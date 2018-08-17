J.Jill, Inc. : Announces New Executive Hires

QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) today announced the appointment of two new executives to the company's senior leadership team. Brian Beitler will join the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Brand Development Officer and Shelley Liebsch as Senior Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer. Together, Beitler and Liebsch bring decades of leadership experience in both brand development and merchandising at major retail companies. Both Beitler and Liebsch were appointed by J.Jill's new Chief Executive Officer Linda Heasley and will begin their new roles in September.

Brian Beitler joins J.Jill with over twenty years of experience as a marketing, strategy and business development executive and along with his expertise comes a winning track record in brand-building, driving both sales and profit growth and cultivating long-term, high-value customer relationships. Former Chairman of the Board for the Global Retail Marketing Association (GRMA), Beitler had previously held Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer positions for both Lane Bryant and Catherines, as well as David's Bridal, Inc. He has also held senior marketing roles at other top retailers, including Kohl's Department Store, Inc., Bath & Body Works, Inc., Toys "R" Us, Inc., and Mattel, Inc.

A highly accomplished Vice President of Merchandising and Design and twenty-year industry veteran, Shelley Liebsch joins J.Jill with a proven performance history of delivering substantial revenue growth for brands in highly competitive business markets. Throughout her career, Liebsch has excelled in merchandise product development, assortment planning and financial management. Prior to joining J.Jill, Liebsch held Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Design positions at leading maternity retailer, Destination Maternity, where she led three diverse merchandising and design teams, and A Pea in the Pod. Liebsch has also held senior merchandiser and buyer roles at Urban Outfitters, Victoria's Secret, InStyle Magazine, and Bloomingdale's.

"I am thrilled to introduce both Brian and Shelley to J.Jill's senior leadership team," said J.Jill Chief Executive Officer, Linda Heasley. "I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Brian for a number of years and look forward to having him on my team once again. J.Jill has had an incredible history of growth and success, which we are looking to maintain and also accelerate. I am excited to welcome Shelley and her merchandising expertise to the brand, which will be essential in accomplishing that goal. Both individuals will be tremendous assets to our already strong team and I look forward to continuing to delight current and new customers as we further grow and evolve the J.Jill brand."

The appointments of Beitler and Liebsch come just five months tailing the introduction of current J.Jill Chief Executive Officer, Linda Heasley, who has served on the Board of J.Jill since March 2017. Heasley joined the company as CEO with an extensive history of senior leadership experience. Prior to J.Jill, Heasley served as Chief Executive Officer and President of Plus Fashion Segment at Ascena Retail Group Inc. She served as the Chief Executive Officer and President of Lane Bryant, Inc. from 2013 to 2017, where she led the charge on the brand's viral "I'm No Angel" campaign, which garnered over 10 billion impressions in the first week across print, broadcast, digital and social media. She has also previously served as the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer at Limited Stores, LLC from 2007 to 2013, and has held senior leadership roles at CVS Health Corporation, Timberland LLC, Bath & Body Works and L Brands, Inc. Most recently, Heasley was Chief Executive Officer of the Honey Baked Ham Company, LLC where she brought her extensive retail leadership experience to new markets in the food industry.

"Shelley and Brian bring needed expertise in marketing and merchandising as we evolve and prepare the J.Jill Brand for its next level of growth. We are pleased that Linda is building an engaged and experienced team," said J.Jill Chairman, Michael Rahamim.

About J.Jill, Inc.

