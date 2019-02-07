Log in
Cabin pressure: 1.4 million holidaymakers forget passports

02/07/2019 | 07:25pm EST

British holidaymakers are routinely turning up at airports without their passports causing holiday headaches before they have even seen an inflight menu.

A new study from Sainsbury's Bank Travel Insurance reveals that 1.4 million(2) holidaymakers have forgotten their crucial travel documents before leaving the UK. In fact Britons admit they are more likely to check their holiday destination weather than their passport the week before they travel (64% vs 52%). Sainsbury's Bank is urging holidaymakers to make sure they have all the relevant documents before they leave home as travel insurance policies do not typically cover forgotten passports.

A further 2.7 million(3) people have seen dream trips turn to disaster by missing flights at the start of their holiday. With the study finding 2.3 million(4) people also go away without travel insurance, holidaymakers need to spend time planning ahead to ensure their getaways get off to a flying start.

Holiday hazards lead to people feeling stressed (47%) and upset (31%) and one in 10 (11%) admitted they felt like they had ruined their holiday.

Preparation is key to minimising stress at the security gate. More than a third (36%) of people do as much online preparation as possible and prepare everything in advance (32%). And nearly one in 10 (8%) holidaymakers turn to calming activities such as meditation to combat travel trauma.

Karen Hogg, Head of Insurance at Sainsbury's Bank, said: 'Holidays should mean a break from the stress of everyday life. Making sure you have all of your travel documents in place, and with you when you leave the house is as important as having good quality travel insurance in place. It's worth noting that insurers are unlikely to cover you if you've left your passport at home.

'With recent issues such as flight disruption at airports and adverse weather conditions in parts of Europe, you may want to ensure that your travel insurance policy provides disruption cover, particularly if you have connecting flights. We offer a range of insurance policies to cover different travel needs.'

Students are guilty of leaving planning to the last minute and are most likely to miss flights and leave their travel documents behind (10%). Families typically make it to their destination stress-free but are more likely to leave valuables such as medicine and jewellery at home (8%).

Sainsbury's Bank offers five top tips on travel preparation

  1. Schedule a diary reminder:Write on your wall calendar or put in a diary reminder in your phone to check all travel documents at least a couple of weeks before you travel.
  2. Locate your passport: It's easy to put your passport in a 'safe place' and forget where it is. Don't get caught and check your passport before you pack your suitcase.Don't forget many countries need a visa such as an ESTA if you're going to the States and you will need to have at least six months remaining on your passport for many countries. If your passport is damaged you may also be refused travel.
  3. Check cover for travel disruption: Check your travel insurance policy covers for any unforeseen changes to your holiday plans, such as being unable to get home due to poor weather.
  4. Consider weather woes and more:Make sure you leave in plenty of time to get to the airport, especially in adverse weather conditions. You should also check if your travel insurance policy covers you missing a flight as a result. If you're heading to the slopes this year, check your travel insurance has winter sports cover and also covers weather delays, road closures and lift passes.
  5. Create a checklist: Holidays can be stress-free with a good checklist. Create a to-do list at least a week before you travel so you don't leave anything you need behind.

Every holidaymaker should consider travel insurance before they go away and Sainsbury's Bank offers Nectar card holders up to 20% discount on travel policies. Customers can find out more online at https://www.sainsburysbank.co.uk/insuring/ins_travelinsurance_trv , to get a quote and pick the right travel cover to suit them.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Sainsbury's Bank press office 0131 286 0010 / bank_communications@sainsburys.co.uk

Notes to editor:

This press release is information for journalists only and is not intended to be a promotion to be acted upon by consumers.

Rates and information correct at date of issue.

(1)Sainsbury's Bank commissioned Opinium Research to survey 2,002 nationally representative UK adults aged 18+ between 21 and 27 December 2018. Opinium Research is a member of the British Polling Council and abides by its rules.

(2)1794 out of 2,002 respondents have been on holiday abroad. 53 of 1794 respondents have forgotten a passport (53 / 1794 = 3%) Multiplied by the percentage of Britons that go on holiday abroad which is 88% (88% of UK adult population = 45,829,520). 3% of 45,829,520= 1,374,886

(3) 103 of 1794 respondents have missed a flight (103 / 1794 = 6%) Multiplied by the percentage of Britons that go on holiday which is 88% (88% of UK adult population = 45,829,520). 6% of 45,829,520 = 2,749,771

(4) 87 of 1794 respondents have forgotten travel insurance (87 / 1794 = 5%) Multiplied by the percentage of Britons that go on holiday which is 88% (88% of UK adult population = 45,829,520). 5% of 45,829,520 = 2,291,476

Nectar points offer

  • Nectar card holders can get up to a 20% discount when choosing from three levels of cover - Silver, Gold and Platinum
    • 20% discount applies when you quote a valid Nectar card number. Discount does not apply to the premium for pre-existing medical conditions or enhanced gadget cover. Offer may be altered or withdrawn at any time without prior notice.
  • Buy a new annual travel insurance policy before 31 March 2019 and tell Sainsbury's Bank your Nectar card number during your quote. We'll add 1,000 Nectar points to your account within 60 days of your policy start date unless you cancel your policy during that time.
    • Sainsbury's Bank reserves the right to alter, cancel or withdraw this offer without prior notice. You won't be eligible if you buy through a price comparison website.

About Sainsbury's Bank:

To view our latest press releases and product information, please visit the Sainsbury's Bank online media centre at https://www.about.sainsburys.co.uk/news

Sainsbury's was the first major supermarket to open a bank in the UK in February 1997. Our range of financial products includes mortgages, credit cards, savings and loans, as well as travel money, and car, home, pet, travel and life insurance which we provide online and by telephone. We offer Sainsbury's shoppers great deals and rewards for choosing to shop and bank with us.

We have travel money bureaux at various Sainsbury's supermarkets across the UK and a large ATM estate.

Sainsbury's Bank plc. Registered Office, 33 Holborn, London EC1N 2HT (registered in England and Wales, no 3279730) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority (register no. 184514). Sainsbury's Bank plc is covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

Sainsbury's Bank Travel Insurance is underwritten by ETI International Travel Protection.

Disclaimer

J. Sainsbury plc published this content on 09 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 00:24:04 UTC
