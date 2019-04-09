Log in
J.FRONT RETAILING CO LTD

(3086)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

J Front Retailing : Fact Book　(522.2 KB)

04/09/2019 | 03:18am EDT

2019年２月期決算説明会補足資料

Supplementary materials for results presentation

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2019

FACT BOOK

March 1, 2018 - February 28, 2019

"くらしの「あたらしい幸せ」を発明する。"

Create and Bring to Life "New Happiness."

…………………………………………………… 19
…………………………………………………… 20
…………………………………………………… 22

J. Front Retailing FACT BOOK

－もくじ－ CONTENTS

．Ｊ．フロント リテイリング 連結決算

J. Front Retailing Consolidated Results

１．連結経営成績

Consolidated Business Performance

……………………………………………………

1

２．連結主要経営成績推移

Major Consolidated Financial Indicators

……………………………………………………

2

３．セグメント情報

Segment Information

……………………………………………………

4

４．グループ主要会社業績

Financial Results of Major Companies of the Group

……………………………………………………

5

５．連結販売費及び一般管理費

Consolidated SGA

……………………………………………………

7

６．連結設備投資額

Consolidated Capital Expenditures

……………………………………………………

7

７．グループ従業員数

Number of Employees of the Group

……………………………………………………

8

．大丸松坂屋百貨店 個別決算

Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Non-consolidated Results

１．大丸松坂屋百貨店

経営成績

Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Business Performcance

……………………………………………………

9

２．大丸松坂屋百貨店

主要経営成績推移

Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Major Financial Indicators

…………………………………………………… 10

３．大丸松坂屋百貨店

全社売上高 (現金・掛売別内訳、法人・個人売上構成比、入店客数・客単価・購買率）

…………………………………………………… 12

Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Sales : Cash / Credit, Corporate / Individual,

Number of Customers / Average Spend per Customer / Purchase Ratio

４．大丸松坂屋百貨店

月別売上高・入店客数対前年増減率推移()

…………………………………………………… 13

Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores YoY Changes in Monthly Sales and Number of Customers (%)

５．大丸松坂屋百貨店

基幹店 店別売上高（免税売上高）・入店客数、博多大丸 福岡天神店売上高(免税売上高）・入店客数

…………………………………………………… 14

Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Sales (Tax-Free Sales) and Number of Customers of Major Stores

Hakata Daimaru Fukuoka Tenjin Store Sales (Tax-Free Sales) and Number of Customers

６．大丸松坂屋百貨店

自社カード売上高・稼働顧客数

…………………………………………………… 16

７．大丸松坂屋百貨店 ８．大丸松坂屋百貨店 ９．大丸松坂屋百貨店

Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Sales on the Company's Credit Cards and Number of Active Cardholders

商品別売上高・粗利益率

Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Sales and Gross Margin by Merchandise Category

…………………………………………………… 17

販売費及び一般管理費

Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores SGA

…………………………………………………… 18

従業員数

Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Number of Employees

…………………………………………………… 18

．パルコ 個別決算

Parco Non-consolidated Results

１．パルコ

経営成績

Parco Business Performance

２．パルコ

主要経営成績推移

Parco Major Financial Indicators

注記

Notes

-もくじ CONTENTS-

J. Front Retailing FACT BOOK

．Ｊ．フロント リテイリング 連結決算 J. Front Retailing Consolidated Results

１．連結経営成績 Consolidated Business Performance

単位：百万円Millions of yen

日本基準 JGAAP

日本基準（JGAAP/ 国際会計基準（IFRS

FY2008

FY2009

FY2010

FY2011

FY2012

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

売上高 / 売上収益

1,096,690

982,533

950,102

941,415

1,092,756

1,146,319

1,149,529

1,163,564

1,108,512

Net sales / Revenue

対前年 YoY (%)

-6.9

-10.4

-3.3

-0.9

16.1

4.9

0.3

1.2

-4.7

売上総利益 / 売上総利益

269,282

240,211

229,588

226,646

245,615

244,130

243,663

245,532

234,785

Gross profit / Gross profit

対前年 YoY (%)

7.2

-10.8

-4.4

-1.3

8.4

-0.6

-0.2

0.7

-4.4

売上比 Ratio to sales (%) / 売上収益比 Ratio to revenue (%)

24.55

24.45

24.16

24.08

22.48

21.30

21.20

21.10

21.18

販売費及び一般管理費 / 販売費及び一般管理費

241,189

221,627

209,265

205,052

214,757

202,313

201,572

197,494

190,205

SGA / SGA

対前年 YoY (%)

