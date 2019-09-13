J D Wetherspoon : Preliminary Results

Preliminary Results Released : 13 Sep 2019 07:00 RNS Number : 2041M Wetherspoon (JD) PLC 13 September 2019 13 September 2019 J D WETHERSPOON PLC PRELIMINARY RESULTS (For the 52 weeks ended 28 July 2019) FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Var% Before exceptional items - Like-for-like sales +6.8% - Revenue £1,818.8m (2018: £1,693.8m) +7.4% - Profit before tax £102.5m (2018: £107.2m) -4.5% - Operating profit £131.9m (2018: £132.3m) -0.3% - Earnings per share (including shares held in trust) -4.7% 75.5p (2018: 79.2p) - Free cash flow per share 92.0p (2018: 88.4p) +4.1% - Full year dividend 12.0p (2018: 12.0p) Maintained After exceptional items* - Profit before tax £95.4m (2018: £89.0m) +7.2% - Operating profit £131.9m (2018: £132.3m) -0.3% - Earnings per share (including shares held in trust) +9.2% 69.0p (2018: 63.2p) *Exceptional items as disclosed in account note 4. Commenting on the results, Tim Martin, the Chairman of J D Wetherspoon plc, said:

"Journalists regularly ask Wetherspoon for comments on Brexit - although some publications begrudge our few paragraphs on the subject in this section. "The UK is clearly in political deadlock, parliament having refused to carry out the pre-referendum promise in the leaflet (Appendix 2) sent to every household which said "The Government will implement what you decide." "Democratic power in the UK in the last 30 years has been diluted by a political faction in parliament, the media and boardrooms, which has a quasi-religious belief in the undemocratic EU - with its unelected presidents, MEPs who cannot instigate legislation and unaccountable court. Voters resent this loss of power - and distrust of politicians and the 'elite' is the result. "In recent weeks, the 21 'Tory rebels' (over half Oxbridge), who helped to block 'no-deal' were joined by 25 bishops (two-thirds Oxbridge), the latter group asserting (Appendix 3), contrary, many of us believe, to common sense, that no- deal will be disadvantageous to the poor. "As another straw in the wind, former Supreme Court judge and Reith lecturer Lord Sumption described Brexit supporters as 'grim fanatics' (Appendix 4). "John Bercow, Emily Thornberry, Dominic Grieve, Keir Starmer, Jo Johnson, Philip Hammond, David Gauke, David Lidington, Hilary Benn, Rory Stewart and many other pro-EU Oxbridge MPs have played a leading role in frustrating the referendum result, by enmeshing parliament in a legal and administrative spider's web. "The economic judgement of this faction, led in the past by the likes of Michael Heseltine, Peter Mandelson and Tony Blair, the CBI and the Financial Times, has been extremely poor. "It advocated joining the disastrous predecessor of the euro, the exchange rate mechanism, the euro itself, and incorrectly forecast an immediate recession in the event of a Leave vote in the referendum. "Author and athlete Matthew Syed has recently illustrated how a lack of diversity among elites leads to poor decisions. Investment guru Warren Buffett has pointed out that forecasts tell you a lot about the forecaster - but nothing about the future. "The faction's forecast today is that leaving the EU without a deal will be a 'cliff-edge', a 'catastrophe' or a 'disaster'. "Remainer MPs' main argument - having consistently voted against the only deal on offer - to justify their attempts to scupper Brexit, is that costs for consumers and businesses will axiomatically increase in the event of 'no deal'. "However, leaving without a deal avoids a legal liability to pay £39 billion (Appendix 5), allows the UK to eliminate protectionist import taxes (tariffs) on over 12,000 non-EU products, (including rice, oranges, bananas, Antipodean wine, children's clothes and car parts etc) and results in resumption of the control of fishing waters. "Above all, no-deal increases UK democracy - the most powerful economic stimulant. "It is an absurdity to argue that a reduction in UK input costs, combined with increased democracy, will have a harmful effect on the economy - just as it would be absurd for a business to adopt this argument if its own costs were reduced. "Free trade, which the ending of tariffs implies, never made any country poorer, as former Australian High Commissioner, Alexander Downer, recently said (Appendix 6). "Despite continuing political problems, stemming from the transfer of democratic power to a technocratic elite, Wetherspoon continues to perform well. Like-for-like sales for the six weeks to 8 September 2019 were up 5.9%. "We currently anticipate a reasonable outcome (pre IFRS16) for the current financial year, subject to our future sales performance. "As in previous years, we will provide updates, during the year, on the company's trading. Enquiries: John Hutson Chief Executive Officer 01923 477777 Ben Whitley Finance Director 01923 477777 Eddie Gershon Company spokesman 07956 392234 The Company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drink, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices. The pubs are individually designed and the Company aims to maintain them in excellent condition. Visit our website jdwetherspoon.com This announcement, which does not constitute the Company's annual report for the 52 weeks ended 28 July 2019, has been prepared solely to provide additional information to the shareholders of J D Wetherspoon, in order to meet the requirements of the UK Listing Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. It should not be relied on by any other party, for other purposes. Forward-looking statements have been made by the directors in good faith using

