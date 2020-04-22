Log in
J Sainsbury plc    SBRY   GB00B019KW72

J SAINSBURY PLC

(SBRY)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Forex firm Travelex seeks offers as part of sale process

04/22/2020 | 12:32pm EDT
Signage is seen on a branch of Travelex Currency Exchange in London

Currency service provider Travelex said on Wednesday it has decided to seek offers for the sale of the company as part of its assessment of strategic options.

Travelex said in March it was creating an independent board to avoid any overlap with its troubled parent Finablr Plc and allay shareholder concerns.

Travelex provides forex services for customers of HSBC, Barclays, Virgin Money and the banking arms of British retailers Tesco and Sainsbury through its automated order placement service.

Wednesday's statement came as Finablr last month warned that it was preparing for a potential insolvency, while operations of its unit in the United Arab Emirates were seized by the country's central bank.

Travelex, which was a target of a ransomware attack in late December, was also in talks with its stakeholders for continued access to funds.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 1.38% 87.7 Delayed Quote.-51.84%
FINABLR PLC -5.20% 11.025 Delayed Quote.-93.53%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1.58% 405.6 Delayed Quote.-32.54%
J SAINSBURY PLC 1.69% 204.9 Delayed Quote.-12.35%
TESCO PLC 2.83% 240.1 Delayed Quote.-8.50%
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC -0.21% 66.4 Delayed Quote.-64.71%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 28 987 M
EBIT 2020 976 M
Net income 2020 314 M
Debt 2020 6 462 M
Yield 2020 5,02%
P/E ratio 2020 29,6x
P/E ratio 2021 8,83x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
EV / Sales2021 0,36x
Capitalization 4 455 M
Chart J SAINSBURY PLC
Duration : Period :
J Sainsbury plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J SAINSBURY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 237,88  GBp
Last Close Price 201,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 41,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Coupe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin A. Scicluna Chairman
Simon John Roberts Director-Retail & Operations
Kevin O'Byrne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Philip Newsome Director-Digital & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J SAINSBURY PLC-12.35%5 473
WALMART INC.8.73%365 959
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-4.59%30 832
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.61%29 603
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-0.65%19 834
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED1.26%18 830
