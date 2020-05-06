Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  J.Jill, Inc.    JILL

J.JILL, INC.

(JILL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

J Jill : Launches Campaign to Give Back to Nurses, Healthcare Workers and First Responders Through Donations and Giveaways for National Nurses Month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 09:08am EDT

In honor of the healthcare professionals on the frontlines of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the nationally recognized women’s apparel brand is offering nurses, first responders, and healthcare workers $50 to shop J.Jill’s newest collection. J.Jill will also donate $50,0000 to #FirstRespondersFirst through the J.Jill Compassion Fund.

J.Jill, Inc. today announced a campaign and donation in honor of nurses, healthcare workers, and first responders working on the frontlines to fight the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005251/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

From May 6 to May 31, J.Jill will offer healthcare professionals the opportunity to shop the brand’s newest collection on J.Jill.com with the distribution of $50 e-value codes, while supplies last. J.Jill is committed to providing up to half a million dollars by offering up to 10,000 redeemable codes to nurses, healthcare workers and first responders in appreciation for their hard work in the global battle against the Coronavirus. To take advantage of the complimentary offer, healthcare professionals are invited to go to JJill.com to verify their credentials through SheerID and receive a free, single-use code.

J.Jill is also proud to announce a $50,000 donation to #FirstRespondersFirst, through the J.Jill Compassion Fund. FirstRespondersFirst’s fundraising call to action helps provide essential protective equipment, accommodations, child care, food, mental health support, and other resources to frontline healthcare workers. J.Jill is asking customers to join in to raise awareness by thanking a healthcare worker in their life by tagging them or sharing the @jjillstyle #FirstRespondersFirst Instagram post. For each tag and share, J.Jill will donate an additional $1 to #FirstRespondersFirst, up to an additional $25,000.

As nurses and healthcare professionals work extended hours to aid patients through the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Nurses Association announced the expansion of National Nurses Week, traditionally celebrated from May 6-12 each year, to become a month-long celebration in May. Prior to the pandemic, The World Health Organization named 2020 as “The Year of the Nurse,” a timely change given the challenges that nurses, first responders, and healthcare workers are facing while battling COVID-19.

“J.Jill is proud to recognize and give back to those helping to battle this ongoing pandemic,” said Jim Scully, Interim CEO of J.Jill. “Our largest customer career group consists of healthcare professionals, so this truly feels personal to us and we can’t thank them enough for all of the selfless energy spent helping patients through this difficult time.”

“We care deeply about the power of community and are committed to honoring those that have sacrificed so much. We couldn’t think of a better way to utilize additional Compassion Fund support than to give back directly to those healthcare professionals leading the charge in their own communities,” said Brian Beitler, Chief Marketing Officer of J.Jill.

Since its inception, the J.Jill Compassion Fund has given more than $17 million in grants and in-kind donations to community-based organizations across the country that support and empower women to move forward faster and establish a better life for themselves, their children and their families.

Imagery:
Click here to download accompanying imagery from J.Jill.

About J.Jill, Inc.

J.Jill is a premier omnichannel retailer and nationally recognized women’s apparel brand committed to delighting customers with great wear-now product. The brand represents an easy, thoughtful and inspired style that reflects the confidence of remarkable women who live life with joy, passion and purpose. J.Jill offers a guiding customer experience through more than 280 stores nationwide and a robust e-commerce platform. J.Jill is headquartered outside Boston. For more information, please visit www.jjill.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on J.JILL, INC.
09:08aJ JILL : Launches Campaign to Give Back to Nurses, Healthcare Workers and First ..
BU
04/28J.JILL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/16J.JILL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/09J.JILL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/31J.JILL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/30J.JILL, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rul..
AQ
03/30J.JILL, INC. : Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From the NYSE
BU
03/18J.JILL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
03/18J.JILL, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under ..
AQ
03/18J.JILL, INC. : Provides COVID-19 Related Business Update
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 687 M
EBIT 2020 20,0 M
Net income 2020 -94,9 M
Debt 2020 202 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,20x
P/E ratio 2021 3,42x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
EV / Sales2021 0,28x
Capitalization 18,7 M
Chart J.JILL, INC.
Duration : Period :
J.Jill, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J.JILL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,75  $
Last Close Price 0,42  $
Spread / Highest target 137%
Spread / Average Target 77,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James S. Scully Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Minashi Rahamim Chairman
Mark Webb Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Deanna Steele EVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Andrew Rolfe Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J.JILL, INC.-64.59%19
SHIMAMURA CO., LTD.1.03%2 366
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI S.P.A.-12.99%2 198
ARITZIA INC.-21.68%1 214
NINGBO PEACEBIRD FASHION CO., LTD.0.99%968
SHENZHEN ELLASSAY FASHION CO., LTD.1.36%525
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group