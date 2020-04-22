Forex firm Travelex seeks offers as part of sale process

Travelex said in March it was creating an independent board to avoid any overlap with its troubled parent Finablr Plc and allay shareholder concerns.

Travelex provides forex services for customers of HSBC, Barclays, Virgin Money and the banking arms of British retailers Tesco and Sainsbury through its automated order placement service.

Wednesday's statement came as Finablr last month warned that it was preparing for a potential insolvency, while operations of its unit in the United Arab Emirates were seized by the country's central bank.

Travelex, which was a target of a ransomware attack in late December, was also in talks with its stakeholders for continued access to funds.

