Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  J D Wetherspoon plc    JDW   GB0001638955

J D WETHERSPOON PLC

(JDW)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/13 10:37:54 am
1551.5 GBp   +0.10%
10:08aPINK GIN WITH STRAWBERRIES : Wetherspoon patrons defy Brexit gloom
RE
07:52aJ D WETHERSPOON : Annual Financial Report
PU
02:27aJ D WETHERSPOON : Preliminary Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pink gin with strawberries: Wetherspoon patrons defy Brexit gloom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 10:08am EDT
Greenall's Wild Berry pink gin is seen in a photo illustration in London

LONDON (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon's eurosceptic boss said customers were unfazed by political wrangling over Brexit after the pub group reported a rise in full-year sales and profit thanks to demand for products from pink gin and coffee to breakfast and beer.

Britain's Wetherspoon, like most pub and restaurant chains, has been battling increased costs due to a minimum wage hike, higher property prices and power bills. It has also been investing in its more labour-intensive food and coffee business.

It has, however, managed to attract patrons to its nearly 900 pubs in Britain and Ireland as it keeps drinks prices low, such as its latest move to sell a pint of Ruddles bitter for as little as 1.39 pounds ($1.73) in some locations.

Pre-tax profit after exceptional items rose to 95.4 million pounds ($118.5 million) for the year ended July 28 from 89 million pounds a year earlier, although before exceptional items, it fell 4.5% to 102.5 million pounds.

"Costs were quite high as we invest in the business and gardens and kitchens and people," Chairman Tim Martin, a vocal Brexiteer, told Reuters.

Total sales rose 7.4% to 1.82 billion pounds, while like-for-like sales rose by 6.8%, with a jump in bar and food sales.

Martin, one of the most prominent Brexit backers in British business, said he currently anticipated a "reasonable outcome" for the current year.

The British government outlined its worst-case scenario if the country leaves the European Union at the end of October without a deal, including snarl-ups at the ports and a shortage of some fresh foods in a document released on Wednesday.

Supermarket bosses have voiced similar concerns about the impact on supply chains and costs.

Martin, who said leaving without a deal would enable Britain to eliminate tariffs on more than 12,000 non-EU products, said such claims were politically motivated.

"I think they are just remainers, I think that's what it is," he said. "You've had a whole year of different people saying food prices are going to rise if we leave the EU, it's counter-intuitive to put it mildly.

"If you eliminate tariffs on food, prices can't go up."

Similar gloomy predictions had been made when Britain did not join the euro, he said, "but the public didn't fall for it".

"I don't think any more people really do believe there's going to be massive delays at ports," he said.

Wetherspoon has replaced some products in its pubs that traditionally come from EU countries with domestic equivalents or from other countries, such stocking English sparkling wine.

"Anything you buy from the EU you can buy from the rest of the world or the UK," Martin said.

PINK GIN WITH STRAWBERRIES

Wetherspoon's like-for-like sales rose 5.9% for the six weeks to Sept. 8. Martin said growth had come from the sale of coffee, real ale and also gin.

"Everyone is drinking gin. Even the guys from the building sites down the road are drinking pink gin with strawberries," he said.

Senior market analyst Fiona Cincotta at Cityindex said the company had fared a lot better than many of its rivals.

She warned however that the rate of sales growth had slowed, putting more pressure on the company's already-thin margins.

"J D Wetherspoon may be attracting plenty of people into its pubs but it's luring them with such cheap prices that its margins have deteriorated," she said.

Wetherspoon has largely grown organically, often opening pubs in locations such as former banks and cinemas.

The wider British pub sector is brimming with deals, with Greene King set to be bought by Hong Kong's Ck Asset for 4.6 billion pounds, while Slug and Lettuce pub chain owner Stonegate has agreed to buy Ei Group for 1.27 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.8048 pounds)

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru and Paul Sandle; Editing by Jan Harvey and David Evans)

By Noor Zainab Hussain and Paul Sandle
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD -0.18% 57 End-of-day quote.-1.04%
EI GROUP PLC 0.21% 281.4 Delayed Quote.54.74%
GREENE KING -0.12% 842.05 Delayed Quote.59.66%
J D WETHERSPOON PLC -0.58% 1544 Delayed Quote.39.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on J D WETHERSPOON PLC
10:08aPINK GIN WITH STRAWBERRIES : Wetherspoon patrons defy Brexit gloom
RE
07:52aJ D WETHERSPOON : Annual Financial Report
PU
02:27aJ D WETHERSPOON : Preliminary Results
PU
09/06Greene King sales improve ahead of proposed takeover
RE
08/21J D WETHERSPOON : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
08/20LONDON MARKETS: Sainsbury Continues Climb From 30-year Low As FTSE 100 Edges ..
DJ
08/19LI KA-SHING : UK pubs operator Greene King agrees to 4.6 billion pounds Hong Kon..
RE
08/19LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil majors, banks lead FTSE 100; Greene King soars on M&..
RE
07/18LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Global trade worries weigh down FTSE 100; pub chain Ei s..
RE
07/18Slug and Lettuce owner to buy pub chain Ei for 1.3 billion pounds
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 810 M
EBIT 2019 134 M
Net income 2019 79,8 M
Debt 2019 734 M
Yield 2019 0,77%
P/E ratio 2019 20,5x
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,29x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
Capitalization 1 592 M
Chart J D WETHERSPOON PLC
Duration : Period :
J D Wetherspoon plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J D WETHERSPOON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1 265,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 550,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 2,58%
Spread / Average Target -18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Hutson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Timothy Randall Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Geoghegan Operations Director
Ben Whitley Director & Finance Director
David Capstick Director-Information Technology & Property
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J D WETHERSPOON PLC39.26%1 964
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION19.47%161 116
STARBUCKS CORPORATION42.95%110 196
COMPASS GROUP PLC21.82%39 326
YUM BRANDS23.80%34 466
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD--.--%23 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group