J Front Retailing : Fact Book　(522.2 KB)

J. Front Retailing FACT BOOK
Ⅰ ．Ｊ．フロント リテイリング 連結決算 J. Front Retailing Consolidated Results
１．連結経営成績 Consolidated Business Performance
（ 単位：百万円 ／Millions of yen ）
日本基準
（ JGAAP ）
日本基準（
JGAAP） / 国際会計基準（ IFRS）
FY2008
FY2009
FY2010
FY2011
FY2012
FY2013
FY2014
FY2015
FY2016
売上高
/ 売上収益
1,096,690
982,533
950,102
941,415
1,092,756
1,146,319
1,149,529
1,163,564
1,108,512
Net sales / Revenue
対前年 YoY (%)
-6.9
-10.4
-3.3
-0.9
16.1
4.9
0.3
1.2
-4.7
売上総利益
/ 売上総利益
269,282
240,211
229,588
226,646
245,615
244,130
243,663
245,532
234,785
Gross profit / Gross profit
対前年 YoY (%)
7.2
-10.8
-4.4
-1.3
8.4
-0.6
-0.2
0.7
-4.4
売上比 Ratio to sales (%) / 売上収益比 Ratio to revenue (%)
24.55
24.45
24.16
24.08
22.48
21.30
21.20
21.10
21.18
販売費及び一般管理費
/ 販売費及び一般管理費
241,189
221,627
209,265
205,052
214,757
202,313
201,572
197,494
190,205
SGA / SGA
対前年 YoY (%)
-2.9
-8.1
-5.6
-2.0
4.7
-5.8
-0.4
-2.0
-3.7
売上比 Ratio to sales (%) / 売上収益比 Ratio to revenue (%)
22.0
22.6
22.0
21.8
19.7
17.6
17.5
17.0
17.2
営業利益
/ 営業利益
28,092
18,584
20,323
21,594
30,857
41,816
42,091
48,038
44,580
Operating profit / Operating profit
対前年 YoY (%)
-34.1
-33.8
9.4
6.3
42.9
35.5
0.7
13.9
-7.2
売上比 Ratio to sales (%)
/ 売上収益比 Ratio to revenue (%)
2.6
1.9
2.1
2.3
2.8
3.6
3.7
4.1
4.0
経常利益
/ 税引前当期利益
28,289
19,966
21,092
22,941
32,202
40,502
40,404
47,910
44,425
Ordinary profit / Profit before tax
対前年
YoY （％）
-34.4
-29.4
5.6
8.8
40.4
25.8
-0.2
18.4
-7.3
売上比 Ratio to sales (%)
/ 売上収益比 Ratio to revenue (%)
2.6
2.0
2.2
2.4
2.9
3.5
3.5
4.1
4.0
当期純利益
/ 親会社の所有者に帰属する当期利益
7,170
8,167
8,862
18,804
12,183
31,568
19,918
26,313
26,950
Profit / Profit attributable to owners of parent
対前年 YoY (%)
-69.4
13.9
8.5
112.2
-35.2
159.1
-36.9
31.8
2.4
売上比 Ratio to sales (%)
/ 売上収益比 Ratio to revenue (%)
0.7
0.8
0.9
2.0
1.1
2.8
1.7
2.3
2.4
総資産額 Total assets / 資産合計 Total assets
776,616
804,534
775,029
767,543
1,009,165
998,730
1,018,700
1,019,146
1,050,109
自己資本額 Equity / 親会社の所有者に帰属する持分 Equity attributable to owners of parent
307,861
314,494
318,033
332,917
341,318
370,173
376,091
383,699
406,336
自己資本比率 Equity ratio (%) / 親会社所有者帰属持分比率 Equity ratio attributable to owners of parent
39.6
39.1
41.0
43.4
33.8
37.1
36.9
37.6
38.7
有利子負債総額 Total interest-bearing liabilities / 有利子負債総額 Total interest-bearing liabilities
94,677
125,937
108,658
106,025
213,085
187,950
168,458
180,922
187,799
営業活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from operating activities /
