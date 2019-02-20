Log in
J.Jill, Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call

0
02/20/2019

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2018 will be released before market open on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (844) 579-6824 or (763) 488-9145 if calling internationally. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and reference Conference ID 8789889 when prompted. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.jjill.com/Investors-Relations/News-Events.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the live call and can be accessed both online and by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. The pin number to access the telephone replay is 8789889. The telephone replay will be available until Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

About J.Jill, Inc.

J.Jill is a premier omnichannel retailer and nationally recognized women’s apparel brand committed to delighting customers with great wear-now product. The brand represents an easy, thoughtful and inspired style that reflects the confidence of remarkable women who live life with joy, passion and purpose. J.Jill offers a guiding customer experience through more than 280 stores nationwide and a robust e-commerce platform. J.Jill is headquartered outside Boston. For more information, please visit www.jjill.com or http://investors.jjill.com. The information included on our websites is not incorporated by reference herein.


© Business Wire 2019
