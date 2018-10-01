Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  J.Front Retailing Co Ltd    3086   JP3386380004

J.FRONT RETAILING CO LTD (3086)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

J Front Retailing : Monthly Sales Flash of Department Store Business September 2018　(66.0 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 05:07pm CEST

October 1, 2018

J. Front Retailing Monthly Sales Flash of Department Store Business (Japanese GAAP)

September 2018

*J. Front Retailing has voluntarily applied the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from fiscal year 2017. The disclosure of the Department Store Business sales by store remains on a Japanese GAAP basis.

*The following figures are preliminary and may differ from final figures announced in the middle of each month.

*The final figures of consolidated sales revenue of all business segments are disclosed on an IFRS basis in the middle of each month.

Store Sales (% change year on year)

Store

September

Reference Up to Sep 29*2

Daimaru Shinsaibashi Daimaru Umeda Daimaru Tokyo Daimaru Kyoto Daimaru Yamashina Daimaru Kobe*1 Daimaru Suma Daimaru Ashiya Daimaru Sapporo

(8.7)

(2.4)

4.8

(4.7)

(8.3)

(0.4)

(9.1)

(4.9)

(8.1)

Matsuzakaya Nagoya Matsuzakaya Ueno Matsuzakaya Shizuoka Matsuzakaya Takatsuki Matsuzakaya Toyota

0.1

6.7

5.4

(8.2)

(4.0)

Total Daimaru Matsuzakaya

(2.0)

1.9

Hakata Daimaru

3.1

Shimonoseki Daimaru

0.2

Kochi Daimaru

(6.1)

Total

Department Store Business

(1.7)

2.1

*Notes:

  • 1. As, beginning in March 2018, the tenants around the Daimaru Kobe store have been operated under lease and their sales have been transferred to the Real Estate Business, sales of the Kobe store are presented as "actual YoY. percentage changes excluding year-ago sales of the tenants that have changed to be operated under lease." Sales of the Daimaru Kobe store including the portion of the tenants around the store transferred to the Real Estate Business were down 7.6% YoY in September.

    The comparison of total sales excludes year-ago sales of the portion of the tenants around the Daimaru Kobe store transferred to the Real Estate Business.

    Compared to year-ago sales including the portion of the tenants around the Daimaru Kobe store transferred to the Real Estate Business, total sales of Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores and the Department Store Business were down 2.9% and down 2.5% YoY, respectively, in September.

  • 2. The typhoon on September 30 had a serious negative impact such as the temporary closing of 8 stores in the Kansai region. For reference, YoY percentage changes up to September 29 are presented.

    These 8 stores resumed normal operations on October 1.

Contact: Investor Relations Promotion Division and Group Communications Promotion Division

J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.

TEL +81-3-6895-0178 FAX +81-3-6674-7565

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 15:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on J.FRONT RETAILING CO LTD
05:07pJ FRONT RETAILING : Monthly Sales Flash of Department Store Business September 2..
PU
09/18J FRONT RETAILING : Consolidated Sales Revenue Report August 2018 (IFRS)　..
PU
09/03J FRONT RETAILING : Monthly Sales Flash of Department Store Business August 2018..
PU
08/29J.FRONT RETAILING CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/28J FRONT RETAILING : Notice Regarding Closure of Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department S..
PU
08/15J FRONT RETAILING : Consolidated Sales Revenue Report July 2018 (IFRS)　(6..
PU
08/01J FRONT RETAILING : Monthly Sales Flash of Department Store Business July 2018&#..
PU
07/17J FRONT RETAILING : Consolidated Sales Revenue Report June 2018　(59.6 KB)
PU
07/13J FRONT RETAILING : Notice Regarding Conclusion of Agreement with Tottori Daimar..
PU
07/04J FRONT RETAILING : 1Q FY2/2019 Reference data　(77.6 KB)
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 482 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 31 834 M
Debt 2019 176 B
Yield 2019 2,09%
P/E ratio 2019 14,46
P/E ratio 2020 13,66
EV / Sales 2019 1,35x
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
Capitalization 477 B
Chart J.FRONT RETAILING CO LTD
Duration : Period :
J.Front Retailing Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J.FRONT RETAILING CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2 005  JPY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryoichi Yamamoto Executive President & Director
Yasuyuki Kobayashi Chairman
Soichi Murata Executive Officer & Manager-Operations
Sakie Fukushima Tachibana Independent Director
Tatsuya Yoshimoto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J.FRONT RETAILING CO LTD-18.27%4 196
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%19 876
KOHL'S CORPORATION37.47%12 458
MACY'S37.87%10 618
NORDSTROM26.23%10 117
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED-7.66%7 968
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.