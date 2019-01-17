Log in
News

J & J Snack Foods : Schedules First Quarter Conference Call

01/17/2019 | 03:54am EST

J & J Snack Foods Schedules First Quarter Conference Call

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)--J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ-JJSF) announced today that itsconference call to discuss its first quarter 2019 results is scheduled for Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 10:00 am Eastern time.

The phone number and confirmation number for the call are (630) 827-6816 and 7491 384#

The Company stated that it expects to release its results for the quarter ended December 29, 2018 at 4:00 pm Eastern time on Monday,January 28, 2019.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordablebranded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principalproducts include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIEfrozen beverages, LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS**Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe's & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brandswithin DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. With nearly twenty manufacturing facilities, and more than $1billion in annual revenue, J&J Snack Foods Corp. has continued to see steady growth as a company, reaching record sales for 47consecutive years. The company consistently seeks out opportunities to expand its unique niche market product offering while bringingsmiles to families worldwide. For more information, please visithttp://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

**SOUR PATCH KIDS is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

Contact:

Dennis G. Moore Senior Vice President Chief Financial Officer (856) 532-6603

Disclaimer

J&J Snack Foods Corporation published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 08:53:04 UTC
