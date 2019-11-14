Log in
J Sainsbury plc    SBRY   GB00B019KW72

J SAINSBURY PLC

(SBRY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Britain's Asda blames Brexit uncertainty for lower sales

0
11/14/2019 | 08:49am EST
FILE PHOTO: A worker pushes shopping trolleys at an Asda store in west London, Britain

Asda, the British supermarket arm of U.S. retail giant Walmart, reported lower sales in its latest quarter, saying uncertainty surrounding Britain's exit from the European Union had negatively affected spending patterns.

The group, whose attempt to be taken over by rival Sainsbury's for 7.3 billion pounds ($9.3 billion) was blocked by Britain's regulator in April, said on Thursday comparable sales fell 0.5% in its fiscal third quarter. That compared with a second quarter rise of 0.5%.

Asda said its gross profit rate fell, reflecting price markdowns in clothing following a softer summer season versus last year. The fall in gross profit rate, plus increased operating expenses, meant operating income was also lower.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called a snap election for Dec. 12 to try to break a deadlock over a Brexit deal. Britain is currently due to leave the bloc by Jan. 31.

"This quarter has afforded consumers little respite from political or economic uncertainty and this has shown in their spending," said Chief Executive Roger Burnley.

With the Sainsbury's deal thwarted, Walmart, which purchased Asda for 6.7 billion pounds in 1999, said in May it was considering a path to a separate stock market listing for Asda.

Burnley told Reuters in July the timescale for a possible initial public offering (IPO) of Asda was two to three years.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 29 001 M
EBIT 2020 972 M
Net income 2020 417 M
Debt 2020 1 474 M
Yield 2020 5,07%
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
EV / Sales2021 0,18x
Capitalization 4 542 M
Chart J SAINSBURY PLC
Duration : Period :
J Sainsbury plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J SAINSBURY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 234,67  GBp
Last Close Price 206,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Coupe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin A. Scicluna Chairman
Simon John Roberts Director-Retail & Operations
Kevin O'Byrne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Philip Newsome Director-Digital & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J SAINSBURY PLC-22.26%5 834
WALMART INC.27.88%344 101
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.18.33%34 407
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%25 044
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD23.09%16 993
COLES GROUP LIMITED29.13%13 812