-2.9

-8.1

-5.6

-2.0

4.7

-5.8

-0.4

-2.0

-3.7

売上比 Ratio to sales (%) / 売上収益比 Ratio to revenue (%)

22.0

22.6

22.0

21.8

19.7

17.6

17.5

17.0

17.2

営業利益 / 営業利益

28,092

18,584

20,323

21,594

30,857

41,816

42,091

48,038

44,580

Operating profit / Operating profit

対前年 YoY (%)

-34.1

-33.8

9.4

6.3

42.9

35.5

0.7

13.9

-7.2

売上比 Ratio to sales (%)

/ 売上収益比 Ratio to revenue (%)

2.6

1.9

2.1

2.3

2.8

3.6

3.7

4.1

4.0

経常利益 / 税引前当期利益

28,289

19,966

21,092

22,941

32,202

40,502

40,404

47,910

44,425

Ordinary profit / Profit before tax

対前年 YoY （％）

-34.4

-29.4

5.6

8.8

40.4

25.8

-0.2

18.4

-7.3

売上比 Ratio to sales (%)

/ 売上収益比 Ratio to revenue (%)

2.6

2.0

2.2

2.4

2.9

3.5

3.5

4.1

4.0

当期純利益 / 親会社の所有者に帰属する当期利益

7,170

8,167

8,862

18,804

12,183

31,568

19,918

26,313

26,950

Profit / Profit attributable to owners of parent

対前年 YoY (%)

-69.4

13.9

8.5

112.2

-35.2

159.1

-36.9

31.8

2.4

売上比 Ratio to sales (%)

/ 売上収益比 Ratio to revenue (%)

0.7

0.8

0.9

2.0

1.1

2.8

1.7

2.3

2.4

総資産額 Total assets / 資産合計 Total assets

776,616

804,534

775,029

767,543

1,009,165

998,730

1,018,700

1,019,146

1,050,109

自己資本額 Equity / 親会社の所有者に帰属する持分 Equity attributable to owners of parent

307,861

314,494

318,033

332,917

341,318

370,173

376,091

383,699

406,336

自己資本比率 Equity ratio (%) / 親会社所有者帰属持分比率 Equity ratio attributable to owners of parent

39.6

39.1

41.0

43.4

33.8

37.1

36.9

37.6

38.7

有利子負債総額 Total interest-bearing liabilities / 有利子負債総額 Total interest-bearing liabilities

94,677

125,937

108,658

106,025

213,085

187,950

168,458

180,922

187,799

営業活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from operating activities /

22,686

22,996

21,270

24,365

26,025

37,532

44,650

36,799

36,239

営業活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from operating activities

投資活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from investing activities /

-11,676

-40,879

-8,432

-26,781

-73,977

-8,858

-16,272

-39,741

-30,353

投資活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from investing activities

フリーキャッシュ・フロー / Free Cash Flows

11,009

-17,882

12,837

-2,416

-47,952

28,673

28,378

-2,942

5,885

フリーキャッシュ・フロー / Free Cash Flows

財務活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from financing activities /

-13,510

29,212

-23,128

-6,872

58,275

-32,027

-27,587

-1,041

-2,189

財務活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from financing activities

設備投資額 Capital expenditures / 設備投資額 Capital expenditures

18,095

59,566

20,020

19,246

19,038

52,758

24,277

37,110

44,999

減価償却費 Depreciation / 減価償却費 Depreciation

12,735

13,295

13,610

13,347

16,482

17,698

17,963

18,345

17,189

１株当たり当期純利益（円） EPS (Yen) / 基本的１株当たり当期利益（円） EPS (Yen)

13.56

15.45

16.76

35.57

23.05

59.77

75.47

100.42

103.04

１株当たり純資産額（円） BPS (Yen) / １株当たり親会社所有者帰属持分（円） BPS (Yen)

582.27

594.89

601.62

629.80

646.18

701.26

1,425.05

1,467.05

1,553.60

１株当たり配当金(円） Dividends per share (Yen) / １株当たり配当金(円） Dividends per share (Yen)

8.00

7.00

7.00

8.00

9.00

11.00

25.00

27.00

28.00

配当性向 Dividend payout ratio (%) / 配当性向（％） Dividend payout ratio (%)

