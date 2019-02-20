J Sainsbury : Walmart's UK Deal Faces Regulatory Pushback

By Philip Georgiadis of WSJ City

British competition regulators said they could block the proposed merger between Asda, Walmart's UK arm, and rival J Sainsbury after finding "extensive competition concerns."The deal between the two supermarket giants would create the country's largest grocer at a time of intense pressure on the UK high street.

KEY FACTS

-- The UK's Competition and Markets Authority said it has concerns the merger could lead to a substantial reduction in competition. -- It flagged possible higher prices, a poorer shopping experience, and reductions in the range and quality of products offered. -- The companies said the findings "misunderstand how people shop in the UK today and the intensity of competition in the grocery market." -- The CMA laid out possible remedies, including blocking the merger. -- It also said the firms could sell off a significant number of stores and other assets, including one of the Sainsbury or Asda brands. -- However it warned: "it is likely to be difficult for the companies to address the concerns it has identified."

WHY THIS MATTERS

The combined firm would have revenues of around $70bn, and help both companies compete against a resurgent Tesco and increasingly popular discounters. However a regulatory intervention had always been flagged as a danger to the high-profile deal. Shares in Sainsbury dropped more than 13% after the CMA statement.

The companies will have the chance to respond, with a final report issued in April.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

