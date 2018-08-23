Log in
J SAINSBURY (SBRY)
Report
Real-time Cboe Europe -
08/23 01:58:38 pm
339.7
GBp
-0.53%
01:53p
UK competition watchdog investigates Sainsbury-Asda deal
RE
01:36p
UK Competition Watchdog Opens Formal Probe into Sainsbury, Asda M..
DJ
01:20p
J SAINSBURY
: CMA launches Sainsbury's / Asda merger investigation
AQ
UK Competition Watchdog Opens Formal Probe into Sainsbury, Asda Merger -- Update
08/23/2018 | 01:36pm CEST
0
08/23/2018 | 01:36pm CEST
1st jan.
J SAINSBURY
-0.53%
339.7
40.02%
TESCO
-0.90%
254
22.39%
WAL-MART STORES
-0.43%
95.67
-2.70%
0
Latest news on J SAINSBURY
01:53p
UK competition watchdog investigates Sainsbury-Asda deal
RE
01:36p
UK Competition Watchdog Opens Formal Probe into Sainsbury, Asda Merger -- Upd..
DJ
01:20p
J SAINSBURY
: CMA launches Sainsbury's / Asda merger investigation
AQ
12:48p
J SAINSBURY
: U.K. Competition Watchdog Launches Formal Investigation Into Sains..
DJ
08/22
J SAINSBURY
: Shareholder Backs Asda Merger -Times of London
DJ
08/21
Sainsbury's lags rivals in UK grocery market - Kantar Worldpanel
RE
08/21
Top Four UK Grocers Sales Rise, But Still Losing Market Share
DJ
08/16
Walmart posts biggest U.S. sales rise in a decade, shares soar
RE
08/16
Walmart's Asda recovery strengthens ahead of Sainsbury's deal
RE
08/09
Aldi takes on U.S. rivals with scores of new products
RE
News from SeekingAlpha
07:35a
British regulator to probe Asda-Sainsbury deal
07/10
Semi-Final SNAPS - World Cup Fever Takes Over The NAPS Portfolio
07/04
J Sainsbury plc (JSNSF) CEO Mike Coupe on Q1 Trading Statement 2018-19 Result..
05/17
Why The Sainsbury / Asda Merger Is Necessary But Not Sufficient
05/07
Oil Entering A New Up Cycle? (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast)
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019
28 804 M
EBIT 2019
725 M
Net income 2019
427 M
Debt 2019
1 420 M
Yield 2019
3,15%
P/E ratio 2019
18,03
P/E ratio 2020
15,74
EV / Sales 2019
0,31x
EV / Sales 2020
0,31x
Capitalization
7 438 M
More Financials
Technical analysis trends J SAINSBURY
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Average target price
3,16 GBP
Spread / Average Target
-7,5%
Consensus details
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Michael Andrew Coupe
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Alan Tyler
Chairman
Simon John Roberts
Director-Retail & Operations
Kevin O'Byrne
Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Philip Newsome
Director-Digital & Technology
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
J SAINSBURY
40.02%
9 559
WAL-MART STORES
-2.70%
283 517
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC
-4.92%
27 027
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
--.--%
20 705
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD
34.91%
14 130
CARREFOUR
-15.24%
13 832
More Results
