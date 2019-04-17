J Front Retailing : FY2/2019 Results Presentation Materials (3.2 MB)
04/17/2019
Results Presentation for
Fiscal Year Ended
February 28, 2019
April 9, 2019
J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.
YAMAMOTO Ryoichi
President and Representative Executive Officer
Create and Bring to Life "New Happiness."
Today's Agenda
I. FY2018 Results
II. Application of IFRS 16 and FY2019 Forecast
III.Progress of Medium-term Business Plan and Future Initiatives
1
FY2018 Results (IFRS)
2
Consolidated P/L (IFRS)
Core Department Store and Parco struggled partly due to effect of natural disasters and prior costs and business profit decreased
Operating profit decreased in reaction to gain on sales of real estate and shares of subsidiaries recorded in LY and loss on business liquidation recognized by Parco Annual dividend is ¥35 per share, up ¥2 compared to ordinary dividend excluding
commemorative dividend of ¥2 in LY
(Millions of yen, %)
Fiscal year ended
Results
YoY
Vs Oct forecast
February 28, 2019
Change
% change
Change
% change
Gross sales
1,125,153
(13,828)
(1.2)
(24,847)
(2.2)
Revenue
459,840
(10,075)
(2.1)
(15,160)
(3.2)
Gross profit
212,396
(539)
(0.3)
(4,204)
(1.9)
SGA
166,882
194
0.1
(218)
(0.1)
Business profit
45,514
(733)
(1.6)
(3,986)
(8.1)
Other operating income
3,237
(5,730)
(63.9)
537
19.9
Other operating expense
7,860
2,192
38.7
4,160
112.4
Operating profit
40,891
(8,655)
(17.5)
(7,609)
(15.7)
Profit attributable to
27,358
(1,128)
(4.0)
(3,142)
(10.3)
owners of parent
Dividend per share (Yen)
(Annual) 35
*0
－
－
－
3
*Since annual dividend included commemorative dividend of ¥2 for the 10th anniversary of the founding of the Company in the previous year, annual dividend increased ¥2 in the current fiscal year compared to ordinary dividend in the previous year.
(Millions of yen, %)
Segment Information (IFRS)
Department Store: In spite of strong spending by inbound tourists and the affluent, affected by unseasonal weather and increased system costs
Parco: Sales of clothing and rural stores were sluggish. Reacted to strong performance of entertainment in LY
Real Estate: Full operation of "Ginza Six" and "Ueno FT." Transfer of shops around Daimaru Kobe store
Credit and Finance: Revenue increased but costs increased due to strengthening of organization, card renewal and change of commission rate
Business profit
Operating profit
Fiscal year ended
YoY
Vs
YoY
Vs
February 28, 2019
Results
Oct forecast
Results
Oct forecast
Change
Change
Change
Change
% change
% change
Department Store
25,154
(1,135)
(4.3)
(1,696)
24,194
(2,465)
(9.2)
(1,256)
Parco
8,723
(1,561)
(15.2)
(1,277)
5,445
(6,307)
(53.7)
(5,355)
Real Estate
5,062
2,242
79.5
462
4,664
533
12.9
504
Credit and Finance
2,338
(465)
(16.6)
8
2,360
(382)
(13.9)
10
Other
3,605
(885)
(19.7)
(1,625)
3,507
(1,237)
(26.1)
(1,733)
Total
45,514
(733)
(1.6)
(3,986)
40,891
(8,655)
(17.5)
(7,609)
4
