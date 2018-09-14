J Sainsbury : Habitat unveils its first new flagship store for 10 years at Westfield London

Habitat has unveiled the first of its two new stand-alone flagship stores today at Westfield London, the largest shopping centre in Europe

Iconic interiors brand opens new store as part of Westfield London's new £600m expansion

A second new store set to open in Brighton's busy city centre in November 2018

Sainsbury's, which acquired Habitat, is investing £1.5 million in first stand-alone stores for 10 years

Habitat has unveiled the first of its two new stand-alone flagship stores today at Westfield London, the largest shopping centre in Europe. Forming part of the mall's new 'Home' hub - which brings together multiple homeware and furniture retailers under one roof for the convenience of customers - the new 4,700sq ft store, now Habitat's third largest store in the UK, has been designed by Habitat's own in-house Design Studio and features over 1,400 products from the Habitat collection across, furniture, lighting, textiles and home accessories.

'Working with Westfield London to create a major new homeware destination for London has been a hugely exciting project to be part of and we think a fitting location in which to launch our first stand-alone Habitat store for 10 years,' comments Clare Askem, Managing Director of Habitat. 'As we evolve the Habitat brand we're conscious of catering for customers who increasingly want the choice of shopping in stores or online in a way that suits them. Alongside good digital growth we've seen a great reaction to our store format trials which allow customers to interact with our products in different retail environments. Westfield London will be our first large format store to offer customers a new immersive Habitat shopping experience within a major shopping mall and is aimed at those that who want the convenience of different fashion, home and entertainment retailers in one easy to shop location.'

The new Habitat store has a minimalist feel evolved from the 2016 re-design of its Tottenham Court Road flagship. 'The space has been built around a white cube framework that allows us to layer a variety of product, bright colour, shape and pattern on top without making it visually overwhelming for customers,' comments Matthew Long, Senior Designer for Habitat. 'To make customers take time to appreciate the product, the interior design is stripped right back so that there are minimal visual distractions - no large digital screens, imposing fixtures or dramatic architectural details. The store is designed as a calm, inspiring environment where customers can browse product at their leisure.'

Customers to the store are first greeted by a 4m high industrial framework entrance with three 'Instagram square' window displays allowing an un-interrupted view through to the store inside. Eye-catching checkerboard flooring has been selected for the entrance foyer to act as a backdrop to highlight the bright colour palette that Habitat is famous for using on its products. To the left, an adaptable installation and events cube will house design collaborations and small customer workshops that will take place in the store each month.

Further into the store, a light natural oak flooring has been chosen as a base to showcase larger furniture and upholstery items, which allows customers to better visualize product within their own home environment. A striking 60 piece raft installation hangs from the ceiling to break up the height of the ceiling and give a more domestic, inviting feel to the store.

'We want customers to go on an experience in this store and discover the many design aesthetics that exist within the Habitat collection,' comments Amy Rich, Visual Merchandising Manager. 'Both architecture and visual merchandising has been devised to draw the eye into the store from the main shopping mall walkways, starting with a wall of bold colour and pattern and being led through by the undulating design of the raft design at different ceiling levels, emerging at a dramatic, full height lighting installation at the back of store. We've purposely created a modern market-place feel with abundant, informal stacks of tactile products placed throughout this journey, to encourage customers to touch-and-feel designs as well as naturally flow through the space.'

15 Habitat store colleagues will work within the store, on-hand to explain product features and highlight additional product options from Habitat's 4,500 product collection online that can be ordered for home delivery or Click & Collect from over 2,000 locations in the UK.

'We are delighted to welcome Habitat's first new flagship store to the Westfield London expansion,' comments Myf Ryan, CMO Europe and Group Director of Brand and Strategic Marketing for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. 'The store is an excellent addition to our strengthened homewares & interiors offer at the centre. With so many high-profile homeware retailers to choose from and easy access parking, Westfield London is the perfect destination for shoppers to find the very best products for their home.'

Habitat plans to open its second new flagship store in Brighton city centre this November as part of the Hanningtons Estate redevelopment in the popular Brighton Lanes shopping area. Ranged over two floors, the 6,500 sq ft store will showcase around 3,000 Habitat products, with inspirational room settings and an innovative workshop and events space.

Habitat Westfield London is now open on the Ground Floor of Westfield London - White City.