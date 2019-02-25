Log in
J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury : KKR Mulls Bid for U.K. Retailer Asda -Sunday Times

02/25/2019 | 06:24am EST

--U.S. private-equity firm KKR is eyeing a takeover of supermarket chain Asda Group, the Sunday Times reports, citing senior sources.

--The British weekly says said the deal under consideration would have Asda's current owner Walmart keep a substantial minority stake in the grocer in order to keep the price tag manageable and benefit from Walmart's purchasing power.

--The news comes after the U.K.'s competition watchdog said last week it was considering vetoing the proposed merger between J Sainsbury and Asda.

Full story: https://bit.ly/2T0DDyG

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY 0.21% 234 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
WAL-MART STORES 0.16% 99.55 Delayed Quote.6.87%
