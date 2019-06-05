J D Wetherspoon : Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares

Wetherspoon (JD) PLC

04 June 2019

JD Wetherspoon plc ("the Company")

Transaction in own shares

Pursuant to the authority given to the Company by shareholders, the Company announces that it has purchased ordinary shares of

2p each as follows:

Date of purchase: 4th June 2019

Number of ordinary shares purchased: 371,149

The highest was price paid was 1330.0 pence per share and lowest price paid was price paid was 1330.0 pence per share.

The purchase represented an average price of 1330.00 pence per share.

The purchased shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase, the total number of voting rights in JD Wetherspoon plc is 105,098,136.

