J Sainsbury : Walmart's UK Deal Faces Regulatory Pushback

02/20/2019 | 06:44am EST

By Philip Georgiadis of WSJ City

British competition regulators said they could block the proposed merger between Asda, Walmart's UK arm, and rival J Sainsbury after finding "extensive competition concerns."The deal between the two supermarket giants would create the country's largest grocer at a time of intense pressure on the UK high street.

KEY FACTS 

   -- The UK's Competition and Markets Authority said it has concerns the 
      merger could lead to a substantial reduction in competition. 
 
   -- It flagged possible higher prices, a poorer shopping experience, and 
      reductions in the range and quality of products offered. 
 
   -- The companies said the findings "misunderstand how people shop in the UK 
      today and the intensity of competition in the grocery market." 
 
   -- The CMA laid out possible remedies, including blocking the merger. 
 
   -- It also said the firms could sell off a significant number of stores and 
      other assets, including one of the Sainsbury or Asda brands. 
 
   -- However it warned: "it is likely to be difficult for the companies to 
      address the concerns it has identified."

WHY THIS MATTERS

The combined firm would have revenues of around $70bn, and help both companies compete against a resurgent Tesco and increasingly popular discounters. However a regulatory intervention had always been flagged as a danger to the high-profile deal. Shares in Sainsbury dropped more than 13% after the CMA statement.

The companies will have the chance to respond, with a final report issued in April.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY -16.29% 242.591 Delayed Quote.8.64%
WAL-MART STORES 2.21% 102.2 Delayed Quote.7.34%
