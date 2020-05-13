J & J Snack Foods : & Snack Foods Adds Minute Maid® 100% uice Sticks to Frozen Novelty Portfolio

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of the Minute Maid® brand are in for a delicious treat, as it was announced today that J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is introducing Minute Maid® 100% Juice Sticks. These family favorites are available in two variety packs, featuring classic Minute Maid® flavors. Each 1.65-fluid ounce stick is 25 calories, 5 grams of sugar, and is free from many common allergens including peanuts, tree nuts, dairy, egg, gluten and soy! The product also contains no sweetener.

"We are thrilled to expand our more than two-decades long partnership with Minute Maid® by adding these 100% juice sticks to our frozen novelty portfolio," said Alissa Davis, Vice President of Marketing for J&J Snacks Foods Corp. "We know consumers today are looking for great tasting and convenient frozen novelties from brands they trust, which makes this product a perfect addition to our Minute Maid® lineup. We hope this frozen treat becomes a classic summer staple along with our other beloved Minute Maid® Soft Frozen Lemonade Cups."

Minute Maid® 100% Juice Sticks will be available in the frozen dessert section of retailers nationwide for an SRP of $3.99-$4.99. The product will come in two 16 count options: Original Juice Sticks comprised of Orange, Cherry and Grape flavors and Tropical Juice Sticks comprised of Fruit Punch, Berry Punch and Tropical Punch flavors.

For more information on Minute Maid® 100% Juice Sticks, visit www.jjsnack.com/MinuteMaid/.

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID® frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe's & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. With nearly twenty manufacturing facilities, and more than $1 billion in annual revenue, J&J Snack Foods Corp. has continued to see steady growth as a company, reaching record sales for 48 consecutive years. The company consistently seeks out opportunities to expand its unique niche market product offering while bringing smiles to families worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID® is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

About Minute Maid®

With more than 100 different flavors and varieties and produced by The Coca-Cola Company, Minute Maid® is the world's leading marketer of premium fruit juices and drinks. Minute Maid® has been shared with love for generations and believes what's true for families is true for juice: when you put good in, you get good out. For additional information about Minute Maid® products, visit www.minutemaid.com

