J Front Retailing : FY2/2019 Results Presentation Materials　(3.2 MB)

J Front Retailing : FY2/2019 Results Presentation Materials

04/17/2019 | 03:08am EDT

Results Presentation for

Fiscal Year Ended

February 28, 2019

April 9, 2019

J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.

YAMAMOTO Ryoichi

President and Representative Executive Officer

Create and Bring to Life "New Happiness."

Today's Agenda

I. FY2018 Results

II. Application of IFRS 16 and FY2019 Forecast

III.Progress of Medium-term Business Plan and Future Initiatives

1

FY2018 Results (IFRS)

2

Consolidated P/L (IFRS)

Core Department Store and Parco struggled partly due to effect of natural disasters and prior costs and business profit decreased

Operating profit decreased in reaction to gain on sales of real estate and shares of subsidiaries recorded in LY and loss on business liquidation recognized by Parco Annual dividend is ¥35 per share, up ¥2 compared to ordinary dividend excluding

commemorative dividend of ¥2 in LY

(Millions of yen, %)

Fiscal year ended

Results

YoY

Vs Oct forecast

February 28, 2019

Change

% change

Change

% change

Gross sales

1,125,153

(13,828)

(1.2)

(24,847)

(2.2)

Revenue

459,840

(10,075)

(2.1)

(15,160)

(3.2)

Gross profit

212,396

(539)

(0.3)

(4,204)

(1.9)

SGA

166,882

194

0.1

(218)

(0.1)

Business profit

45,514

(733)

(1.6)

(3,986)

(8.1)

Other operating income

3,237

(5,730)

(63.9)

537

19.9

Other operating expense

7,860

2,192

38.7

4,160

112.4

Operating profit

40,891

(8,655)

(17.5)

(7,609)

(15.7)

Profit attributable to

27,358

(1,128)

(4.0)

(3,142)

(10.3)

owners of parent

Dividend per share (Yen)

(Annual) 35

*0

3

*Since annual dividend included commemorative dividend of ¥2 for the 10th anniversary of the founding of the Company in the previous year, annual dividend increased ¥2 in the current fiscal year compared to ordinary dividend in the previous year.

(Millions of yen, %)

Segment Information (IFRS)

Department Store: In spite of strong spending by inbound tourists and the affluent, affected by unseasonal weather and increased system costs

Parco: Sales of clothing and rural stores were sluggish. Reacted to strong performance of entertainment in LY

Real Estate: Full operation of "Ginza Six" and "Ueno FT." Transfer of shops around Daimaru Kobe store

Credit and Finance: Revenue increased but costs increased due to strengthening of organization, card renewal and change of commission rate

Business profit

Operating profit

Fiscal year ended

YoY

Vs

YoY

Vs

February 28, 2019

Results

Oct forecast

Results

Oct forecast

Change

Change

Change

Change

% change

% change

Department Store

25,154

(1,135)

(4.3)

(1,696)

24,194

(2,465)

(9.2)

(1,256)

Parco

8,723

(1,561)

(15.2)

(1,277)

5,445

(6,307)

(53.7)

(5,355)

Real Estate

5,062

2,242

79.5

462

4,664

533

12.9

504

Credit and Finance

2,338

(465)

(16.6)

8

2,360

(382)

(13.9)

10

Other

3,605

(885)

(19.7)

(1,625)

3,507

(1,237)

(26.1)

(1,733)

Total

45,514

(733)

(1.6)

(3,986)

40,891

(8,655)

(17.5)

(7,609)

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 07:07:05 UTC
