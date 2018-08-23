J Sainsbury : Sainsbury’s opens new Cambridge Local store

Sainsbury's is pleased to announce that its new Local store in Trumpington Meadows, a Barratt Homes residential development in Cambridge, will officially open its doors at 7.30am on Friday 24 August, offering the local residents a convenient choice of quality food for fantastic value.

The new store will offer the local area an excellent range of fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy products, an in-store bakery, drinks, sandwiches and snacks along with other convenience products.

At the heart of the community situated next to the Primary School in Trumpington Meadows, the Cambridge store will trade from 7.30am-11pm Monday to Saturday and 7.30am-10pm on Sundays. Trumpington Meadows is a Barratt Homes development of 1,200 new homes located three miles from Cambridge city centre.

Alongside the 25 new jobs it is bringing to the area, the new store will play an active role in the local community, supporting a local charity and Sainsbury's nationwide community programmes and charity partners.

Andy Hutchings, Sainsbury's Trumpington Meadows Local Store Manager said: 'We are delighted to be opening a brand new Local store in the heart of Trumpington Meadows, providing residents with a convenient place to pick up their favourite grocery products at fantastic value.

'The new store looks fantastic and we have a great team of colleagues - many of whom are new to Sainsbury's - who are really excited to welcome and serve customers.'