22,686
22,996
21,270
24,365
26,025
37,532
44,650
36,799
36,239
営業活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from operating activities
投資活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from investing activities /
-11,676
-40,879
-8,432
-26,781
-73,977
-8,858
-16,272
-39,741
-30,353
投資活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from investing activities
フリーキャッシュ・フロー / Free Cash Flows
11,009
-17,882
12,837
-2,416
-47,952
28,673
28,378
-2,942
5,885
フリーキャッシュ・フロー / Free Cash Flows
財務活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from financing activities /
-13,510
29,212
-23,128
-6,872
58,275
-32,027
-27,587
-1,041
-2,189
財務活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from financing activities
設備投資額 Capital expenditures / 設備投資額 Capital expenditures
18,095
59,566
20,020
19,246
19,038
52,758
24,277
37,110
44,999
減価償却費 Depreciation / 減価償却費 Depreciation
12,735
13,295
13,610
13,347
16,482
17,698
17,963
18,345
17,189
１株当たり当期純利益（円）
EPS (Yen) / 基本的１株当たり当期利益（円） EPS (Yen)
13.56
15.45
16.76
35.57
23.05
59.77
75.47
100.42
103.04
１株当たり純資産額（円）
BPS (Yen) / １株当たり親会社所有者帰属持分（円） BPS (Yen)
582.27
594.89
601.62
629.80
646.18
701.26
1,425.05
1,467.05
1,553.60
１株当たり配当金 ( 円） Dividends per share (Yen) / １株当たり配当金( 円） Dividends per share (Yen)
8.00
7.00
7.00
8.00
9.00
11.00
25.00
27.00
28.00
配当性向 Dividend payout ratio (%) / 配当性向（％） Dividend payout ratio (%)
59.0
45.3
41.8
22.5
39.0
18.4
33.1
26.9
27.2
現金及び現金同等物期末残高 Cash and cash equivalents at the term-end /
32,307
43,515
33,204
24,204
34,576
31,276
32,132
28,147
31,846
現金及び現金同等物期末残高 Cash and cash equivalents at the term-end
EBITDA / EBITDA
23,332
28,796
29,979
31,597
44,240
70,940
58,409
54,462
58,920
自己資本当期純利益率
ROE（％） / 親会社所有者帰属持分当期利益率 ROE（％）
2.3
2.6
2.8
5.8
3.6
8.9
5.3
6.9
6.8
総資産利益率
ROA （％） / 資産合計利益率 ROA（％）
3.6
2.4
2.6
2.8
3.5
4.2
4.2
4.7
4.3
投下資本利益率
ROI（％） / 投下資本利益率 ROI（％）
7.0
4.7
4.9
5.3
6.5
7.3
7.3
8.6
7.7
有利子負債自己資本倍率（ D/E ﾚｼｵ）Interest-bearing liabilities to equity ratio (D/E ratio) /
0.31
0.40
0.34
0.32
0.62
0.51
0.45
0.47
0.46
有利子負債親会社所有者持分倍率（D/E ﾚｼｵ）Interest-bearing liabilities to equity attibutable to owners of parent ratio (D/E ratio)
有利子負債キャッシュ・フロー倍率 Interest-bearing liabilities to cash flow ratio /
4.17
5.48
5.11
4.35
8.19
5.01
3.77
4.92
5.18
有利子負債キャッシュ・フロー倍率 Interest-bearing liabilities to cash flow ratio
※注記は22 ページをご覧ください。 See notes on page 22.
