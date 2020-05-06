J Jill : Launches Campaign to Give Back to Nurses, Healthcare Workers and First Responders Through Donations and Giveaways for National Nurses Month

In honor of the healthcare professionals on the frontlines of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the nationally recognized women’s apparel brand is offering nurses, first responders, and healthcare workers $50 to shop J.Jill’s newest collection. J.Jill will also donate $50,0000 to #FirstRespondersFirst through the J.Jill Compassion Fund.

J.Jill, Inc. today announced a campaign and donation in honor of nurses, healthcare workers, and first responders working on the frontlines to fight the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.

From May 6 to May 31, J.Jill will offer healthcare professionals the opportunity to shop the brand’s newest collection on J.Jill.com with the distribution of $50 e-value codes, while supplies last. J.Jill is committed to providing up to half a million dollars by offering up to 10,000 redeemable codes to nurses, healthcare workers and first responders in appreciation for their hard work in the global battle against the Coronavirus. To take advantage of the complimentary offer, healthcare professionals are invited to go to JJill.com to verify their credentials through SheerID and receive a free, single-use code.

J.Jill is also proud to announce a $50,000 donation to #FirstRespondersFirst, through the J.Jill Compassion Fund. FirstRespondersFirst’s fundraising call to action helps provide essential protective equipment, accommodations, child care, food, mental health support, and other resources to frontline healthcare workers. J.Jill is asking customers to join in to raise awareness by thanking a healthcare worker in their life by tagging them or sharing the @jjillstyle #FirstRespondersFirst Instagram post. For each tag and share, J.Jill will donate an additional $1 to #FirstRespondersFirst, up to an additional $25,000.

As nurses and healthcare professionals work extended hours to aid patients through the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Nurses Association announced the expansion of National Nurses Week, traditionally celebrated from May 6-12 each year, to become a month-long celebration in May. Prior to the pandemic, The World Health Organization named 2020 as “The Year of the Nurse,” a timely change given the challenges that nurses, first responders, and healthcare workers are facing while battling COVID-19.

“J.Jill is proud to recognize and give back to those helping to battle this ongoing pandemic,” said Jim Scully, Interim CEO of J.Jill. “Our largest customer career group consists of healthcare professionals, so this truly feels personal to us and we can’t thank them enough for all of the selfless energy spent helping patients through this difficult time.”

“We care deeply about the power of community and are committed to honoring those that have sacrificed so much. We couldn’t think of a better way to utilize additional Compassion Fund support than to give back directly to those healthcare professionals leading the charge in their own communities,” said Brian Beitler, Chief Marketing Officer of J.Jill.

Since its inception, the J.Jill Compassion Fund has given more than $17 million in grants and in-kind donations to community-based organizations across the country that support and empower women to move forward faster and establish a better life for themselves, their children and their families.

About J.Jill, Inc.

J.Jill is a premier omnichannel retailer and nationally recognized women’s apparel brand committed to delighting customers with great wear-now product. The brand represents an easy, thoughtful and inspired style that reflects the confidence of remarkable women who live life with joy, passion and purpose. J.Jill offers a guiding customer experience through more than 280 stores nationwide and a robust e-commerce platform. J.Jill is headquartered outside Boston. For more information, please visit www.jjill.com.

