1. Reason for the closure

The Daimaru Yamashina store opened as a tenant of RACTO Yamashina Shopping Center in October 1998. It has been in operation since then, earning patronage from the people of the local area.

Nevertheless, amid changes in the economic environment in recent years and intensified competition, judging that a recovery of performance would be difficult, management decided to terminate operations of the Daimaru Yamashina store. The closure date is scheduled for March 31, 2019.