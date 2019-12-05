Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  J Sainsbury plc    SBRY   GB00B019KW72

J SAINSBURY PLC

(SBRY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

J Sainsbury : Additional Listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 05:36am EST

5 December 2019

J Sainsbury plc

Additional Listing

J Sainsbury plc herby notifies the market that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a total of 14,200,000 ordinary shares of 284/7pence each('Shares') to be admitted to the Official List.

Admission of the Shares is expected on 9 December 2019.

These Shares are being reserved under a block listing, it is anticipated that:

· 8.1 million Shares will be issued as a result of the exercise of share options granted pursuant to the Savings-Related Share Option Scheme (also known as Sharesave); and

· 6.1 million Shares will be issued as a result of the exercise of share options under the Long Term Incentive Plan.

When issued, these Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Shares.

For further information, please contact Lucy Glover, Senior Assistant Company Secretary on +44 (0) 20 7695 8066.

Disclaimer

J. Sainsbury plc published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 10:35:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on J SAINSBURY PLC
05:36aJ SAINSBURY : Additional Listing
PU
12/04Morrisons' finance boss in pole position for top job after promotion
RE
11/22J SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's opens new Bristol Lyde Green Local store
PU
11/22For British shoppers, November is the new Black Friday
RE
11/21J SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's continues measures to reduce plastic as part of 2025 c..
PU
11/21J SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's opens new Oxford Park End Street Local store
PU
11/14LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 underperforms global peers on 3i drop, sterling..
RE
11/14Britain's Asda blames Brexit uncertainty for sales dip
RE
11/14UK shoppers buy less, adding to slowdown signs for economy
RE
11/14J SAINSBURY PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 29 039 M
EBIT 2020 976 M
Net income 2020 460 M
Debt 2020 1 234 M
Yield 2020 4,91%
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
EV / Sales2021 0,19x
Capitalization 4 706 M
Chart J SAINSBURY PLC
Duration : Period :
J Sainsbury plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J SAINSBURY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 234,67  GBp
Last Close Price 213,40  GBp
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Coupe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin A. Scicluna Chairman
Simon John Roberts Director-Retail & Operations
Kevin O'Byrne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Philip Newsome Director-Digital & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J SAINSBURY PLC-19.47%6 166
WALMART INC.27.40%336 744
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.28.23%36 319
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%25 090
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD15.65%16 137
COLES GROUP LIMITED29.64%13 913
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group