 07:25am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Holding Announcement
Released 10:58 17-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 4380G
Wetherspoon (JD) PLC
17 March 2020

17 March 2020

J D WETHERSPOON PLC

Holding Announcement

Wetherspoon notes the comments of Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday.

Wetherspoon chairman, Tim Martin, said:

'I believe the government will make a tactical error in resorting to de facto 'lockdown'.

'The Dutch position (see appendix 1 below) of frankly admitting that most people will get the virus, while protecting the elderly and sick, thereby building up group immunity, is the best path for the UK.

'As scientists have said (see appendix 2 below) lockdown for twelve weeks results in a further breakout of infections in July.

'The difference in keeping the hospitality industry open, even with reduced sales, is colossal (see appendix 3). The industry contributes £120 billion a year of tax and six million jobs. Wetherspoon alone contributes £2m a DAY of tax (see appendix 4).

'Lockdown delays the inevitable and destroys the tax base at the same time, which will cripple the NHS and the economy.

'The Prime Minister should show Dutch courage and follow the example of their PM Mark Rutte - and avoid taking French leave of his senses by following the lockdown example of perfidious Emmanuel Macron.

'The Dutch approach has the additional advantage of being in tune with the robust instincts of the nation. This is evidenced by Wetherspoon sales which have been positive in the last few weeks in spite of storms and health scares.

'The Board continues to plan partially mitigating actions. The Company will announce its interim results on 20 March 2020, when a further update will be provided.'

Appendix 1 - The Dutch Approach, The Telegraph, 16 March 2020

'Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte warned in a televised address to the nation that most residents would get coronavirus, but he ruled out a full lockdown like other European countries.

'Rutte says his government wants to build 'group immunity' while waiting for a vaccine, by letting the least vulnerable people catch the virus while protecting the elderly and sick.

'This could take 'months, or even longer', he added.'

Appendix 2 - Imperial College Modelling, Prof Azra Ghani, The Telegraph, 16 March 2020

'Prof Azra Ghani added that the modelling suggests that even if the government waited until July to ease new restrictions - more than three months - it could result in cases increasing again.

''We haven't found any way, at least in our understanding of this so far, that we can ever release these [restrictions] unless some other intervention occurs', she said.

'Are we then in a permanent state of outbreak?, she was asked. 'That's our current understanding,' she said.

'The briefing took place immediately after the Prime Minster spoke. Prof Ghani was joined by Prof Neil Fergusson, who heads the team at Imperial and advises Number Ten.'

Appendix 3 - Hospitality Industry Economic Contributions, The Guardian, 16 March 2020

'Britain's hospitality industry contributes more than £120bn a year to the economy and is worth more than the automotive, pharmaceuticals and aeronautics industries combined. More than 3.2 million people work in pubs, restaurants and other outlets, making it the third-largest sector for employment. A further 2.8 million work in the wider supply chain.'

Appendix 4 - Contribution to the economy, Extract from JD Wetherspoon 2019 annual report, page 4

'Wetherspoon is proud to pay its share of tax and, in this respect, is a major contributor to the economy. In the year under review, we generated total taxes of £764.4m, an increase of £35.6m, compared with the previous year, which equates to approximately 42% of our sales - and also amounts to approximately one-thousandth of all UK government revenue.'

[There is a table, on page 4 of the 2019 JD Wetherspoon annual report, indicating total tax paid by Wetherspoon.]

Enquiries:

John Hutson Chief Executive Officer 01923 477777

Ben Whitley Finance Director 01923 477777

Eddie Gershon Company Spokesman 07956 392234

Notes to editors

1. J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs throughout the UK. The Company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drink, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices. The pubs are individually designed, and the Company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.

2. Visit our website: www.jdwetherspoon.com

3. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to the shareholders of J D Wetherspoon, to meet the requirements of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. It should not be relied on by any other party, for any other purposes. Forward-looking statements have been made by the directors in good faith, using information available up until the date on which they approved this statement. Forward-looking statements should be regarded with caution, because of the inherent uncertainties in economic trends and business risks.

4. This announcement contains inside information on J D Wetherspoon plc.

5. The current financial year comprises 52 trading weeks to 26 July 2020.

6. The next trading update is expected to be the Company's interim results statement on 20 March 2020.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCJRMMTMTJBBTM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Holding Announcement - RNS

Disclaimer

JD Wetherspoon plc published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 11:22:32 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on J D WETHERSPOON PLC
07:25aJ D WETHERSPOON : Holding Announcement
PU
06:18aLondon stocks drop as containment measures bite
RE
03/12J D WETHERSPOON : Business Update
PU
01/30Fuller Smith & Turner records higher Christmas and New Year sales
RE
01/24Festive cheer falls flat for some British retailers
RE
01/24Pub group Marston's sales rebound on Christmas cheer
RE
01/22Festive cheer falls flat for some British retailers
RE
01/22MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : Pub operator Wetherspoon posts strong holiday-quarter sale..
RE
01/22J D WETHERSPOON : Q2 Quarterly Business Update
PU
01/17J D WETHERSPOON PLC : half-yearly sales release
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 893 M
EBIT 2020 143 M
Net income 2020 78,1 M
Debt 2020 761 M
Yield 2020 1,69%
P/E ratio 2020 9,55x
P/E ratio 2021 8,98x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
EV / Sales2021 0,76x
Capitalization 727 M
Chart J D WETHERSPOON PLC
Duration : Period :
J D Wetherspoon plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J D WETHERSPOON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1 480,81  GBp
Last Close Price 710,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 154%
Spread / Average Target 109%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Hutson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Timothy Randall Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Geoghegan Operations Director
Ben Whitley Director & Finance Director
David Capstick Director-Information Technology & Property
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J D WETHERSPOON PLC-57.31%893
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-24.59%111 079
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-33.36%68 767
COMPASS GROUP PLC-40.66%21 859
YUM BRANDS-22.11%21 006
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-8.12%20 467
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group