59.0

45.3

41.8

22.5

39.0

18.4

33.1

26.9

27.2

現金及び現金同等物期末残高 Cash and cash equivalents at the term-end /

32,307

43,515

33,204

24,204

34,576

31,276

32,132

28,147

31,846

現金及び現金同等物期末残高 Cash and cash equivalents at the term-end

EBITDA / EBITDA

23,332

28,796

29,979

31,597

44,240

70,940

58,409

54,462

58,920

自己資本当期純利益率 ROE（％） / 親会社所有者帰属持分当期利益率 ROE（％）

2.3

2.6

2.8

5.8

3.6

8.9

5.3

6.9

6.8

総資産利益率 ROA （％） / 資産合計利益率 ROA（％）

3.6

2.4

2.6

2.8

3.5

4.2

4.2

4.7

4.3

投下資本利益率 ROI（％） / 投下資本利益率 ROI（％）

7.0

4.7

4.9

5.3

6.5

7.3

7.3

8.6

7.7

有利子負債自己資本倍率（D/Eﾚｼｵ）Interest-bearing liabilities to equity ratio (D/E ratio) /

0.31

0.40

0.34

0.32

0.62

0.51

0.45

0.47

0.46

有利子負債親会社所有者持分倍率（D/Eﾚｼｵ）Interest-bearing liabilities to equity attibutable to owners of parent ratio (D/E ratio)

有利子負債キャッシュ・フロー倍率 Interest-bearing liabilities to cash flow ratio /

4.17

5.48

5.11

4.35

8.19

5.01

3.77

4.92

5.18

有利子負債キャッシュ・フロー倍率 Interest-bearing liabilities to cash flow ratio

※注記は22ページをご覧ください。 See notes on page 22.

国際会計基準 IFRS

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

452,505

469,915

459,840

-

3.8

-2.1

212,567

212,935

212,396

-

0.2

-0.3

46.98

45.31

46.19

167,668

166,688

166,882

-

-0.6

0.1

37.1

35.5

36.3

41,727

49,546

40,891

-

18.7

-17.5

9.2

10.5

8.9

42,608

48,271

42,126

-

13.3

-12.7

9.4

10.3

9.2

27,052

28,486

27,358

-

5.3

-4.0

6.0

6.1

5.9

1,005,069

1,022,348

1,029,573

368,571

395,519

412,700

36.7

38.7

40.1

205,952

184,202

174,378

33,764

57,079

34,870

-27,952

-19,030

-26,836

5,812

38,048

8,033

-2,097

-31,048

-21,274

-

27,021

39,873

17,284

18,683

19,907

103.43

108.92

104.55

1,409.20

1,511.91

1,576.68

28.00

35.00

35.00

27.1

32.1

33.5

31,867

38,883

25,659

61,114

67,093

63,041

7.6

7.5

6.8

4.2

4.9

4.0

7.6

8.4

7.2

0.56

0.47

0.42

6.10

3.23

5.00

-1-

J. Front Retailing FACT BOOK

２－（１）．連結主要経営成績推移（20082016年度

日本基準） Major Consolidated Financial Indicators (FY2008 - 2016 under Japanese GAAP)