国際会計基準
（ IFRS ）
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
452,505
469,915
459,840
-
3.8
-2.1
212,567
212,935
212,396
-
0.2
-0.3
46.98
45.31
46.19
167,668
166,688
166,882
-
-0.6
0.1
37.1
35.5
36.3
41,727
49,546
40,891
-
18.7
-17.5
9.2
10.5
8.9
42,608
48,271
42,126
-
13.3
-12.7
9.4
10.3
9.2
27,052
28,486
27,358
-
5.3
-4.0
6.0
6.1
5.9
1,005,069
1,022,348
1,029,573
368,571
395,519
412,700
36.7
38.7
40.1
205,952
184,202
174,378
33,764
57,079
34,870
-27,952
-19,030
-26,836
5,812
38,048
8,033
-2,097
-31,048
-21,274
-
27,021
39,873
17,284
18,683
19,907
103.43
108.92
104.55
1,409.20
1,511.91
1,576.68
28.00
35.00
35.00
27.1
32.1
33.5
31,867
38,883
25,659
61,114
67,093
63,041
7.6
7.5
6.8
4.2
4.9
4.0
7.6
8.4
7.2
0.56
0.47
0.42
6.10
3.23
5.00
J. Front Retailing FACT BOOK
２－（１）．連結主要経営成績推移（
2008～ 2016年度
日本基準） Major Consolidated Financial Indicators (FY2008 - 2016 under Japanese GAAP)
①売上高/対前年増減率
百万円
/
②営業利益/営業利益率
百万円
/
③販管費/売上高販管費比率
百万円
/
Millions of yen
Operating Profit / Operating Margin
％
Millions of yen
SGA / SGA to Sales Ratio
％
Millions of yen
Net Sales / YoY Change
％
4.1
60,000
4.0
4.5
300,000
22.6
25.0
1,400,000
16.1
20.0
50,000
3.6
3.7
4.0
22.0
22.0
21.8
19.7
1,200,000
15.0
250,000
17.6
17.5
17.2
20.0
2.8
3.5
17.0
1,000,000
10.0
2.6
4.9
40,000
2.3
3.0
200,000
15.0
800,000
-0.9
0.3
1.2
5.0
30,000
1.9
2.1
2.5
150,000
600,000
-3.3
-4.7
0.0
2.0
10.0
-6.9
20,000
1.5
100,000
400,000
-5.0
-10.4
10,000
1.0
50,000
241,189
209,265
214,757
201,572
190,205
5.0
200,000
950,102
-10.0
1,096,690
1,092,756
1,149,529
1,108,512
0.5
28,092
18,584
20,323
21,594
30,857
41,816
42,091
48,038
44,580
221,627
205,052
202,313
197,494
982,533
941,415
1,146,319
1,163,564
0
0.0
0
-15.0
0
0.0
FY2008
FY2009
FY2010
FY2011
FY2012
FY2013
FY2014
FY2015
FY2016
FY2008
FY2009
FY2010
FY2011
FY2012
FY2013
FY2014
FY2015
FY2016
FY2008
FY2009
FY2010
FY2011
FY2012
FY2013
FY2014
FY2015
FY2016
売上高 Net Sales
対前年増減率 YoY Change
営業利益 Operating Profit
営業利益率 Operating Margin
販売費及び一般管理費
SGA
売上高販管費比率 SGA to Sales Ratio
百万円
/
④当期純利益/当期純利益率
Millions of yen
Profit / Profit Margin
％
35,000
2.8
2.3
2.4
3.0
30,000
2.5
25,000
2.0
1.7
2.0
20,000
1.1
1.5
15,000
0.9
10,000
0.7
0.8
1.0
5,000
0.5
7,170
8,167
8,862
18,804
12,183
31,568
19,918
26,313
26,950
0
0.0
FY2008
FY2009
FY2010
FY2011
FY2012
FY2013
FY2014
FY2015
FY2016
当期純利益
Profit
当期純利益率 Profit Margin
設備投資額
/
減価償却費
/
⑦設備投資額/減価償却費
Capital Expenditures
Depreciation
Capital Expenditures / Depreciation
百万円
/
百万円
/
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
70,000
16,482
17,698
17,963
18,345
17,189
20,000
60,000
18,000
50,000
12,735
13,295
13,610
13,347
16,000
14,000
40,000
12,000
10,000
30,000
8,000
20,000
6,000
10,000
4,000
2,000
18,095
59,566
20,020
19,246
19,038
52,758
24,277
37,110
44,999
0
0
FY2008
FY2009
FY2010
FY2011
FY2012
FY2013
FY2014
FY2015
FY2016
設備投資額 Capital Expenditures
減価償却費 Depreciation
※注記は
22ページをご覧ください。
See notes on page 22.
