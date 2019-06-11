J Sainsbury : Appoints Jim Brown as Bank CEO

By Ian Walker



J Sainsbury said Tuesday that it has appointed Jim Brown as chief executive officer of Sainsbury's Bank, subject to regulatory approval.

The U.K.'s number two grocer by market share added that Mr. Brown will join the bank on June 19, and will work with Peter Griffiths for a short period of handover.

Mr. Brown worked for Royal Bank of Scotland Group from 2015-2017 as chief executive of Williams and Glyn and was chief executive of Ulster Bank Group from 2011-2015.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com