J Sainsbury : Additional Listing

5 December 2019

J Sainsbury plc

Additional Listing

J Sainsbury plc herby notifies the market that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a total of 14,200,000 ordinary shares of 284/ 7 pence each('Shares') to be admitted to the Official List.

Admission of the Shares is expected on 9 December 2019.

These Shares are being reserved under a block listing, it is anticipated that:

· 8.1 million Shares will be issued as a result of the exercise of share options granted pursuant to the Savings-Related Share Option Scheme (also known as Sharesave); and

· 6.1 million Shares will be issued as a result of the exercise of share options under the Long Term Incentive Plan.

When issued, these Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Shares.

For further information, please contact Lucy Glover, Senior Assistant Company Secretary on +44 (0) 20 7695 8066.