J.Jill, Inc. : Appoints Kelly Mooney to Board of Directors

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) today announced the appointment of Kelly Mooney
to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.
“Kelly has a wealth of experience in customer insight, digital marketing
and e-commerce, and I am truly excited to welcome her to J.Jill’s Board
of Directors,” said Michael Rahamim, J.Jill’s Chairman. “Her
cutting-edge expertise in these crucial areas will be extremely valuable
as J.Jill positions itself for growth.”
“I am honored to be joining J. Jill's Board of Directors,” said Ms.
Mooney. “I admire J.Jill’s commitment to its ongoing evolution as a
brand and its focus on delivering exceptional omni-channel shopping
experiences for women.”
Ms. Mooney joined IBM iX North America in September 2017 and served as
Chief Experience Officer until May 2018. Prior to this, Ms. Mooney held
various executive roles for Resource/Ammirati, a digital marketing firm,
including Chief Executive Officer; President; and Chief Experience
Officer and Director of Intelligence. Ms. Mooney helped grow
Resource/Ammirati to be one of the largest independent and female-owned
digital agencies in the U.S. by attracting numerous Fortune 500 clients.
In 2016, Ms. Mooney and her partners sold Resource/Ammirati to IBM to
become part of IBM iX, one of the largest digital consultancies in the
world. Ms. Mooney is a member of the Board of Directors of Sally Beauty
Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), an international specialty retailer and
distributor of professional beauty supplies.
About J.Jill, Inc.
J.Jill is a premier omnichannel retailer and nationally recognized
women’s apparel brand committed to delighting customers with great
wear-now product. The brand represents an easy, thoughtful and inspired
style that reflects the confidence of remarkable women who live life
with joy, passion and purpose. J.Jill offers a guiding customer
experience through more than 280 stores nationwide and a robust
e-commerce platform. J.Jill is headquartered outside Boston. For more
information, please visit www.jjill.com
or http://investors.jjill.com.