①売上高/対前年増減率

百万円 /

②営業利益/営業利益率

百万円 /

③販管費/売上高販管費比率

百万円 /

Millions of yen

Operating Profit / Operating Margin

Millions of yen

SGA / SGA to Sales Ratio

Millions of yen

Net Sales / YoY Change

4.1

60,000

4.0

4.5

300,000

22.6

25.0

1,400,000

16.1

20.0

50,000

3.6

3.7

4.0

22.0

22.0

21.8

19.7

1,200,000

15.0

250,000

17.6

17.5

17.2

20.0

2.8

3.5

17.0

1,000,000

10.0

2.6

4.9

40,000

2.3

3.0

200,000

15.0

800,000

-0.9

0.3

1.2

5.0

30,000

1.9

2.1

2.5

150,000

600,000

-3.3

-4.7

0.0

2.0

10.0

-6.9

20,000

1.5

100,000

400,000

-5.0

-10.4

10,000

1.0

50,000

241,189

209,265

214,757

201,572

190,205

5.0

200,000

950,102

-10.0

1,096,690

1,092,756

1,149,529

1,108,512

0.5

28,092

18,584

20,323

21,594

30,857

41,816

42,091

48,038

44,580

221,627

205,052

202,313

197,494

982,533

941,415

1,146,319

1,163,564

0

0.0

0

-15.0

0

0.0

FY2008

FY2009

FY2010

FY2011

FY2012

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

FY2008

FY2009

FY2010

FY2011

FY2012

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

FY2008

FY2009

FY2010

FY2011

FY2012

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

売上高 Net Sales

対前年増減率 YoY Change

営業利益 Operating Profit

営業利益率 Operating Margin

販売費及び一般管理費 SGA

売上高販管費比率 SGA to Sales Ratio

百万円 /

④当期純利益/当期純利益率

Millions of yen

Profit / Profit Margin

35,000

2.8

2.3

2.4

3.0

30,000

2.5

25,000

2.0

1.7

2.0

20,000

1.1

1.5

15,000

0.9

10,000

0.7

0.8

1.0

5,000

0.5

7,170

8,167

8,862

18,804

12,183

31,568

19,918

26,313

26,950

0

0.0

FY2008

FY2009

FY2010

FY2011

FY2012

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

当期純利益 Profit

当期純利益率 Profit Margin

設備投資額 /

減価償却費 /

⑦設備投資額/減価償却費

Capital Expenditures

Depreciation

Capital Expenditures / Depreciation

百万円 /

百万円 /

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

70,000

16,482

17,698

17,963

18,345

17,189

20,000

60,000

18,000

50,000

12,735

13,295

13,610

13,347

16,000

14,000

40,000

12,000

10,000

30,000

8,000

20,000

6,000

10,000

4,000

2,000

18,095

59,566

20,020

19,246

19,038

52,758

24,277

37,110

44,999

0

0

FY2008

FY2009

FY2010

FY2011

FY2012

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

設備投資額 Capital Expenditures

減価償却費 Depreciation

※注記は22ページをご覧ください。

See notes on page 22.

百万円 /

⑤自己資本額/自己資本当期純利益率

Equity / ROE

Millions of yen

450,000

8.9

10.0

400,000

9.0

350,000

6.9

6.8

8.0

300,000

5.8

5.3

7.0

6.0

250,000

3.6

5.0

200,000

4.0

2.6

2.8

150,000

2.3

3.0

100,000

2.0

50,000

307,861

314,494

318,033

332,917

341,318

370,173

376,091

383,699

406,336

1.0

0

0.0

FY2008

FY2009

FY2010

FY2011

FY2012

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

自己資本額 Equity

自己資本当期純利益率 ROE

⑧有利子負債総額/有利子負債自己資本倍率

百万円 /

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities /

/

Millions of yen

D/E Ratio

times

250,000

0.62

0.70

200,000

0.51

0.47

0.60

0.45

0.46

150,000

0.40

0.34

0.50

0.31

0.32

0.40

100,000

0.30

0.20

50,000

94,677

0.10

108,658

213,085

168,458

187,799

125,937

106,025

187,950

180,922

0

0.00

FY2008

FY2009

FY2010

FY2011

FY2012

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

有利子負債総額 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 有利子負債自己資本倍率（D/Eレシオ） D/E Ratio

百万円 /

⑥総資産/総資産利益率

Millions of yen

Total Assets / ROA

4.7

1,200,000

4.2

4.2

4.3

5.0

1,000,000

3.6

3.5

4.5

4.0

800,000

2.6

2.8

3.5

3.0

2.4

600,000

2.5

2.0

400,000

1.5

200,000

1.0

776,616

775,029

1,009,165

1,018,700

1,050,109

0.5

804,534

767,543

998,730

1,019,146

0

0.0

FY2008

FY2009

FY2010

FY2011

FY2012

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

総資産額 Total Assets

総資産利益率 ROA

⑨１株当たり配当金/配当性向

/ Yen

Dividends per Share / Dividend Payout Ratio

30.00

59.0

70.0

56.7

60.0

25.00

45.3

41.8

41.7

50.0

20.00

39.0

34.3

33.1

40.0

15.00

27.2

30.0

10.00

20.0

5.00

10.0

8.00

7.00

7.00

8.00

9.00

11.00

25.00

27.00

28.00

0.00 0.0 FY2008 FY2009 FY2010 FY2011 FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016

１株当たり配当金(円） Dividends per Share (Yen)

配当性向 (％） Dividend Payout Ratio （％）

-2-

J. Front Retailing FACT BOOK

２－（２）．連結主要経営成績推移 （20162018年度 国際会計基準) Major Consolidated Financial Indicators (FY2016 - 2018 under IFRS)

