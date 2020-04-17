J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ-JJSF) announced today that its conference call to discuss its second quarter 2020 results is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 10:00 am Eastern time.

The phone number and confirmation number for the call are 1 (630) 827-6816 and 9644 553#.

The Company stated that it expects to release its results for the quarter ended March 28, 2020 at 4:00 pm Eastern time on Monday, April 27, 2020.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe’s & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. With nearly twenty manufacturing facilities, and more than $1 billion in annual revenue, J&J Snack Foods Corp. has continued to see steady growth as a company, reaching record sales for 48 consecutive years. The company consistently seeks out opportunities to expand its unique niche market product offering while bringing smiles to families worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

Contact: Dennis G. Moore Senior Vice President Chief Financial Officer (856) 532-6603