Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  J Sainsbury    SBRY   GB00B019KW72

J SAINSBURY (SBRY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The rise of the Vampire Shopper: What people buy in the dead of the night

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 07:59pm EST

Hardcore gamers, tired parents and people in Manchester are the biggest late-night splurgers.

Argos has seen a rise in the number of 'Vampire Shoppers' - people who take to Argos.co.uk and the Argos app in the dead of night to buy products - and they're buying more than ever before.

The average Vampire Shopper - most active between 1am and 6am - buys 20 per cent more products than the average Argos daytime shopper, and night-time visitors are spending big, filling their baskets with 27 per cent more than they did six months ago.

Tired parents and nocturnal gamers among those leading the nighttime charge.

In 2018, while family-friendly titles such as Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe prospered in the daylight hours, they disappeared from the night-time shopping list as gamers sought out all things cars, football and action.

Top 10 Games bought between 1am-6am in 2018:

  1. Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)
  2. God of War (PS4)
  3. Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4)
  4. PS4 Slim Console
  5. FIFA 19 (PS4)
  6. Nintendo Switch Console
  7. Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (PS4)
  8. DualShock 4 Wireless Controller
  9. Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox One)
  10. PS VR V2

Sleep-deprived parents have also been pushing through the witching hour to spend their hard-earned cash on kid's toys and products. Batteries see an 88 per cent sales uplift between 1am and 6am as parents remember things they've forgotten in the day. Pillows also see a big increase in the night as people become dissatisfied with their sleep set-up. Last summer, during the heatwave, fans made up the top-selling four items as customers desperately tried to cool down.

The cycle of waking up and feeding is something that impacts not only on parents' sleeping patterns, but also their online shop. LED night lights, baby video monitors and steam sterilizer sets see an increase in sales at night, as do inexpensive toys that can distract and amuse the children.

Top 10 products bought between 1am-6am in 2018:

  1. LOL Surprise Dolls
  2. Poopsie Unicorn Slime Surprise
  3. Batteries
  4. Pillows
  5. Pushchairs
  6. Sony PS4
  7. Steamer Steriliser Set
  8. Baby video monitor
  9. Simple Value White Desk Fan
  10. Dyson Vacuum Cleaner

Manchester, Nottingham and Belfast are the cities where people are most inclined to shop at night. In Manchester alone, the average city-dweller shops at night more than three times a year.

Top 10 locations for Vampire Shopping:

  1. Manchester
  2. Nottingham
  3. Belfast
  4. Cambridge
  5. Cotswolds
  6. Newcastle
  7. Birmingham
  8. Norwich
  9. Portsmouth
  10. Cardiff

An Argos spokesperson said: 'It's no surprise that customers have taken to the calm quiet of late-night shopping - the prevalence of tablet and smartphones at bedtime mean customers are shopping at a time convenient to them in ever greater numbers.

'Gamers appear to be the most likely group to stay up late and shop, but sleep-deprived parents also log on in the dead of night to stock up on baby goods. The reign of the Vampire Shopper is one we can't see ending anytime soon!'

Disclaimer

J. Sainsbury plc published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2019 00:58:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on J SAINSBURY
07:59pTHE RISE OF THE VAMPIRE SHOPPER : What people buy in the dead of the night
PU
09:59aSAINSBURY'S-ASDA DEAL COULD LIVE WIT : Ubs
RE
01/28J SAINSBURY : SS19 has arrived at Argos!
PU
01/24Fevertree's shares get tonic from soaring revenue expectations
RE
01/23LONDON MARKETS: Metro Bank Bank Leads Losses On London Markets
DJ
01/22BUDGET BLUES : UK adults still paying off 2017 spending
PU
01/22LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Fresh global growth worries drag on FTSE 100; lift-off f..
RE
01/21PHILIP HAMPTON : GSK Chairman Hampton to step down ahead of split
RE
01/21GSK Chairman Hampton to step down ahead of split
RE
01/21Sainsbury's-Asda tie-up not a done deal yet, experts warn
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 28 997 M
EBIT 2019 717 M
Net income 2019 379 M
Debt 2019 1 329 M
Yield 2019 3,79%
P/E ratio 2019 16,68
P/E ratio 2020 13,62
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
Capitalization 6 145 M
Chart J SAINSBURY
Duration : Period :
J Sainsbury Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J SAINSBURY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3,11  GBP
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Coupe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Alan Tyler Chairman
Simon John Roberts Director-Retail & Operations
Kevin O'Byrne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Philip Newsome Director-Digital & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J SAINSBURY5.28%8 085
WAL-MART STORES4.20%281 985
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC3.76%29 990
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%22 257
CARREFOUR15.90%15 599
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD-6.79%14 410
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.