J Front Retailing : Monthly Sales Flash of Department Store Business September 2018　(66.0 KB)

October 1, 2018

J. Front Retailing Monthly Sales Flash of Department Store Business (Japanese GAAP)

September 2018

*J. Front Retailing has voluntarily applied the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from fiscal year 2017. The disclosure of the Department Store Business sales by store remains on a Japanese GAAP basis.

*The following figures are preliminary and may differ from final figures announced in the middle of each month.

*The final figures of consolidated sales revenue of all business segments are disclosed on an IFRS basis in the middle of each month.

■ Store Sales (% change year on year)

Store September 【Reference】 Up to Sep 29*2 Daimaru Shinsaibashi Daimaru Umeda Daimaru Tokyo Daimaru Kyoto Daimaru Yamashina Daimaru Kobe*1 Daimaru Suma Daimaru Ashiya Daimaru Sapporo (8.7) (2.4) 4.8 (4.7) (8.3) (0.4) (9.1) (4.9) (8.1) Matsuzakaya Nagoya Matsuzakaya Ueno Matsuzakaya Shizuoka Matsuzakaya Takatsuki Matsuzakaya Toyota 0.1 6.7 5.4 (8.2) (4.0) Total Daimaru Matsuzakaya (2.0) 1.9 Hakata Daimaru 3.1 Shimonoseki Daimaru 0.2 Kochi Daimaru (6.1) Total Department Store Business (1.7) 2.1

*Notes:

1. As, beginning in March 2018, the tenants around the Daimaru Kobe store have been operated under lease and their sales have been transferred to the Real Estate Business, sales of the Kobe store are presented as "actual YoY. percentage changes excluding year-ago sales of the tenants that have changed to be operated under lease." Sales of the Daimaru Kobe store including the portion of the tenants around the store transferred to the Real Estate Business were down 7.6% YoY in September. The comparison of total sales excludes year-ago sales of the portion of the tenants around the Daimaru Kobe store transferred to the Real Estate Business. Compared to year-ago sales including the portion of the tenants around the Daimaru Kobe store transferred to the Real Estate Business, total sales of Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores and the Department Store Business were down 2.9% and down 2.5% YoY, respectively, in September.

2. The typhoon on September 30 had a serious negative impact such as the temporary closing of 8 stores in the Kansai region. For reference, YoY percentage changes up to September 29 are presented. These 8 stores resumed normal operations on October 1.

