Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  J.Front Retailing Co Ltd    3086   JP3386380004

J.FRONT RETAILING CO LTD

(3086)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

J Front Retailing : Consolidated Sales Revenue Report March 2019 (IFRS)　(78.4 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 11:18am EDT

April 15, 2019

J. Front Retailing Consolidated Revenue Report March 2019 (IFRS)

1. Revenue (Sales) by Segment (% change year on year)

Revenue (IFRS)

(Reference) Gross sales

March

Total

March

Total

Department Store Business

0.7

-

0.3

[1.0]

-

Parco Business

0.9

-

4.7

-

Real Estate Business

9.6

-

9.1

-

Credit and Finance Business

1.1

-

2.2

-

Other

(9.9)

-

(10.4)

-

Total Consolidated

(1.6)

-

0.3

-

Notes: 1. The Company has voluntarily applied the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from March 2017.

2.Gross sales

Of revenue under IFRS, sales from purchase recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire ) of the Department Store Business and "Other (Daimaru Kogyo)" have been converted into gross amount and the net amount of sales of the Parco Business into tenant transaction volume (gross amount basis). (The Parco Business has changed net sales under Japanese GAAP to be calculated on a net basis from FY2017.)

3.Beginning in March 2018, the tenants around the Daimaru Kobe store have been transferred to the Real Estate Business. The 2nd floor of the south wing of the Matsuzakaya Nagoya store has been changed to be operated under lease since March 20, 2019. Figures in square brackets in the Department Store Business are actual YoY percentage changes deducting these effects.

4.Kinshicho Parco opened on March 16, 2019.

2.Sales of Department Store Business (Japanese GAAP)

a)Sales and Customer Traffic of Each Store (% change year on year)

Store

March

Total

Sales

Customer traffic

Sales

Customer traffic

Daimaru Shinsaibashi

10.6

3.2

-

-

Daimaru Umeda

(0.5)

(1.0)

-

-

Daimaru Tokyo

0.6

(0.3)

-

-

Daimaru Kyoto

(2.6)

2.0

-

-

Daimaru Yamashina

36.3

15.3

-

-

Daimaru Kobe*1

(5.2)

(0.9)

-

-

Daimaru Suma

(3.4)

1.1

-

-

Daimaru Ashiya*2

(7.3)

(20.1)

-

-

Daimaru Sapporo

0.0

0.6

-

-

Matsuzakaya Nagoya*3

0.9

4.4

-

-

Matsuzakaya Ueno

9.7

(4.6)

-

-

Matsuzakaya Shizuoka

(5.1)

1.3

-

-

Matsuzakaya Takatsuki

(4.3)

(1.6)

-

-

Matsuzakaya Toyota

1.0

(2.3)

-

-

Total Daimaru Matsuzakaya*4

1.1

(0.1)

-

-

Hakata Daimaru

1.2

3.1

-

-

Shimonoseki Daimaru

0.9

(4.5)

-

-

Kochi Daimaru

(6.5)

2.5

-

-

Total

1.0

0.0

-

-

Department Store Business*4

*Notes: 1. Since the tenants around the Daimaru Kobe store have been changed to be operated under lease and their sales have been transferred to the Real Estate Business since March 2018, sales of the store are presented as "actual YoY percentage changes excluding year-ago sales of the tenants that have been changed to be oprated under lease."

Compared to year-ago sales including the portion of the tenants around the Daimaru Kobe store transferred to the Real Estate Business, sales of the Daimaru Kobe store were down 9.4% YoY in March.

2.The Daimaru Ashiya store has decreased sales floor area since March 18, 2019.

3.Since the 2nd floor of the south wing of the Matsuzakaya Nagoya store has been changed to be operated under lease since March 20, 2019, actual YoY percentage changes deducting this year and last year actual sales of the 2nd floor of the south wing are presented.

If not deducting this year and last year actual sales of the 2nd floor of the south wing, sales of the Matsuzakaya Nagoya store were down 0.3% YoY in March.

4.YoY percentage changes of total sales are in real terms including changes shown in Notes 1 and 3 above. If not including changes shown in Notes 1 and 3 above, total sales of Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores and the Department Store Business were up 0.3% and up 0.3% YoY, respectively, in March.

b) Daimaru Matsuzakaya Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)

Merchandise Category

March

Total

Men's clothing

(3.1)

-

Women's clothing

(1.5)

-

Children's clothing

(10.5)

-

Other clothing

(8.1)

-

Total clothing

(2.8)

-

Accessories

(3.7)

-

Cosmetics

11.9

-

Fine arts / jewelry / precious metals

(3.4)

-

Other general goods

6.8

-

Total general goods

6.4

-

Furniture

(9.3)

-

Electric appliances

(33.3)

-

Other household goods

(3.4)

-

Total household goods

(5.2)

-

Perishable foods

(2.0)

-

Confectionary

1.0

-

Delicatessen

(0.9)

-

Other foods

1.2

-

Total foods

0.0

-

Restaurants & cafés

0.5

-

Services

12.4

-

Others

27.4

-

Total

0.3

-

Note: Sales shown above include sales of the tenants around the Daimaru Kobe store transferred to the Real Estate Business. YoY percentage changes are presented without deducting the effect of the change in the 2nd floor of the south wing of the Matsuzakaya Nagoya store to be operated under lease.

Contact: Investor Relations Promotion Division and Group Communications Promotion Division

J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.

TEL +81-3-6895-0178

FAX +81-3-6674-7565

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 15:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on J.FRONT RETAILING CO LTD
11:18aJ FRONT RETAILING : Consolidated Sales Revenue Report March 2019 (IFRS)　(..
PU
04/09J FRONT RETAILING : Fact Book　(522.2 KB)
PU
04/09J FRONT RETAILING : Supplementary Information to Financial Results　(676.6..
PU
04/04J.FRONT RETAILING CO LTD : annual earnings release
04/01J FRONT RETAILING : Monthly Sales Flash of Department Store Business March 2019&..
PU
03/15J FRONT RETAILING : Consolidated Sales Revenue Report February 2019 (IFRS)ӌ..
PU
02/26J.FRONT RETAILING CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/04J FRONT RETAILING : Monthly Sales Flash of Department Store Business December 20..
PU
01/03J FRONT RETAILING : Financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year e..
PU
2018J.FRONT RETAILING CO LTD : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 481 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 29 420 M
Debt 2020 165 B
Yield 2020 2,96%
P/E ratio 2020 11,56
P/E ratio 2021 10,53
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Capitalization 351 B
Chart J.FRONT RETAILING CO LTD
Duration : Period :
J.Front Retailing Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J.FRONT RETAILING CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 616  JPY
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryoichi Yamamoto Executive President & Director
Yasuyuki Kobayashi Chairman
Soichi Murata Executive Officer & Manager-Operations
Sakie Fukushima Tachibana Independent Director
Tatsuya Yoshimoto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J.FRONT RETAILING CO LTD5.61%3 180
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%19 178
KOHL'S CORPORATION5.11%11 448
MACY'S-18.47%7 497
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED1.98%6 990
NORDSTROM-5.96%6 798
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About