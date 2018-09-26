Log in
J Sainsbury : Argos launches ‘3 for 2’ deal across thousands of toys

09/26/2018

Argos's renowned '3 for 2' toys deal is back this month, offering customers the opportunity to bag a bargain across thousands of toys this autumn.

Running for just seven days, from 26th September to 2nd October, the fantastic deal extends across thousands of big brand toys such as DesignaFriend, Paw Patrol and Lego, providing great choice for children of all ages.
Customers simply mix and match from a selected range of toys, receiving the cheapest item free.
Parents can choose from a wide range of toys to help keep children entertained as the nights start to draw in such as Barbie Fiat Car and Doll Exclusive (£59.99) or the PAW Patrol Sea Sub Patroller (£50.00).

Or make a head start on the Christmas shopping, with many of the top toys for Christmas 2018 available in the offer, such as the LOL Glitter Surprise Doll (£10.99) and Fingerlings Untamed T-Rex (£16.99)
Customers can visit argos.co.uk or head to any local Argos store to take advantage of this great offer.
Terms and conditions apply, please visit argos.co.uk for more details.

Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 11:00:09 UTC
