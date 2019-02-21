Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  J Sainsbury    SBRY   GB00B019KW72

J SAINSBURY

(SBRY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

U.K. Regulators Sniff at Walmart Deal -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 02:48am EST

By Ian Walker

British regulators said they were leaning toward blocking a proposed merger between Walmart Inc.'s British grocery unit and rival J Sainsbury PLC, threatening to scuttle one of the retail giant's biggest overseas overhauls.

Last April, Walmart agreed to merge British arm Asda Group into Sainsbury in a deal that valued the U.K. business at about GBP7.3 billion ($9.5 billion). Walmart agreed to keep a 42% stake in the combined company, which would become Britain's largest grocery chain.

The move was part of a broader shift by Walmart to form joint ventures in competitive overseas markets. Asda has been one of Walmart's most profitable foreign forays since it bought the chain in 1999. Growth has slowed more recently amid intense competition in the U.K., both from traditional players like Tesco PLC, online players -- including Amazon.com Inc., which owns Whole Food outlets in the U.K. -- and discounters like German chains Aldi and Lidl.

Regulatory hurdles always posed a threat to the deal. The U.K. grocery market is already highly consolidated, with the top four players commanding over 60%. A combined Asda-Sainbury would operate 2,800 stores and command a 27% market share, according to Kantar. It made about GBP51 billion in revenue in 2017.

On Wednesday, the Competition and Markets Authority said it has provisionally found that the deal, in its current form, could push up prices and reduce quality. It also said the merger could lead to a rise in prices at a large number of Sainsbury and Asda gas stations across Britain.

The regulator didn't specifically block the deal, but said that was one of the options it was considering. It said it could also force the companies to sell a significant number of stores or other assets. But the CMA said it didn't believe divestitures alone would address its concerns. It expects to announce a final report by the end of April.

Sainsbury shares were 15% lower Wednesday. Other U.K. grocery stocks also fell.

In a joint statement, Sainsbury and Asda said they fundamentally disagree with the provisional findings, citing a misunderstanding by the regulator of shopping habits in the U.K. They said the "CMA has moved the goalposts, and its analysis is inconsistent with comparable cases."

Last week, the CMA extended the timetable of its inquiry into the proposed merger due to the case's scope and complexity.

The setback comes as Walmart is rejiggering its overseas operations. Last year, it sold its controlling stake in its Brazilian operations and bought a majority stake in Flipkart Group, India's largest e-commerce company, for $16 billion.

Walmart has struggled with fierce competition in the U.S., where rival Amazon has broadened its branded food and own-label offerings while improving delivery options. Earlier this week, Walmart reported strong holiday sales, attributing part of that to its success attracting online shoppers.

Walmart has options if the deal is blocked, analysts said. James Grzinic at Jefferies said he expects a sale to happen either way. He said a private equity bid for Asda could be a possible option. "An alternative offer with no obvious regulatory concerns is likely to emerge quickly," he said.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.34% 1622.1 Delayed Quote.8.36%
J SAINSBURY -18.55% 234.5 Delayed Quote.-11.51%
TESCO 0.35% 227.4 Delayed Quote.17.94%
WAL-MART STORES -2.27% 99.88 Delayed Quote.7.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on J SAINSBURY
02:48aU.K. Regulators Sniff at Walmart Deal -- WSJ
DJ
02/20LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Sainsbury's sinks but Lloyds, trade hopes lift FTSE 100
RE
02/20EUROPE : Trade talks keep European shares afloat as Sainsbury's, Swedbank sink
RE
02/20Sainsbury's-Asda deal in jeopardy as UK regulator condemns plan
RE
02/20EUROPE MARKETS: Europe's Indexes Buoyant After Buyback Announcements From Llo..
DJ
02/20LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Climb Supported By Banking And Mining; Sainsbu..
DJ
02/20J SAINSBURY : Walmart's UK Deal Faces Regulatory Pushback
DJ
02/20Walmart's Multibillion-Dollar U.K. Merger Faces Huge Hurdle -- Update
DJ
02/20J SAINSBURY : CMA Provisional Findings - joint statement
PU
02/20J SAINSBURY : CMA Could Block Sainsbury's, Asda Merger
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 29 021 M
EBIT 2019 718 M
Net income 2019 374 M
Debt 2019 1 342 M
Yield 2019 4,43%
P/E ratio 2019 14,49
P/E ratio 2020 11,66
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Capitalization 5 165 M
Chart J SAINSBURY
Duration : Period :
J Sainsbury Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J SAINSBURY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3,11  GBP
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Coupe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Alan Tyler Chairman
Simon John Roberts Director-Retail & Operations
Kevin O'Byrne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Philip Newsome Director-Digital & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J SAINSBURY-11.51%6 730
WAL-MART STORES7.34%296 918
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC7.48%31 254
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%22 422
CARREFOUR20.05%16 171
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD-6.79%14 571
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.