J Front Retailing : Consolidated Sales Revenue Report September 2018 (IFRS)　(55.5 KB)

October 15, 2018

J. Front Retailing Consolidated Sales Revenue Report September 2018 (IFRS)

1. Sales Revenue (Sales) by Segment (% change year on year)

Sales revenue (IFRS) (Reference) Gross sales

September September Department Store Business Parco Business Real Estate Business Credit and Finance Business Other (2.4) (1.7) 22.3 3.1 0.5 (2.6) (0.9) 22.2 3.5 0.5 Total Consolidated (1.7) (1.9)

Notes: 1. The Company has voluntarily applied the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from March 2017.

2. Gross sales Of sales revenue under IFRS, sales from purchase recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire ) of the Department Store Business and "Other (Daimaru Kogyo)" have been converted into gross amount and the net amount of sales of the Parco Business into tenant transaction volume (gross amount basis). (The Parco Business has changed net sales under Japanese GAAP to be calculated on a net basis from FY2017.)

3. Parco_ya (Ueno) opened on November 4, 2017.

4. Beginning in March 2018, the tenants around the Daimaru Kobe store in the Department Store Business have been operated under lease and their sales have been transferred to the Real Estate Business.

2. Sales of Department Store Business (Japanese GAAP)

a) Sales and Customer Traffic of Each Store (% change year on year)

Store September Sales Customer traffic Daimaru Shinsaibashi Daimaru Umeda Daimaru Tokyo Daimaru Kyoto Daimaru Yamashina Daimaru Kobe* Daimaru Suma Daimaru Ashiya Daimaru Sapporo (9.5) (2.4) 4.7 (4.8) (8.3) (0.4) (9.1) (5.0) (8.1) (0.7) (6.4) 2.7 (3.5) (10.5) (1.5) (8.2) (5.3) (8.5) Matsuzakaya Nagoya Matsuzakaya Ueno Matsuzakaya Shizuoka Matsuzakaya Takatsuki Matsuzakaya Toyota 0.2 7.7 5.2 (8.3) (4.1) 10.5 27.3 8.3 (7.8) (0.2) Total Daimaru Matsuzakaya (2.1) (0.4) Hakata Daimaru 3.1 3.1 Shimonoseki Daimaru 0.3 1.7 Kochi Daimaru (6.1) 0.2 Total Department Store Business (1.8) (0.2)

*Notes: 1. As, beginning in March 2018, the tenants around the Daimaru Kobe store have been operated under lease and their sales have been transferred to the Real Estate Business, sales of the Kobe store are presented as "actual YoY percentage changes excluding year-ago sales of the tenants that have changed to be operated under lease." For your information, compared to year-ago sales including the portion transferred to the Real Estate Business, sales of the Daimaru Kobe store were down 7.7% YoY in September.

2. The comparison of total sales was made on a like-for-like basis excluding year-ago sales of the portion of the tenants around the Daimaru Kobe store transferred to the Real Estate Business.

Compared to year-ago sales including the portion of the tenants around the Daimaru Kobe store transferred to the Real Estate Business, total sales of Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores and the Department Store Business were down 3.1% and down 2.6% YoY, respectively, in September.

b) Daimaru Matsuzakaya Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)

Merchandise Category September Men's clothing Women's clothing Children's clothing Other clothing (0.0) (5.4) (11.7) (9.1) Total clothing (5.0) Accessories (8.9) Cosmetics Fine arts / jewelry / precious metals Other general goods 4.0 (4.3) 11.0 Total general goods 1.4 Furniture Electric appliances Other household goods (11.7) (23.5) (10.2) Total household goods (10.8) Perishable foods Confectionary Delicatessen Other foods (0.4) 0.8 2.2 (3.4) Total foods 0.4 Restaurants & cafés (5.3) Services (3.9) Others 5.4 Total (3.1)

Note: The comparison of total sales was made to year-ago total sales including the portion of the tenants around the Daimaru Kobe store transferred to the Real Estate Business.