information available up until the date that they approved this statement. Forward-looking statements should be regarded with caution because of inherent uncertainties in economic trends and business risks. The annual report and financial statements 2019 has been published on the Company's website on 13 September 2019. The current financial year comprises 52 trading weeks to 26 July 2020. The next trading update will be issued on 13 November 2019. CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT Financial performance I am pleased to report a year of record sales for the company. The company was founded in 1979 - and this is the 36th year since incorporation in 1983. The table below outlines some key aspects of our performance during that period. Since our flotation in 1992, earnings per share before exceptional items have grown by an average of 14.6% per annum and free cash flow per share by an average of 15.0%. Summary accounts for the years ended July 1984 to 2019 Financial year Total sales Profit/(loss) Earnings Free cash flow Free cash flow before tax and per share before per share exceptional items exceptional items £000 £000 pence £000 pence 1984 818 (7) 0 1985 1,890 185 0.2 1986 2,197 219 0.2 1987 3,357 382 0.3 1988 3,709 248 0.3 1989 5,584 789 0.6 915 0.4 1990 7,047 603 0.4 732 0.4 1991 13,192 1,098 0.8 1,236 0.6 1992 21,380 2,020 1.9 3,563 2.1 1993 30,800 4,171 3.3 5,079 3.9 1994 46,600 6,477 3.6 5,837 3.6 1995 68,536 9,713 4.9 13,495 7.4 1996 100,480 15,200 7.8 20,968 11.2 1997 139,444 17,566 8.7 28,027 14.4 1998 188,515 20,165 9.9 28,448 14.5 1999 269,699 26,214 12.9 40,088 20.3 2000 369,628 36,052 11.8 49,296 24.2 2001 483,968 44,317 14.2 61,197 29.1 2002 601,295 53,568 16.6 71,370 33.5 2003 730,913 56,139 17.0 83,097 38.8 2004 787,126 54,074 17.7 73,477 36.7 2005 809,861 47,177 16.9 68,774 37.1 2006 847,516 58,388 24.1 69,712 42.1 2007 888,473 62,024 28.1 52,379 35.6 2008 907,500 58,228 27.6 71,411 50.6 2009 955,119 66,155 32.6 99,494 71.7 2010 996,327 71,015 36.0 71,344 52.9 2011 1,072,014 66,781 34.1 78,818 57.7 2012 1,197,129 72,363 39.8 91,542 70.4 2013 1,280,929 76,943 44.8 65,349 51.8 2014 1,409,333 79,362 47.0 92,850 74.1 2015 1,513,923 77,798 47.0 109,778 89.8 2016 1,595,197 80,610 48.3 90,485 76.7 2017 1,660,750 102,830 69.2 107,936 97.0 2018 1,693,818 107,249 79.2 93,357 88.4 2019 1,818,793 102,459 75.5 96,998 92.0 Notes Adjustments to statutory numbers Where appropriate, the earnings per share (EPS), as disclosed in the statutory accounts, have been recalculated to take account of share splits, the issue of new shares and capitalisation issues. Free cash flow per share excludes dividends paid which were included in the free cash flow calculations in the annual report and accounts for the years 1995-2000. The weighted average number of shares, EPS and free cash flow per share include those shares held in trust for employee share schemes. Before 2005, the accounts were prepared under UKGAAP. All accounts from 2005 to date have been prepared under IFRS. Apart from the items in notes 1 to 4, all numbers are as reported in each year's published accounts. Total sales were £1,818.8m, an increase of 7.4%. Like-for-like sales increased by 6.8%, bar sales by 5.8%, food sales by 8.3%, slot/fruit machine sales by 10.3% and hotel room sales by 3.9%. Operating profit, before exceptional items, decreased by 0.3% to £131.9m (2018: £132.3m). The operating margin, before exceptional items was 7.3% (2018: 7.8%). Profit before tax and exceptional items decreased by 4.5% to £102.5m (2018: £107.2m), including property profit of £5.6m (2018: £2.9m). Earnings per share, including shares held in trust by the employee share scheme, before exceptional items, were 75.5p (2018: 79.2p). Net interest was covered 3.9 times by operating profit before interest, tax and exceptional items (2018: 4.8 times), owing mainly to an increase in the cost of interest-rate 'swaps' or hedges and a reduction in operating profit. Total capital investment was £167.6m in the period (2018: £110.1m). £35.2m was invested in new pubs and pub extensions (2018: £35.9m), £55.2m in existing pubs and IT (2018: £64.7m) and £77.2m in freehold reversions, where Wetherspoon was already a tenant (2018: £9.5m).

