J Front Retailing : FY2/2019 Results Presentation Materials　(3.2 MB)

Create and Bring to Life "New Happiness."

J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.

III.Progress of Medium-term Business Plan and Future Initiatives

II. Application of IFRS 16 and FY2019 Forecast

*Since annual dividend included commemorative dividend of ¥2 for the 10th anniversary of the founding of the Company in the previous year, annual dividend increased ¥2 in the current fiscal year compared to ordinary dividend in the previous year.

commemorative dividend of ¥2 in LY

Operating profit decreased in reaction to gain on sales of real estate and shares of subsidiaries recorded in LY and loss on business liquidation recognized by Parco Annual dividend is ¥35 per share, up ¥2 compared to ordinary dividend excluding

Core Department Store and Parco struggled partly due to effect of natural disasters and prior costs and business profit decreased

(Millions of yen, %)

Segment Information (IFRS)

Department Store: In spite of strong spending by inbound tourists and the affluent, affected by unseasonal weather and increased system costs

Parco: Sales of clothing and rural stores were sluggish. Reacted to strong performance of entertainment in LY

Real Estate: Full operation of "Ginza Six" and "Ueno FT." Transfer of shops around Daimaru Kobe store

Credit and Finance: Revenue increased but costs increased due to strengthening of organization, card renewal and change of commission rate

Business profit Operating profit Fiscal year ended YoY Vs YoY Vs February 28, 2019 Results Oct forecast Results Oct forecast Change Change Change Change % change % change Department Store 25,154 (1,135) (4.3) (1,696) 24,194 (2,465) (9.2) (1,256) Parco 8,723 (1,561) (15.2) (1,277) 5,445 (6,307) (53.7) (5,355) Real Estate 5,062 2,242 79.5 462 4,664 533 12.9 504 Credit and Finance 2,338 (465) (16.6) 8 2,360 (382) (13.9) 10 Other 3,605 (885) (19.7) (1,625) 3,507 (1,237) (26.1) (1,733) Total 45,514 (733) (1.6) (3,986) 40,891 (8,655) (17.5) (7,609)