百万円
/
⑤自己資本額/自己資本当期純利益率
Equity / ROE
Millions of yen
％
450,000
8.9
10.0
400,000
9.0
350,000
6.9
6.8
8.0
300,000
5.8
5.3
7.0
6.0
250,000
3.6
5.0
200,000
4.0
2.6
2.8
150,000
2.3
3.0
100,000
2.0
50,000
307,861
314,494
318,033
332,917
341,318
370,173
376,091
383,699
406,336
1.0
0
0.0
FY2008
FY2009
FY2010
FY2011
FY2012
FY2013
FY2014
FY2015
FY2016
自己資本額
Equity
自己資本当期純利益率
ROE
⑧有利子負債総額/有利子負債自己資本倍率
百万円
/
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities /
倍
/
Millions of yen
D/E Ratio
times
250,000
0.62
0.70
200,000
0.51
0.47
0.60
0.45
0.46
150,000
0.40
0.34
0.50
0.31
0.32
0.40
100,000
0.30
0.20
50,000
94,677
0.10
108,658
213,085
168,458
187,799
125,937
106,025
187,950
180,922
0
0.00
FY2008
FY2009
FY2010
FY2011
FY2012
FY2013
FY2014
FY2015
FY2016
有利子負債総額 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 有利子負債自己資本倍率（D/E レシオ） D/E Ratio
百万円
/
⑥総資産/総資産利益率
Millions of yen
Total Assets / ROA
4.7
％
1,200,000
4.2
4.2
4.3
5.0
1,000,000
3.6
3.5
4.5
4.0
800,000
2.6
2.8
3.5
3.0
2.4
600,000
2.5
2.0
400,000
1.5
200,000
1.0
776,616
775,029
1,009,165
1,018,700
1,050,109
0.5
804,534
767,543
998,730
1,019,146
0
0.0
FY2008
FY2009
FY2010
FY2011
FY2012
FY2013
FY2014
FY2015
FY2016
総資産額 Total Assets
総資産利益率
ROA
⑨１株当たり配当金/配当性向
円 / Yen
Dividends per Share / Dividend Payout Ratio
％
30.00
59.0
70.0
※56.7
60.0
25.00
45.3
41.8
※41.7
50.0
20.00
39.0
※34.3
33.1
40.0
15.00
27.2
30.0
10.00
20.0
5.00
10.0
8.00
7.00
7.00
8.00
9.00
11.00
25.00
27.00
28.00
0.00 0.0 FY2008 FY2009 FY2010 FY2011 FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016
１株当たり配当金( 円） Dividends per Share (Yen)
配当性向 ( ％） Dividend Payout Ratio （％）
J. Front Retailing FACT BOOK
２－（２）．連結主要経営成績推移 （2016 ～2018 年度 国際会計基準) Major Consolidated Financial Indicators (FY2016 - 2018 under IFRS)
百万円
/
①売上収益/対前年増減率
Millions of yen
％
Revenue / YoY Change
475,000
5.0
3.8
470,000
4.0
465,000
3.0
460,000
2.0
1.0
455,000
0.0
450,000
-1.0
469,915
-2.1
445,000
452,505
-2.0
459,840
440,000
-3.0
FY2016 FY2017 FY2018
売上収益 Revenue
対前年増減率 YoY Change
百万円
/
④親会社の所有者に帰属する当期利益/
Millions of yen
売上収益当期利益率
％
29,000
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent /
6.2
6.1
Profit Margin
28,500
6.1
28,000
6.0
6.1
27,500
6.0
5.9
6.0
27,000
5.9
26,500
28,486
5.9
27,052
27,358
26,000
5.8
FY2016 FY2017 FY2018
親会社の所有者に帰属する当期利益 Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
売上収益当期利益率 Profit Margin
減価償却費
