J Front Retailing : Consolidated Sales Revenue Report August 2018 (IFRS)　(59.6 KB)

J Front Retailing : Consolidated Sales Revenue Report August 2018 (IFRS)

09/18/2018 | 05:03pm CEST

September 18, 2018

J. Front Retailing Consolidated Sales Revenue Report August 2018 (IFRS)

1. Sales Revenue (Sales) by Segment (% change year on year)

Sales revenue (IFRS)

(Reference) Gross sales

August

Total March to August

Department Store Business Parco Business

Real Estate Business

Credit and Finance Business Other

2.2

(0.1)

27.7

4.7

(9.8)

1.8

[ 2.1 ]

(2.3)

43.4

3.3

(17.9)

Total Consolidated

(5.2)

(3.1)

August

Total March to August

2.0

(0.3)

25.6

5.2

(7.8)

1.1 [ 1.4 ]

(2.9)

40.1

4.0

(16.1)

(0.9)

(2.0)

Notes: 1. The Company has voluntarily applied the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from March 2017.

  • 2. Gross sales

    Of sales revenue under IFRS, sales from purchase recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire ) of the Department Store Business and "Other (Daimaru Kogyo)" have been converted into gross amount and the net amount of sales of the Parco Business into tenant transaction volume (gross amount basis). (The Parco Business has changed net sales under Japanese GAAP to be calculated on a net basis from FY2017.)

  • 3. The Daimaru Urawa Parco store closed at the end of business on July 31, 2017.

    Figures in square brackets in the Department Store Business are on a like-for-like basis excluding the Daimaru Urawa Parco store.

  • 4. Parco_ya (Ueno) opened on November 4, 2017. Otsu Parco closed at the end of business on August 31, 2017.

  • 5. Beginning in March 2018, the tenants around the Daimaru Kobe store in the Department Store Business have been operated under lease and their sales have been transferred to the Real Estate Business.

2. Sales of Department Store Business (Japanese GAAP)

a) Sales and Customer Traffic of Each Store (% change year on year)

Store

August

Total March to August

Sales

Customer traffic

Sales

Customer traffic

Daimaru Shinsaibashi Daimaru Umeda Daimaru Tokyo Daimaru Kyoto Daimaru Yamashina Daimaru Kobe* Daimaru Suma Daimaru Ashiya Daimaru Sapporo

5.3

7.3

4.3

2.3

(1.6)

3.4

(5.9)

(1.7)

4.9

17.8

3.5

0.8

2.5

(1.8)

(0.8)

(6.7)

(3.1)

3.0

9.3

2.1

3.1

0.6

(2.7)

1.0

(5.0)

(1.4)

4.4

17.1

(0.8)

(1.0)

0.6

(2.6)

(4.3)

(4.5)

(2.6)

1.5

Matsuzakaya Nagoya Matsuzakaya Ueno Matsuzakaya Shizuoka Matsuzakaya Takatsuki Matsuzakaya Toyota

0.5

6.1

0.9

(1.1)

(2.4)

13.4

34.5

8.5

(1.1)

(5.7)

1.4

3.6

(2.4)

(3.4)

(6.9)

2.6

32.7

2.8

(2.3)

(4.5)

Total Daimaru Matsuzakaya

3.4

5.1

2.5

2.2

Hakata Daimaru

(2.4)

3.1

(0.8)

0.2

Shimonoseki Daimaru

(2.6)

3.9

(3.6)

6.0

Kochi Daimaru

(3.5)

2.7

(4.9)

(1.0)

Total

Department Store Business

2.7

4.9

2.1

2.1

*Notes: 1. As, beginning in March 2018, the tenants around the Daimaru Kobe store have been operated under lease and their sales have been transferred to the Real Estate Business, sales of the Kobe store are presented as "actual YoY percentage changes excluding year-ago sales of the tenants that have changed to be operated under lease." For your information, compared to year-ago sales including the portion transferred to the Real Estate Business, sales of the Daimaru Kobe store were down 3.0% YoY in August and down 4.4% YoY in total for March to August.

2. The comparison of total sales was made on a like-for-like basis excluding year-ago sales of the Daimaru Urawa Parco store (closed on July 31, 2017) and the portion of the tenants around the Daimaru Kobe store transferred to the Real Estate Business.

Compared to year-ago sales including the Daimaru Urawa Parco store and the portion of the tenants around the Daimaru Kobe store transferred to the Real Estate Business, total sales of Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores and the Department Store Business were up 2.6% and up 2.0% YoY, respectively, in August and up 1.4% and up 1.1% YoY, respectively, in total for March to August.

b) Daimaru Matsuzakaya Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)

Merchandise Category

August

Total March to August

Men's clothing Women's clothing Children's clothing Other clothing

3.4 1.9 (1.8) (5.7)

1.7 (0.2) (1.6) (5.6)

Total clothing

1.6

(0.1)

Accessories

0.0

(2.4)

Cosmetics

Fine arts / jewelry / precious metals Other general goods

16.5 (1.2) (5.8)

23.8 8.3 (3.9)

Total general goods

7.4

15.3

Furniture

Electric appliances Other household goods

(2.4) 167.1

(4.8)

(5.3) 12.8 (3.9)

Total household goods

(1.0)

(3.8)

Perishable foods Confectionary Delicatessen Other foods

2.1 1.6 1.6 2.4

(1.5) (0.7) (0.1) (0.5)

Total foods

1.8

(0.7)

Restaurants & cafés

2.7

(2.7)

Services

6.4

2.2

Others

1.5

(2.5)

Total

2.6

1.9

Note: The comparison of total sales excludes year-ago sales of the Daimaru Urawa Parco store and includes the portion of the tenants around the Daimaru Kobe store transferred to the Real Estate Business.

Contact: Investor Relations Promotion Division and Group Communications Promotion Division

J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.

TEL +81-3-6895-0178 FAX +81-3-6674-7565

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 15:02:02 UTC
