J Sainsbury : UK adults more likely to drive away with a second hand car

Two in five (40%) of Brits are planning on or are likely to buy a car in next two years



According to Sainsbury's Bank Car Insurance, two in five (40%)(1) drivers are planning on buying or are likely to buy a car in the next two years. Among these, over a fifth (22%) plan on buying a second hand car, while 17% will be looking to buy a new car.

When it comes to top models, according to Sainsbury's Bank Car Insurance data(2) the Ford Focus is the most popular model for drivers, followed by Ford Fiesta, Volkswagen Golf, Vauxhall Astra and Vauxhall Corsa.

For those who will be heading to the forecourts for some new wheels, the average amount they plan to spend is £14,070. Furthermore, men are happier to spend almost £5,000 more than their female counterparts (£16,036 compared to £11,360).

Impact of new registration plates

Among those in the market for a second hand car, almost a quarter (23%) are being savvy with their cash by deliberately choosing to buy their new wheels in April or October to take advantage of lower prices following new registration plates released in March and September.

The younger you are the more likely you are to wait until April or October with almost two fifths (37%) of 18-34 year olds looking to buy a second hand car in the next two years stating they will wait for new plates compared to just 12% of those aged 55+.

Getting a better deal (41%) is the main reason why drivers are prepared to wait until these months to purchase their car. This is followed by acknowledging there is a drop in price in older cars (22%) and having more cars to choose between (21%).

Karen Hogg, Head of Insurance at Sainsbury's Bank said: 'It's encouraging to see many drivers being smart with their cash and identifying the impact new registration plates have on the cost of older cars. However, before making the purchase it's important drivers undertake the necessary financial checks for example researching good quality car insurance.'

Top five regional spend on next car purchase

Sainsbury's customers who take out a car insurance policy with the Bank can earn double the Nectar points on their Sainsbury's shopping and fuel(3), and Nectar card holders(4) receive money off their car insurance payments.

Our Comprehensive Car Insurance has been awarded a 5-Star Rating by Defaqto(5), the independent financial research company. It covers driving in Europe, as well as also offering customers optional extra RAC breakdown cover in Europe.'

For further information on Sainsbury's Bank car insurance, underwritten by a carefully selected range of insurers, call 0345 266 1601, visit www.sainsburysbank.co.uk or pick up a leaflet in store.

Five tips when buying a car:

• Do your desk research - Before you hit the forecourts, think about what you really need from a car. There's no point buying a two-seater convertible if you're about to start a family, so work out what's realistic

• Timing is crucial - As our research shows, if you can afford to wait, there are deals to be had in April and October as drivers take advantage of the new registration plates released in the previous months

• Think outside your local area - While popping down to your local car dealership might seem like the easiest option, it is always worth broadening your search further afield to make sure you are paying the best price for your new wheels

• Set a budget - While many UK adults balance the books before buying a car itself, it's also important to consider the financial commitment that continues after you've driven out of the dealership. Setting a monthly budget for those regular costs such as fuel, road tax and toll payments can help put the brakes on any overspending

• Ticking all the boxes - Make sure you sort out your car insurance and vehicle tax before you take ownership of the car. Just like when you buy a property, you must have insurance in place as soon as you've become the legal owner - even if you're not driving it just yet.

(1) Sainsbury's Bank commissioned Opinium Research to survey 2,010 nationally representative UK adults aged 18+ between 14 and 17 September 2018. Opinium Research is a member of the British Polling Council and abides by its rules

(2) Based on all Sainsbury's Bank motor insurance new business sales in the 12 month period up to 18th September 2018

