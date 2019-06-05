Log in
J D Wetherspoon : Transaction in Own Shares

06/05/2019 | 02:08am EDT

Transaction in Own Shares

Released : 05 Jun 2019 07:00

RNS Number : 1470B

Wetherspoon (JD) PLC

04 June 2019

For immediate release

JD Wetherspoon plc ("the Company")

Transaction in own shares

Pursuant to the authority given to the Company by shareholders, the Company announces that it has purchased ordinary shares of

2p each as follows:

Date of purchase: 4th June 2019

Number of ordinary shares purchased: 371,149

The highest was price paid was 1330.0 pence per share and lowest price paid was price paid was 1330.0 pence per share.

The purchase represented an average price of 1330.00 pence per share.

The purchased shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase, the total number of voting rights in JD Wetherspoon plc is 105,098,136.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

POSVZLFBKQFBBBV

Disclaimer

JD Wetherspoon plc published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 06:07:02 UTC