百万円 /

①売上収益/対前年増減率

Millions of yen

Revenue / YoY Change

475,000

5.0

3.8

470,000

4.0

465,000

3.0

460,000

2.0

1.0

455,000

0.0

450,000

-1.0

469,915

-2.1

445,000

452,505

-2.0

459,840

440,000

-3.0

FY2016 FY2017 FY2018

売上収益 Revenue

対前年増減率 YoY Change

百万円 /

④親会社の所有者に帰属する当期利益/

Millions of yen

売上収益当期利益率

29,000

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent /

6.2

6.1

Profit Margin

28,500

6.1

28,000

6.0

6.1

27,500

6.0

5.9

6.0

27,000

5.9

26,500

28,486

5.9

27,052

27,358

26,000

5.8

FY2016 FY2017 FY2018

親会社の所有者に帰属する当期利益 Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

売上収益当期利益率 Profit Margin

減価償却費 /

百万円 /

②営業利益/売上収益営業利益率

百万円 /

③販管費/売上収益販管費比率

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Operating Profit / Operating Margin

SGA / SGA to Revenue Ratio

60,000

10.5

11.0

167,800

37.1

167,600

50,000

10.5

167,400

40,000

10.0

167,200

36.3

30,000

9.2

9.5

167,000

35.5

166,800

8.9

20,000

9.0

166,600

10,000

49,546

8.5

166,400

166,688

166,200

41,727

40,891

167,668

166,882

0

8.0

166,000

FY2016 FY2017 FY2018

FY2016 FY2017 FY2018

営業利益 Operating Profit

販売費及び一般管理費 SGA

売上収益営業利益率 Operating Margin

売上収益販管費比率 SGA to Revenue Ratio

百万円 /

⑤親会社の所有者に帰属する持分/

百万円 /

⑥資産合計 / 資産合計利益率

Millions of yen

親会社所有者帰属持分当期利益率

Millions of yen

Total Assets / ROA

Equity Attributable to Owners of Parent / ROE

420,000

7.8

1,035,000

7.6

4.9

410,000

7.5

7.6

1,030,000

4.2

1,025,000

400,000

7.4

4.0

390,000

1,020,000

7.2

380,000

1,015,000

1,010,000

7.0

370,000

6.8

1,005,000

6.8

360,000

1,000,000

1,022,348

395,519

6.6

350,000

995,000

1,005,069

1,029,573

368,571

412,700

990,000

340,000

6.4

FY2016 FY2017 FY2018

FY2016 FY2017 FY2018

親会社の所有者に帰属する持分 Equity Attibutable to Owners of Parent

資産合計 Total Assets

親会社所有者帰属持分当期利益率 ROE

資産合計利益率 ROA

37.5

37.0

36.5

36.0

35.5

35.0

34.5

6.0

5.0

4.0

3.0

2.0

1.0

0.0

設備投資額 /

Depreciation

Capital Expenditures

⑦設備投資額/減価償却費

百万円 /

百万円 /

Capital Expenditures / Depreciation

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

45,000

19,907

20,500

40,000

20,000

35,000

19,500

18,683

30,000

19,000

18,500

25,000

18,000

20,000

17,500

15,000

17,000

17,284

10,000

16,500

5,000

27,021

39,873

16,000

0

15,500

FY2016 FY2017 FY2018

設備投資額 Capital Expenditures 減価償却費 Depreciation

※注記は22ページをご覧ください。 See notes on page 22.

百万円 /

Millions of yen ⑧有利子負債総額/有利子負債親会社所有者持分倍率

210,000

0.56

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities / D/E Ratio

205,000

0.47

200,000

0.42

195,000

190,000

185,000

180,000

175,000

170,000

165,000

184,202

160,000

205,952

174,378

155,000

FY2016 FY2017 FY2018

有利子負債総額 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

有利子負債親会社所有者持分倍率（D/Eレシオ） D/E Ratio

/ Yen

⑨１株当たり配当金/配当性向

Dividends per Share / Dividend Payout Ratio

0.6040.00

35.00

32.1

33.5

0.50

30.00

27.1

0.40

25.00

0.3020.00

0.2015.00

10.00

0.10

5.00

28.00 35.00 35.00

0.000.00 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018

１株当たり配当金(円） Dividends per Share (Yen)

配当性向 (％） Dividend Payout Ratio （％）

40.0

35.0

30.0

25.0

20.0

15.0

10.0

5.0

0.0

-3-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 07:17:10 UTC