Exceptional items totalled £7.0m (2018: £18.3m). There was a £1.6m loss on disposal and an impairment charge of £5.5m. The total cash effect of exceptional items is a cash outflow of £6.0m. The outflow related to payments to landlords in relation to lease terminations. Since starting the current disposal programme in 2015, the company has had a net inflow of £20m from the disposal of 101 pubs. Free cash flow, after capital payments of £54.3m for existing pubs (2018: £68.9m), £16.0m for share purchases for employees (2018: £13.6m) and payments of tax and interest, increased by £3.6m to £97.0m (2018: £93.4m). Free cash flow per share was 92.0p (2018: 88.4p). Dividends and return of capital The board proposes, subject to shareholders' approval, to pay an unchanged final dividend of 8.0p per share, on 28 November 2019, to shareholders on the register on 25 October 2019, giving an unchanged total dividend for the year of 12.0p per share. The dividend is covered 5.8 times (2018: 5.3 times). In view of the level of capital investment made and the potential for further investment going forward, the board has decided to maintain the dividend per share at its current level for the time being. During the year, 402,899 shares (0.38% of the share capital) were purchased by the company for cancellation, at a cost of £5.4m, an average cost per share of 1,327p. My shareholding over the last 15 years has increased, as a result of the company's share 'buybacks', to 31.8% of the issued share capital. The company has in place a rule 9 'whitewash', under the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, allowing further buybacks. At the annual general meeting this year, the company will seek approval for a renewal of the whitewash. Financing As at 28 July 2019, the company's total net debt, excluding derivatives, was £737.0m (2018: £726.2m), an increase of £10.8m. Year-endnet-debt-to-EBITDA was 3.36 times (2018: 3.39 times) - EBITDA was £5m higher in 2019, offsetting a small increase in debt. As at 28 July 2019, the company had £158.0m (2018: £133.9m) of unutilised banking facilities and cash or cash equivalents, with a slight increase in total facilities to £895.0m (2018: £860.0m). In August the company raised an additional £98m from a private placement debt facility. In order to avoid increased costs, the company has fixed its LIBOR interest rates in respect of £770m until March 2029. Corporation tax The current tax charge (ie the cash the company will pay to HMRC) for the period is £22.5m (2018: £23.7m). The rate of corporation tax paid on current year profits is the same as that of the previous year at 22.8%. The 'accounting' tax charge, which appears in the income statement, is £22.8m (2018: £23.6m). IFRS 16 On 29 July 2019, the company adopted the IFRS 16 leases standard. This has not affected the financial statements for the year under review (ended 28 July 2019). All things being equal, the company estimates that for the year ending 26 July 2020, EBITDA will increase by c£58m and operating profit by c£8m. The interest charge will increase by c£22m and profit before tax will decrease by c£14m. On the balance sheet, a net lease liability of c£617m and total assets of c£618m will be recognised, with no change to net assets. There will be no impact on cash flows except in relation to tax payments. Further detail will be included in the accounting policies note in the 2019 annual report. VAT equality As we have previously stated, the government would generate more revenue and jobs if it were to create tax equality among supermarkets, pubs and restaurants. Supermarkets pay virtually no VAT in respect of food sales, whereas pubs pay 20%. This has enabled supermarkets to subsidise the price of alcoholic drinks, widening the price gap to the detriment of pubs and restaurants. Pubs also pay around 20 pence a pint in business rates, whereas supermarkets pay only about 2 pence, creating further inequality. Pubs have lost 50% of their beer sales to supermarkets in the last 35 or so years. It makes no sense for supermarkets to be treated more leniently than pubs, since pubs generate far more jobs per pint or meal than supermarkets do, as well as far higher levels of tax. Pubs also make an important contribution to the social life of many communities and have better visibility and control of those who consume alcoholic drinks. Tax equality is particularly important for residents of less affluent areas, since the tax differential is more important there - people can less afford to pay the difference in prices between the on and off trade. As a result, there are often fewer pubs, coffee shops and restaurants, with less employment and increased high-street dereliction, in less affluent areas. Tax equality would also be in line with the principle of fairness in applying taxes to different businesses. Contribution to the economy Wetherspoon is proud to pay its share of tax and, in this respect, is a major contributor to the economy. In the year under review, we generated total taxes of £764.4m, an increase of £35.6m, compared with the previous year, which equates to approximately 42% of our sales - and also amounts to approximately one-thousandth of all UK government revenue. This results in an average payment per pub of £871,400 per annum or £16,800 per week. 2019 2018 £m £m VAT 357.9 332.8 Alcohol duty 174.4 175.9 PAYE and NIC 121.4 109.2 Business rates 57.3 55.6 Corporation tax 19.9 26.1 Machine duty 11.6 10.5 Climate change levy 10.4 9.2 Stamp duty 3.7 1.2 Sugar tax 2.9 0.8 Fuel duty 2.2 2.1 Carbon tax 1.9 3.0 Premise licence and TV licences 0.8 0.7 Landfill tax - 1.7 TOTAL TAX 764.4 728.8 Tax per pub (£000) 871.4 825.0 Tax as % of sales 42.0% 43.0% Pre-exceptional profit after tax 79.6 83.7

Profit after tax as % of sales 4.4% 4.9%

