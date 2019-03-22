Log in
J Sainsbury

J SAINSBURY

(SBRY)
My previous session
J Sainsbury : Sainsbury's-Asda say regulator's merger view is 'prohibition in all but name'

03/22/2019 | 08:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Shopping bags from Asda and Sainsbury's are seen in Manchester.

LONDON (Reuters) - British supermarkets Sainsbury's and Asda said the UK competition regulator's provisional view on their proposed combination amounted to "prohibition in all but name".

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) last month said its initial view was that Sainsbury's 7.3 billion pounds proposed takeover of Walmart's Asda should be blocked in the absence of the sale of a large number of stores, or even one of the brands.

Sainsbury's and Asda's response to the CMA's notice of possible remedies was published on Friday. The two supermarket group's said the CMA's remedy proposal was "impossible to implement".

However, the groups said they were willing to divest 125-150 supermarkets, plus a number of convenience stores and divest some petrol stations.

The CMA must publish its final report by April 30.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY -0.49% 235.4828 Delayed Quote.-10.72%
WAL-MART STORES 0.43% 99.06 Delayed Quote.6.34%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 29 008 M
EBIT 2019 715 M
Net income 2019 360 M
Debt 2019 1 351 M
Yield 2019 4,37%
P/E ratio 2019 14,86
P/E ratio 2020 11,25
EV / Sales 2019 0,23x
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Capitalization 5 212 M
Chart J SAINSBURY
Duration : Period :
J Sainsbury Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J SAINSBURY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2,80  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Coupe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Alan Tyler Chairman
Simon John Roberts Director-Retail & Operations
Kevin O'Byrne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Philip Newsome Director-Digital & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J SAINSBURY-10.72%6 856
WAL-MART STORES6.34%287 795
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC5.43%30 272
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%22 173
CARREFOUR14.05%15 271
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD-78.32%13 593
