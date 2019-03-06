J.Jill, Inc. : Announces $1.15 Per Share Special Dividend

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) today announced that its Board of Directors has
declared a special dividend of $1.15 per share, which will be paid on
April 1, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on
March 19, 2019. The aggregate payment will be approximately $50.0
million and will be funded through available cash on hand.
Michael Rahamim, Chairman of the Board, stated, "Given our cash balance,
we are pleased to be in a position to return value to our shareholders
through the form of this special dividend. We believe in the
opportunities that continue to lie ahead for J.Jill, and look forward to
continuing to identify ways in which we can optimize our cash position
to balance investment in our strategies as well as deliver value to our
shareholders over time.”
Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2018 Results
Separately, this morning, the company issued its Fourth Quarter and Full
Fiscal Year 2018 results. The company will hold a conference call today
at 8:00am Eastern Time to discuss the results. Investors and analysts
interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (844)
579-6824 or (763) 488-9145 if calling internationally. Please dial in
approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and reference
Conference ID 8789889 when prompted. A live audio webcast of the
conference call will be available online at http://investors.jjill.com/Investors-Relations/News-Events.
About J.Jill, Inc.
J.Jill is a premier omnichannel retailer and nationally recognized
women’s apparel brand committed to delighting customers with great
wear-now product. The brand represents an easy, thoughtful and inspired
style that reflects the confidence of remarkable women who live life
with joy, passion and purpose. J.Jill offers a guiding customer
experience through more than 280 stores nationwide and a robust
e-commerce platform. J.Jill is headquartered outside Boston. For more
information, please visit www.jjill.com
or http://investors.jjill.com.
The information included on our websites is not incorporated by
reference herein.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains, and oral statements made from time to time
by our representatives may contain, “forward-looking statements.”
Forward-looking statements include statements identified by words such
as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,”
“plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,”
“projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion
of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements are based on our
current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market
conditions, our business, the economy and other future conditions.
Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their
nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in
circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual
results may differ materially from those contemplated by the
forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking
statements include regional, national or global political, economic,
business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including risk
regarding, our ability to manage inventory or anticipate consumer
demand; changes in consumer confidence and spending; our competitive
environment; our failure to open new profitable stores or successfully
enter new markets and other factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in
our Annual Report on Form 10K. Any forward-looking statement made in
this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is
made. J.Jill undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future developments or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005140/en/