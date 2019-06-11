Log in
J Sainsbury

J SAINSBURY

(SBRY)
06/10 11:35:01 am
198.85 GBp   +0.73%
J SAINSBURY : Appoints Jim Brown as Bank CEO
PU
02:31aJ SAINSBURY : Appoints Jim Brown as Bank CEO
DJ
06/06LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 up on stimulus hopes despite ECB snub
RE
J Sainsbury : Appoints Jim Brown as Bank CEO

06/11/2019 | 02:31am EDT

By Ian Walker

J Sainsbury said Tuesday that it has appointed Jim Brown as chief executive officer of Sainsbury's Bank, subject to regulatory approval.

The U.K.'s number two grocer by market share added that Mr. Brown will join the bank on June 19, and will work with Peter Griffiths for a short period of handover.

Mr. Brown worked for Royal Bank of Scotland Group from 2015-2017 as chief executive of Williams and Glyn and was chief executive of Ulster Bank Group from 2011-2015.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY 0.73% 198.85 Delayed Quote.-24.96%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP 0.75% 216.1 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
