J D Wetherspoon : Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares
Released : 05 Jun 2019 07:00
RNS Number : 1470B
Wetherspoon (JD) PLC
04 June 2019
For immediate release
JD Wetherspoon plc ("the Company")
Transaction in own shares
Pursuant to the authority given to the Company by shareholders, the Company announces that it has purchased ordinary shares of
2p each as follows:
Date of purchase: 4th June 2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 371,149
The highest was price paid was 1330.0 pence per share and lowest price paid was price paid was 1330.0 pence per share.
The purchase represented an average price of 1330.00 pence per share.
The purchased shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase, the total number of voting rights in JD Wetherspoon plc is 105,098,136.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.
END
POSVZLFBKQFBBBV
Disclaimer
JD Wetherspoon plc published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 06:07:02 UTC