/
百万円
/
②営業利益/売上収益営業利益率
百万円
/
③販管費/売上収益販管費比率
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
Operating Profit / Operating Margin
SGA / SGA to Revenue Ratio
60,000
10.5
11.0
167,800
37.1
167,600
50,000
10.5
167,400
40,000
10.0
167,200
36.3
30,000
9.2
9.5
167,000
35.5
166,800
8.9
20,000
9.0
166,600
10,000
49,546
8.5
166,400
166,688
166,200
41,727
40,891
167,668
166,882
0
8.0
166,000
FY2016 FY2017 FY2018
FY2016 FY2017 FY2018
営業利益 Operating Profit
販売費及び一般管理費
SGA
売上収益営業利益率 Operating Margin
売上収益販管費比率 SGA to Revenue Ratio
百万円
/
⑤親会社の所有者に帰属する持分/
百万円
/
⑥資産合計 / 資産合計利益率
Millions of yen
親会社所有者帰属持分当期利益率
Millions of yen
％
Total Assets / ROA
Equity Attributable to Owners of Parent / ROE
420,000
7.8
1,035,000
7.6
4.9
410,000
7.5
7.6
1,030,000
4.2
1,025,000
400,000
7.4
4.0
390,000
1,020,000
7.2
380,000
1,015,000
1,010,000
7.0
370,000
6.8
1,005,000
6.8
360,000
1,000,000
1,022,348
395,519
6.6
350,000
995,000
1,005,069
1,029,573
368,571
412,700
990,000
340,000
6.4
FY2016 FY2017 FY2018
FY2016 FY2017 FY2018
親会社の所有者に帰属する持分 Equity Attibutable to Owners of Parent
資産合計 Total Assets
親会社所有者帰属持分当期利益率
ROE
資産合計利益率
ROA
％
37.5
37.0
36.5
36.0
35.5
35.0
34.5
％
6.0
5.0
4.0
3.0
2.0
1.0
0.0
設備投資額
/
Depreciation
Capital Expenditures
⑦設備投資額/減価償却費
百万円
/
百万円
/
Capital Expenditures / Depreciation
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
45,000
19,907
20,500
40,000
20,000
35,000
19,500
18,683
30,000
19,000
18,500
25,000
18,000
20,000
17,500
15,000
17,000
17,284
10,000
16,500
5,000
27,021
39,873
16,000
0
15,500
FY2016 FY2017 FY2018
設備投資額 Capital Expenditures 減価償却費 Depreciation
※注記は22 ページをご覧ください。 See notes on page 22.
百万円
/
Millions of yen ⑧有利子負債総額/有利子負債親会社所有者持分倍率
210,000
0.56
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities / D/E Ratio
205,000
0.47
200,000
0.42
195,000
190,000
185,000
180,000
175,000
170,000
165,000
184,202
160,000
205,952
174,378
155,000
FY2016 FY2017 FY2018
有利子負債総額 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities
有利子負債親会社所有者持分倍率（
D/Eレシオ） D/E Ratio
％
円 / Yen
⑨１株当たり配当金/配当性向
Dividends per Share / Dividend Payout Ratio
0.60 40.00
35.00
32.1
33.5
0.50
30.00
27.1
0.40
25.00
0.30 20.00
0.20 15.00
10.00
0.10
5.00
28.00 35.00 35.00
0.00
0.00 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018
１株当たり配当金( 円） Dividends per Share (Yen)
配当性向 ( ％） Dividend Payout Ratio （％）
％
40.0
35.0
30.0
25.0
20.0
15.0
10.0
5.0
0.0
