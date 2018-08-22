Log in
J Sainsbury    SBRY   GB00B019KW72

J SAINSBURY (SBRY)
J Sainsbury : Shareholder Backs Asda Merger -Times of London

08/22/2018 | 10:36am CEST

--J Sainsbury PLC's third-largest shareholder Martin Walker has backed the supermarket chain's proposed GBP12 billion merger with Asda, reports the Times of London.

--Mr. Walker, U.K. equities fund manager at Invesco Perpetual, said the proposed tie-up will help Sainsbury go "toe-to-toe" with rival Tesco PLC, the Times reports.

--The fund manager is the first significant investor to publicly back the merger.

Full story: https://bit.ly/2OXgPcO

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com 

-0-

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY -0.12% 337.5141 Delayed Quote.40.02%
WAL-MART STORES 0.08% 96.08 Delayed Quote.-2.78%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 28 804 M
EBIT 2019 725 M
Net income 2019 427 M
Debt 2019 1 426 M
Yield 2019 3,18%
P/E ratio 2019 17,85
P/E ratio 2020 15,57
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
Capitalization 7 497 M
Chart J SAINSBURY
Duration : Period :
J Sainsbury Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J SAINSBURY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3,16  GBP
Spread / Average Target -6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Coupe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Alan Tyler Chairman
Simon John Roberts Director-Retail & Operations
Kevin O'Byrne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Philip Newsome Director-Digital & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J SAINSBURY40.02%9 681
WAL-MART STORES-2.78%288 740
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-5.29%27 256
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%20 750
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD34.91%14 512
CARREFOUR-15.24%13 612
