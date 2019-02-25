J Sainsbury : KKR Mulls Bid for U.K. Retailer Asda -Sunday Times

--U.S. private-equity firm KKR is eyeing a takeover of supermarket chain Asda Group, the Sunday Times reports, citing senior sources.
--The British weekly says said the deal under consideration would have Asda's current owner Walmart keep a substantial minority stake in the grocer in order to keep the price tag manageable and benefit from Walmart's purchasing power.
--The news comes after the U.K.'s competition watchdog said last week it was considering vetoing the proposed merger between J Sainsbury and Asda.
Full story: https://bit.ly/2T0DDyG
