J Sainsbury : Shareholder Backs Asda Merger -Times of London

--J Sainsbury PLC's third-largest shareholder Martin Walker has backed the supermarket chain's proposed GBP12 billion merger with Asda, reports the Times of London.

--Mr. Walker, U.K. equities fund manager at Invesco Perpetual, said the proposed tie-up will help Sainsbury go "toe-to-toe" with rival Tesco PLC, the Times reports.

--The fund manager is the first significant investor to publicly back the merger.

Full story: https://bit.ly/2OXgPcO

